Four bar stools may not seem like a lot for a village to lose, but the ones officially decommissioned Friday in Farmingdale were not your usual sort. They belonged to the Main Street location of Cork and Kerry, one of Long Island's top-tier cocktail bars, which has permanently closed.

"We loved serving our brand of drinks in Farmingdale," wrote co-owner and beverage director Doug Brickel in an email. While two other Cork and Kerry locations remain open in Floral Park and Rockville Centre, "I especially had a lot to do with the design and concept of the [Farmingdale] location, so its closure for sure hit close to home for me," he added.

Earlier this summer, Cork and Kerry in Farmingdale closed temporarily for renovations, but over the summer, the owners accepted an offer to sell the business, according to a Friday post on social media. "C&K Farmingdale will regrettably not be reopening," the post read.

Brickel continues to co-own the previous two bars — Floral Park opened in 2015 and Rockville Centre the following year — with partners Chris Corbett and Darren Fenton. Each are designed like speakeasies, with Floral Park tucked behind a coffee shop and Rockville Centre in what appears to be a museum.

The unmarked Cork and Kerry in Farmingdale, hidden behind a rustic wall of boards and doorknobs, opened in February 2018 with a Jazz-Age-era living-room vibe and those four coveted bar stools overlooking a bar heavily stocked with unusual spirits, syrups and bitters. The mixed drinks, under the leadership of Brickel — an award-winning bartender with national presence — consistently pushed cocktail boundaries with inventive combinations. Over its 18 months on Main Street, those drinks gained passionate followers, some of whom decried the closure on Facebook.

The cocktails continue to flow at the two remaining spots. Brickel said he is working on a new menu for both, set to debut later this fall., which will have a section devoted to "bartender favorites and some new builds we’ve been playing around with," he wrote. This December, both remaining bars will also mount the immersive holiday cocktail pop-up Miracle on Long Island.

As for the future of 230 Main Street, Brickel inferred it will remain a watering hole. "As we understand, the new owners will continue to run the location as a bar, and we wish them the best of luck. It is a great space and Farmingdale deserves great cocktails."

Find the remaining Cork and Kerries at 143 Tulip Ave. in Floral Park and 24 S. Park Ave. in Rockville Centre. Neither has a phone.