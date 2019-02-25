TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Morning
SEARCH
37° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFood and Drink

Captain Lawrence Brewing and Carvel team up for beer collaborations

Captain Lawrence Brewing and Carvel team up for

Captain Lawrence Brewing and Carvel team up for limited edition beers: Cookie Puss and Cookie O'Puss. Photo Credit: Carvel and Captain Lawrence Brewing

By Corin Hirsch and Joann Vaglica corin.hirsch@newsday.com, joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

In 1982, when the wide-eyed alien ice-cream cake known as Cookie Puss reached the tender age of 10, his maker, Carvel Ice Cream, created a companion to keep him company (well, at least in March): Cookie O'Puss, a fraternal twin with a leprechaun cap and piped green icing for scruff.

Now that both cakes are firmly of drinking age, they are the starting point for two new seasonal beers, a stout and an unusual IPA made by the Hudson Valley's Captain Lawrence Brewing Company from some of the cake's tastier parts.


Cookie Puss Milkshake IPA is brewed with Carvel's vanilla ice cream, lending it a "rich, full-body taste and texture," according to the brewery — which would, if accurate, make this a rare malty IPA. Its companion, Cookie O'Puss Pastry Stout, is brewed with chocolate crunchies for what's described as roasted, chocolatey flavor.

Both launch on Tuesday, and will be widely available at Long Island beer retailers (that is, wherever Captain Lawrence beers are currently sold; a preliminary search showed dozens of retail spots in Nassau and Suffolk).

For a full list of locations selling the new beers, click here.

By Corin Hirsch and Joann Vaglica corin.hirsch@newsday.com, joann.vaglica@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The ahi-tuna poke bowl is threaded with wisps Eatery's changing menu draws on flavors from across the globe
The cheese lends a silken texture to the Pakistani kebab spot excels with grilled meats
The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery