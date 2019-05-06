Distilleries on Long Island
Long Island wine country has something for everyone — even non-wine drinkers. Here are five places to find the hard stuff.
CHANNING DAUGHTERS WINERY
Where: 1927 Scuttle Hole Rd., Bridgehampton
Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily
Spirits: Vervino vermouth, New York State-produced Greenhook Ginsmiths Gin, Greenhook Ginsmiths Beach Plum Gin, Sagaponack Vodka, McKenzie Bourbon Whiskey
Tastings: $16 (included in a 6-wine flight); $28-$40 a bottle
More info: 631-537-7224, channingdaughters.com
LONG ISLAND SPIRITS
Where: 2182 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow (First new distillery on the Island since Prohibition.)
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.; extended hours May through Thanksgiving.
Spirits: LiV vodka and Ristretto Espresso, Rough Rider Bourbon & Rye, Sorbetta liqueurs (strawberry, raspberry, orange, watermelon, lemon and lime), Pine Barrens single-malt whiskey and Barrel Aged gin. All the spirits can be purchased at the tasting room and at the Food Truck series in the summer. Cocktails made with Long Island Spirits start at $12.
Tastings: Vodka and whiskey flights available.
More info: 631-630-9322, lispirits.com
SHINN ESTATE VINEYARDS AND FARMHOUSE
Where: 2000 Oregon Rd., Mattituck
Hours: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.-Thur., 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri.- Sat.
Spirits: Divine, akin to a dessert wine; Eau de Vie, a young brandy; Julius Drover Apple Brandy from local apples, aged four years in oak barrels; Julius Drover Alembic Brandy distilled from grapes aged four years in oak barrels.
Tastings: $4, $10-$15 a glass, $23-$60 a bottle
More info: 631-804-0367, shinnestatevineyards.com
TWIN STILLS MOONSHINE
Where: 5506 Sound Ave., Riverhead
Hours: Noon- 6 p.m. Mon., Thur., Fri., noon to 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun.
Spirits: Whiskey, honey liqueur, strawberry liqueur, apple pie liqueur, coffee liqueur; other flavors will be seasonal (pumpkin spice, wild berry, chocolate, chocolate raspberry) Fruit from local farms used to make liqueurs if available. Kids, pets allowed.
Tastings: $9 for three varieties
More info: 631-779-3199, liooldtymer.com
WÖLFFER ESTATE VINEYARD
Where: 139 Sagg Rd., Sagaponack
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun.
Specialties: Brandy and a “pink” gin distilled from rosé and infused with juniper berries.
Tastings: Complimentary splash for tasting available; $36-$50 a bottle
More info: 631-537-5106, wolffer.com
