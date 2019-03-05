TODAY'S PAPER
Everything you need to know about chicken: Tips, recipes and more

Americans eat an average of 92 pounds of

Photo Credit: iStock/Chris Hynes

By Lauren Chattman Special to Newsday
No matter how you cut it, Americans love chicken and eat an average of 92 pounds per person of the bird each year.

Since the 1970s, when studies first linked heart disease to high cholesterol and saturated fat, chicken consumption has been on the rise in the United States. High in protein, low in fat and rich in nutrients including iron, zinc and vitamin B, America’s favorite fowl has been promoted relentlessly by the government, the medical establishment and, most of all, by chicken producers as a healthier alternative to other meats.

By 1985, people were eating more chicken than pork for the first time in American history. By 1992, domestic chicken consumption surpassed beef consumption.

According to the USDA, the retail price of beef today averages about $5.70 a pound, while chicken averages $1.85 a pound.

