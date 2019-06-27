Have you ever wanted to air your concerns to your local police officer, or thank them for their service? If you live in Huntington, Friday is your chance to do either, over cups of iced tea.

At 1 p.m., Clipper Ship Tea Company will hold the second installment of "Tea with a Cop," a series that owner Melissa Wawrzonek initiated this spring that opens the floor to officers of the Second Precinct of the Suffolk County Police Department, while everyone sips tea.

Yep, cops don't only drink coffee. "[The officers] are in here every week, about a crew of 10 of them," said Wawrzonek. "We love the idea of opening up a space where people can have tea and voice their concerns and questions with local police officers. Tea is a wonderful vehicle to open lines of communication."

The event runs to 3 p.m., and because it's so warm, samples of iced tea will be served.

Clipper Ship Tea Company is at 297 Main St. in Huntington; 631-651-2764.