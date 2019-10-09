There’s a new kid on the block — or on the stone, rather — this month at Cold Stone Creamery.

Adding to the more than 28 signature creations this month is the newly released “boo batter ice cream,” which will be featured in the ice cream giant’s latest creation dubbed the Treat or Treat. Notice there's no trick here.

Cold Stone is using its popular Cake Batter ice cream for the creation, but turning it black and adding in Oreos, Kit Kats and M&M's. Ice cream lovers have the option to have it served in a black or orange waffle cone or bowl, too.

Customers can grab their spooky creation at one of six Long Island locations: Lynbrook, Levittown, Garden City, Babylon, Centereach and Patchogue.