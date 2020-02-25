Breweries are not just for drinking anymore. Their tasting rooms have become popular locations to hang out and play in between pints.

Great South Bay Brewery (25 Drexel Drive, Bay Shore; 631-392-8472, greatsouthbaybrewery.com) offers different activities each day ranging from video game tournaments on Tuesdays, bingo and cornhole on Wednesdays, trivia on Thursdays and live music on the weekends.

“It’s pretty casual here. We are dog-friendly and people bring their kids. It’s not a wild place,” says brewery’s warehouse manager and bartender James McKenna. “We also let people take their time here. There’s no rush.”

The crowds tend to vary in age from millennials to senior citizens. “Our customers are all over the place,” says McKenna. “We get young people celebrating their 21st birthday to couples celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.”

Over at Port Jeff Brewing Company (22 Mill Creek Road, Port Jefferson; 877-475-2739, portjeffbrewing.com), the vibe is laid back and convivial.

“Folks can come down, buy a beer and go read a book on our deck that wraps around the entire building,” says social media coordinator Liam Hudock. “They even order from GrubHub or DoorDash and have their food delivered here.”

PJBC has a Mug Club where members, who pay an annual fee ($65-$75), get 20 oz. pours instead of 12 oz. or 16 oz. “Mug Club members have their own special mugs that they keep and also get invited to exclusive Mug Club parties where there’s a full pour on everything,” says Hudock. “Your first fill is for free and you get a free beer on your birthday.”

Here are six more Long Island breweries with activities that will help brush away the winter blues:

LIVE PERFORMANCE + PINTS AT BLUE POINT BREWING COMPANY

See singer/songwriter Amy Helm perform live with Andy Falco & The Public Assembly plus opener Pete Mancini on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Blue Point Brewing Company's BrewPub After Hours concert.

When: 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26

Where: 225 W. Main St., Patchogue

Price: $20-$25

More info: 844-272-2739, bluepointbrewing.com

------

DRINK AND DISCUSS NATURE AT MOUSTACHE BREWING CO.

Come hear the NY Marine Rescue Center’s program director Maxine Montello deliver a discussion on “Whatagwan Barbuda? A Caribbean Eden for sea turtles” as part of Moustache Brewing Co.’s Nature Talks series on Thursday, Feb. 27, while enjoying fresh drafts from the tap in the tasting room.

When: 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27

Where: 400 Hallett Ave., Suite A, Riverhead

Price: No cover

More info: 631-591-3250, moustachebrewing.com

------

BEER BEARDS AT JAMESPORT FARM BREWERY

Display your fancy facial hair at Jamesport Farm Brewery’s Beard and Moustache Contest on Saturday, Feb. 29. Each one will be judged by size, creativity and style. Additionally, there will be Beard Man Speed Dating, “Beerd” Chugging and more. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29

Where: 5873 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Price: $5 cover

More info: 844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com

------

CHILL OUT WITH SOME CHILI AT PO' BOY BREWERY

Bring a pot of your best chili to compete in the Second Chili Cook-Off at Po' Boy Brewery in Port Jefferson Station on Saturday, Feb. 29. The top three winners will be given prizes of gift certificates, pint glasses and beer koozies.

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29

Where: 200 Wilson St., building E3, Port Jefferson Station

Price: No cover

More info: 631-828-1131, poboybrewery.com

-------

BAND & BINGO AT GREENPORT HARBOR BREWING COMPANY

Check out alternative indie rock band Gnarly Karma jamming in the tasting room on Saturday, Feb. 29, or play a round of bingo every Tuesday night at the Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s Peconic location. Enjoy a full-service restaurant serving a menu ranging from steamed mussels to Impossible vegan burgers to poutine in addition to 14 beers on tap.

When: Concert: 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29; bingo: 6 p.m. on Tuesdays

Where: 42155 Main Road, Peconic

Price: No cover

More info: 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

------

RUN FOR BEER AT WESTHAMPTON BEACH BREWING COMPANY

Every Monday join the Westhampton Beach Brewing Company Run Club for a 5K run/walk followed by a post-workout cool down session in the WHBBC tap room with $5 beers.

When: 5:45 p.m. on Mondays

Where: 220 Roger’s Way, suite I, Westhampton Beach

Price: No cover

More info: 631-998-0800, westhamptonbeachbrewingco.com