Why these new Champagnes from Moet & Chandon are perfect for summer

Two fruity, sweeter Moet & Chandon Champagnes work

Two fruity, sweeter Moet & Chandon Champagnes work with ice and in cocktails. Photo Credit: Moet & Chandon/Benjamin Lozovsky

Champagne celebrates in as many ways as there are bubbles rising in the glass.

Moet & Chandon, the Champagne house revered for Dom Perignon, has a very summery way to keep the party going. You usually serve Champagne chilled, often from the refrigerator or a bucket filled with ice.

M&C has two Champagnes recommended to be enjoyed not on ice but with ice.

Yes, ice cubes go into the glass.

This would be heresy for purists. But Moet & Chandon makes two sparklers fashioned to be fine with two or three ice cubes. The wines are a bit sweeter than most in the producer's essential repertoire. Each has a dosage, or liqueur de tirage, a dose of sweetness typically achieved with wine and sugar. Impact from dilution is minimized by the fruitiness and sweetness.

Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial ($59) is an assemblage of pinot noir, pinot meunier, and chardonnay wines. It delivers notes of tropical fruit and bright acidity, with a hint of citrus. The wine would be fine simply chilled, too. But pour it into a red-wine glass instead of a flute, add ice cubes,  maybe, lime zest or a shaving of ginger, for a warm-weather cocktail.

Lusher and loaded with berries is the Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial Rose ($75), which balances the berry sweetness with a suggestion of grapefruit. The rose also is an assemblage of pinot noir, pinot meunier, and chardonnay wines; the result, pink with traces of gold. No need to add very much. A few blueberries will do.

If you've invested in Dom Perignon, however, all you need is a chilled bottle and a flute — year-round.

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

