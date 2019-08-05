Doughology Donuts & Coffee has opened in Babylon.

The shop, known for doughnuts traditional and many more playfully not-so, arrived on Thursday. "It's been like a madhouse," said owner Jackie Stiansen. "It's been very good."

Doughology opened about 3 1/2 years ago in Lynbrook. "We were looking to expand and looked all over Long Island."

The extensive Doughology repertoire starts with the popular and familiar cinnamon-sugar, glazed and powdered varieties, at $1.25 each and $14 for a dozen.

But the house's "signature donuts," at $2.50, take in types such as caramel apple crumbcake, maple bacon, Smores, Snickers, blueberry coconut crunch, French toast, Chocolate Oreo, Devil Dog, churro, and cinnamon bun. Devil Dog and churro are among those 50 cents higher.

Doughology is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.

Doughology Donuuts & Coffee, 80 W. Main St., Babylon, 631-314-4466; 45 Atlantic Ave., Lynbrook, 516-341-0882, doughologydonuts.com