Many cooks prepare traditional family recipes for Easter or Passover, calling up Grandma to confirm her preferred brand of mustard for a glazed ham or to nail down the exact ratio of potatoes to matzoh meal in her kugel. Others are eager to riff on old favorites and introduce new flavors. Instead of a ham, there might be pancetta-wrapped pork loin this year. Chicken soup could be flavored with lemongrass and cilantro.

The following menu suggestions cover both bases. Go 100 percent old school with your holiday dinner, experiment with an entirely new lineup, or pick and choose between the two. If your meal isn’t perfect this time around, you’ll have another chance in a year to practice and tweak.

For kosher celebrants, be sure to check labels on packaged ingredients for the Kosher for Passover seal.

EASTER

Traditional Easter appetizer: Deviled eggs

The classic deviled egg recipe couldn’t be simpler: Remove the yolks from your halved hard-boiled eggs and mash them together with some mustard and mayonnaise. Return them to the cavities in the whites, sprinkle with paprika and serve. Deviled eggs are a classic for a reason. They are comforting, delicious and fun to eat.

Something different: Fried quail egg crostini

For an elegant and unexpected egg appetizer, top toasted baguette rounds with tiny fried quail eggs. For extra flavor, spread some herb butter over the toasts before adding the eggs, and sprinkle with sea salt. Or top the toasts with a small piece of bacon or smoked salmon along with the eggs and then sprinkle with herbs before serving. Look for quail eggs in gourmet grocery stores such as Whole Foods and online at dartagnan.com.

Traditional Easter main: Baked ham with brown sugar glaze

You’ll never go wrong with baked ham on Easter. The traditional preparation calls for scoring a fully cooked bone-in ham in a diamond pattern, baking it, brushing it with a mixture of brown sugar, mustard and vinegar, and baking it some more.

Something different: Pancetta-wrapped pork loin

Pancetta-wrapped pork loin is a more subtle choice, less salty but still tasty, and aromatic because of the addition of herbs. Wrapping a pork loin in slices of pancetta and sandwiching some sage, rosemary, and/or parsley between the pancetta and the meat gives it great flavor and protects the roast from drying out in the oven. As a bonus, each slice of pork comes with a crispy piece of the Italian-style bacon.

Traditional Easter side dish: Pineapple-Cheddar cheese casserole

OK, it’s not necessarily traditional on Long Island, but this sweet-and-savory casserole topped with crushed Ritz crackers is a staple on Southern Easter tables.

Something different: Baked pasta with spinach and feta

A baked pasta casserole including feta cheese and spinach or shiitake mushrooms and Fontina cheese would be a good match for pancetta-wrapped pork loin.

Traditional Easter vegetable: Honey-glazed carrots

Carrots have been associated with Easter as long as the Easter bunny has been around. To bring out their natural sweetness, they are often steamed or boiled until just soft and then sautéed with butter and honey until they are shiny and tender. Some cooks add a squeeze of lemon juice after cooking, to balance the sugar in the carrots with a little acidity.

Something different: Moroccan-glazed carrots with cumin and coriander

For a more complex version of glazed carrots, toss peeled carrot pieces with a little honey, olive oil, cumin and coriander and roast until soft and browned. Roasting rather than steaming or boiling will give the carrots a caramelized and occasionally crispy texture. Sprinkle with sea salt and some chopped fresh cilantro just before serving.

Traditional Easter bread: Italian Easter bread with dyed eggs

This pretty bread, sometimes flavored with almond extract or anise, is braided and then formed into a wreath shape. Pastel dyed eggs are tucked in between the strands of dough before it is brushed with beaten egg and baked. The sweetest versions are drizzled with a confectioners’ sugar glaze and sprinkled with nonpareils.

Something different: Braided pesto bread

A savory alternative to classic Easter bread. Dough is rolled into a rectangle, brushed with pesto and rolled into a tube. The tube is cut in half lengthwise and the 2 pieces are twisted together and formed into a wreath. The resulting bread has fresh, seasonal flavor that’s perfect for a holiday meal.

Traditional Easter vegetable: Green peas with lemon and mint

Another fresh-tasting spring classic: Toss blanched green peas (frozen are fine) with butter, lemon zest and finely chopped mint. You can add chopped spring onions and heavy cream for a richer dish.

Something different: Fava beans with baby artichokes and herbs

Fava beans are a good substitute for peas, especially if your menu has Mediterranean flavors. Saute them in olive oil, butter and garlic, along with artichoke hearts. Add some white wine, cover and simmer until the vegetables are cooked through. Sprinkle with a little lemon juice, parsley, salt and pepper before serving.

Traditional Easter dessert: Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting

Carrot cake naturally comes to mind for Easter. Its versatility makes it welcome at all types of celebrations. Enthusiastic home bakers will jump at the chance to make a decorated layer cake. If you are expecting a crowd, bake a carrot sheet cake and you’re done with dessert. If you have a lot of kids in attendance, consider carrot cupcakes.

Something different: Baklava bird’s nests

Little nests made with shredded phyllo pastry (called kataïfi, and available in Middle Eastern markets), shaped and baked in muffin tins and filled with candied pistachios or other candied nuts, are a pretty if nontraditional addition to the Easter dessert table.

Traditional Easter dessert: Coconut-covered bunny cake

You know you are a traditionalist if you already own a bunny cake pan. Use a cake mix or bake a cake from scratch, cover it with vanilla butter cream frosting and flaked coconut, and become part of a long line of American bakers who bake bunny cakes for Easter.

Something different: Coconut panna cotta

Coconut panna cotta, a creamy and refreshing gelatin-based dessert, is a less conventional way to end Easter dinner. The recipe is straightforward: Dissolve gelatin in a little bit of heavy cream or milk, stir the softened gelatin mixture into some warmed cream of coconut, and pour into molds. Unmolded panna cottas can be garnished with fresh fruit, chocolate sauce, or both.