TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Morning
SEARCH
54° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFood and Drink

Cold Stone Creamery launches black 'boo batter' ice cream for Halloween

Cold Stone Creamery's "boo batter" ice cream.

Cold Stone Creamery's "boo batter" ice cream. Photo Credit: Joann Vaglica

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

There’s a new kid on the block — or on the stone, rather — this month at Cold Stone Creamery.

Adding to the more than 28 signature creations this month is the newly released “boo batter ice cream,” which will be featured in the ice cream giant’s latest creation dubbed the Treat or Treat. Notice there's no trick here.

Cold Stone is using its popular Cake Batter ice cream for the creation, but turning it black and adding in Oreos, Kit Kats and M&M's. Ice cream lovers have the option to have it served in a black or orange waffle cone or bowl, too.

Customers can grab their spooky creation at one of six Long Island locations: Lynbrook, Levittown, Garden City, Babylon, Centereach and Patchogue.

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The fried pickles, served with a remoulade sauce, New Orleans-style spot offers decent food, welcoming atmosphere
Whole Peking duck is masterfully carved and served New Chinese eatery revitalizes Cantonese cooking
Grilled, center-cut pork chop arrives atop a sweet-potato Ambitious Garden City steakhouse earns 3 stars
The tuna tataki floats on a cucumber-enhanced soy Exciting Bay Shore eatery features strong menu, odd decor
Blackened swordfish steak over a ratatouille of charred Stylish bi-level bistro could be one of LI's best
Asparagus and mashed potatoes are served with a Noisy eatery serves satisfying seafood in Northport
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search