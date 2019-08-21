TODAY'S PAPER
Dunkin' releases 2019 fall menu

Dunkin’ has launched its seasonal line of fall beverages and doughnuts more than a month before the official start of the season. Food writer Scott Vogel reviews its fall menu on Aug. 21. (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang)

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com
The temperature was 81 degrees at 8 a.m. and the date was August 21, more than a month before the official start of autumn. But that didn’t stop Dunkin’ from releasing its fall line of offerings amid a storm of media, or the FeedMe team from gorging on them.

Can Dunkin’s new Cinnamon Sugar Signature Pumpkin Latte possibly compete against Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte, a perennial blockbuster accounting for more than $100 million in annual sales? Could the addition of apple cider doughnuts to Dunkin’s limited-time-only repertoire prove a boom to autumnal business?

And can one man consume every single one of the company’s pumpkin-tinged products in a single sitting? The answers to these and other (heart) burning questions may all be found in the above video by FeedMe from Newsday.

