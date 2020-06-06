TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Morning
SEARCH
65° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFood and Drink

Food trucks return to Eisenhower Park in East Meadow

A grilled cheese, chicken tenders and fries, and

A grilled cheese, chicken tenders and fries, and macaroni and cheese topped with goldfish from Cheezy Pete's for truck. Credit: Joann Valgica

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

Food trucks have rolled back into Eisenhower Park in East Meadow serving up fare like macaroni and cheese-stuffed grilled cheese, chicken gyros and acai bowls to hungry patrons.  

Nick Kourounis, CFO at New York Food Vendors Help Center, which helped get food trucks back at the park, said it's a great way to  “provide some outdoor activity for families to enjoy the summer." So pack a blanket and spend an afternoon in the park topped off with sweet and savory treats.

Here’s a sampling of the food trucks that have a presence at the park this season:

Bubbles and Bowls: At Field 1, on Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m., the multicolored truck serves acai bowls, bubble tea, waffle cones stuffed with chicken or shrimp, empanadas, knish and cheeseburgers. Menu ranges from $4 to $10. 

Cheezy Petes: Over at Field 5, park goers will fiind bright orange, yellow and red truck parked up Wednesdays to Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. Its menu features Philly cheesesteaks, macaroni and cheese fritters, chicken tenders, fries and hot dogs, among other comfort foods. For dessert, there's caramel-stuffed churros, ice cream and Italian ices. The menu starts at $2.50 and taps out at $10..

Greek on the Go: At Field 6 Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Fridays through Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m., the truck serves gyros, falafel, chicken and pork souvlaki, salads and spinach pie, to name a few items. Grub starts at $5, with the most expensive being a $14 platter.

Eisenhower Park is made up of 930 acres. Currently, visitors can utilize any open spaces for walking or biking and keep meetups to no more than 10 people. Otherwise, the park typically boasts multiple playgrounds, parks, batting cages, mini golf, tennis courts, memorials, a swimming facility, ice rink, athletic fields (baseball, soccer and football), a basketball court and golf courses. It’s also home to The Carltun restaurant. 

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Pan-fried pork-shrimp-chive dumplings at Zouji Dumpling House in New Northern Chinese eatery focuses on dumplings
Straw and hay pasta with prosciutto, peas, cream New Lynbrook Italian eatery is instantly one of LI's best
Fried calamari piadini with zucchini, artichoke, frisee, cherry Does Melville's huge new Italian spot live up to the hype?
The provolone-draped picanha burger is available on the Why you need to grab a seat in the bar at this new Brazilian steakhouse
The chapli kebab features patties of smartly seasoned New modest halal spot turns out savory grilled kebabs
A whole rotisserie chicken is served with rice New Wantagh eatery offers large portions at great prices
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search