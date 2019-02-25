In 1982, when the wide-eyed alien ice-cream cake known as Cookie Puss reached the tender age of 10, his maker, Carvel Ice Cream, created a companion to keep him company (well, at least in March): Cookie O'Puss, a fraternal twin with a leprechaun cap and piped green icing for scruff.

Now that both cakes are firmly of drinking age, they are the starting point for two new seasonal beers, a stout and an unusual IPA made by the Hudson Valley's Captain Lawrence Brewing Company from some of the cake's tastier parts.





Cookie Puss Milkshake IPA is brewed with Carvel's vanilla ice cream, lending it a "rich, full-body taste and texture," according to the brewery — which would, if accurate, make this a rare malty IPA. Its companion, Cookie O'Puss Pastry Stout, is brewed with chocolate crunchies for what's described as roasted, chocolatey flavor.

Both launch on Tuesday, and will be widely available at Long Island beer retailers (that is, wherever Captain Lawrence beers are currently sold; a preliminary search showed dozens of retail spots in Nassau and Suffolk).

For a full list of locations selling the new beers, click here.