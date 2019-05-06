Long Island wine country has something for everyone — even non-wine drinkers. Here are five places to find the hard stuff.

CHANNING DAUGHTERS WINERY

Where: 1927 Scuttle Hole Rd., Bridgehampton

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

Spirits: Vervino vermouth, New York State-produced Greenhook Ginsmiths Gin, Greenhook Ginsmiths Beach Plum Gin, Sagaponack Vodka, McKenzie Bourbon Whiskey

Tastings: $16 (included in a 6-wine flight); $28-$40 a bottle

More info: 631-537-7224, channingdaughters.com

LONG ISLAND SPIRITS

Where: 2182 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow (First new distillery on the Island since Prohibition.)

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.; extended hours May through Thanksgiving.

Spirits: LiV vodka and Ristretto Espresso, Rough Rider Bourbon & Rye, Sorbetta liqueurs (strawberry, raspberry, orange, watermelon, lemon and lime), Pine Barrens single-malt whiskey and Barrel Aged gin. All the spirits can be purchased at the tasting room and at the Food Truck series in the summer. Cocktails made with Long Island Spirits start at $12.

Tastings: Vodka and whiskey flights available.

More info: 631-630-9322, lispirits.com

SHINN ESTATE VINEYARDS AND FARMHOUSE

Where: 2000 Oregon Rd., Mattituck

Hours: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.-Thur., 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri.- Sat.

Spirits: Divine, akin to a dessert wine; Eau de Vie, a young brandy; Julius Drover Apple Brandy from local apples, aged four years in oak barrels; Julius Drover Alembic Brandy distilled from grapes aged four years in oak barrels.

Tastings: $4, $10-$15 a glass, $23-$60 a bottle

More info: 631-804-0367, shinnestatevineyards.com

TWIN STILLS MOONSHINE

Where: 5506 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Hours: Noon- 6 p.m. Mon., Thur., Fri., noon to 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

Spirits: Whiskey, honey liqueur, strawberry liqueur, apple pie liqueur, coffee liqueur; other flavors will be seasonal (pumpkin spice, wild berry, chocolate, chocolate raspberry) Fruit from local farms used to make liqueurs if available. Kids, pets allowed.

Tastings: $9 for three varieties

More info: 631-779-3199, liooldtymer.com Subscribe to the Feed Me Newsletter for the latest restaurant news, recipes and recommendations. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WÖLFFER ESTATE VINEYARD

Where: 139 Sagg Rd., Sagaponack

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

Specialties: Brandy and a “pink” gin distilled from rosé and infused with juniper berries.

Tastings: Complimentary splash for tasting available; $36-$50 a bottle

More info: 631-537-5106, wolffer.com



