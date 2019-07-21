TODAY'S PAPER
National Ice Cream Day: Carvel offers up soft-serve deal Sunday

In honor of National Ice Cream Day, Carvel

In honor of National Ice Cream Day, Carvel announces a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Sunday. Photo Credit: Carvel

By Kyle Lawson Staten Island Advance (TNS)
Ice cream lovers, rejoice!

In recognition of National Ice Cream Day, Carvel has announced a buy-one-get-one-free deal Sunday for a cone or a cup of soft serve ice cream.

The offer is valid at any full-service Carvel store nationwide from open to close Sunday.

With flavors that include Snickers, Oreo cookie and mint (depending on the store location), that’s a sweet deal for customers on one of the hottest days of the summer.

According to Carvel, there are 82 Carvel locations in Nassau and Suffolk counties. To find one near you, click here.

