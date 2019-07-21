Ice cream lovers, rejoice!

In recognition of National Ice Cream Day, Carvel has announced a buy-one-get-one-free deal Sunday for a cone or a cup of soft serve ice cream.

The offer is valid at any full-service Carvel store nationwide from open to close Sunday.

With flavors that include Snickers, Oreo cookie and mint (depending on the store location), that’s a sweet deal for customers on one of the hottest days of the summer.

According to Carvel, there are 82 Carvel locations in Nassau and Suffolk counties. To find one near you, click here.