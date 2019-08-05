TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFood and Drink

Doughology Donuts & Coffee opens in Babylon

Doughology specializes in customized doughnuts and has opened

Doughology specializes in customized doughnuts and has opened a second shop in Babylon. Photo Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

Doughology Donuts & Coffee has opened in Babylon.

The shop, known for doughnuts traditional and many more playfully not-so, arrived on Thursday. "It's been like a madhouse," said owner Jackie Stiansen. "It's been very good."

Doughology opened about 3 1/2 years ago in Lynbrook. "We were looking to expand and looked all over Long Island."

The extensive Doughology repertoire starts with the popular and familiar cinnamon-sugar, glazed and powdered varieties, at $1.25 each and $14 for a dozen.

But the house's "signature donuts," at $2.50, take in types such as caramel apple crumbcake, maple bacon, Smores, Snickers, blueberry coconut crunch, French toast, Chocolate Oreo, Devil Dog, churro, and cinnamon bun. Devil Dog and churro are among those 50 cents higher.

Doughology is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed  Monday.

Doughology Donuuts & Coffee, 80 W. Main St., Babylon, 631-314-4466; 45 Atlantic Ave., Lynbrook, 516-341-0882, doughologydonuts.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Roasted tilefish with vinegar-braised leeks, chive blossom and Seafood spot is year's grandest East End opening
Lobster and mango salad at Anker in Greenport. Gorgeous eatery interprets seafood in new ways
Coconut tres leches cake, with coconut custard, strawberries Fresh, inspired Mexican eatery earns 3.5 stars
The Inferno burger at Prohibition Kitchen in Port LI eatery impresses with Instagram-friendly dishes
Breakfast poutine is composed of eggs, regular and Contemporary diner offers fresh, exciting menu
A grilled organic carrot salad with labneh foam, LI eatery is inconsistent under celebrated chef
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search