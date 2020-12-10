TODAY'S PAPER
Crave Cafe & Bakery in Huntington makes Hanukkah treats

Crave Cafe & Bakery in Huntington makes Hanukkah-themed

Crave Cafe & Bakery in Huntington makes Hanukkah-themed treats for the holiday. Credit: Harmony Grodsky and Matthew Taylor

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Crave Cafe & Bakery is celebrating its first Hanukkah. The shop opened in September on one of Long Island’s hottest corners — the intersection of New York Avenue and Main Street in Huntington — and quickly set about becoming a destination for fancy cupcakes, cake pops, macarons, over-the-top lattes and other Instagrammable treats.

For Hanukkah, baker Jenna Shannon has pulled out all the blue-and-gold stops, even drafting the likeness of Disney’s Elsa of Arendelle for a "Frozen" (not frozen) doughnut. To drink: the "Spinner" latte, made with white-chocolate mocha and topped with blue drizzle, nonpareils and a gold coin.

Of course there are plenty of Christmas confections as well, in addition to Crave’s usual lineup of cannoli, French pastries, muffins and specialty cakes (available whole or by the slice). Macarons, not baked on the premises, are available in flavors traditional and zany (rose-lychee, Oreo, cotton candy).

Crave is a collaboration between two couples, Scott and Ariella Kristine Grodsky and Peter and Angelica Raimondi. Scott and Peter bought the building at 260 Main St. whose most famous tenant is Little Vincent’s Pizza. Peter, who has a food-service background, thought the old Aerosoles store on the corner would be a great location for a cafe and, so, instead of finding a tenant, the Grodskys and Raimondis decided to do it themselves.

Crave is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 260 Main St., Huntington, 631- 944- 3557, cravecafehuntington.com

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

