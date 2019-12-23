Don Donneruno, aka the Cake Don, one of the island’s most acclaimed artisanal bakers, will once more get a chance to showcase his work on a national stage. “Food Network Challenge” is returning to television on Monday, the network having greenlit a new six-episode season of the popular program, which originally ran from 2005 to 2011. Donneruno’s episode is scheduled to air Jan. 20.

"Every 'Food Network Challenge' contestant has risen to the top of the competitive baking world by winning multiple awards, so these expert bakers are extremely competitive," said Courtney White, Food Network’s president, in a statement.

“Challenge” features four contestants competing for the chance to win $10,000 and serious baking bragging rights. Each of the six weeks is devoted to a different theme, and this season fans can expect to see episodes devoted to Pokemon, winter sports, "The Wizard of Oz," and more. Donneruno's episode takes inspiration from Monopoly, and contestants are asked to create cakes in celebration of the board game's 85th anniversary.

The network also announced that the host of "Challenge" is actor — and former “Beverly Hills 90210” star — Ian Ziering.

Donneruno also appeared on TLC’s “Cake Boss: The Next Great Baker,” in 2014.