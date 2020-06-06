Food trucks return to Eisenhower Park in East Meadow

Food trucks have rolled back into Eisenhower Park in East Meadow serving up fare like macaroni and cheese-stuffed grilled cheese, chicken gyros and acai bowls to hungry patrons.

Nick Kourounis, CFO at New York Food Vendors Help Center, which helped get food trucks back at the park, said it's a great way to “provide some outdoor activity for families to enjoy the summer." So pack a blanket and spend an afternoon in the park topped off with sweet and savory treats.

Here’s a sampling of the food trucks that have a presence at the park this season:

Bubbles and Bowls: At Field 1, on Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m., the multicolored truck serves acai bowls, bubble tea, waffle cones stuffed with chicken or shrimp, empanadas, knish and cheeseburgers. Menu ranges from $4 to $10.

Cheezy Petes: Over at Field 5, park goers will fiind bright orange, yellow and red truck parked up Wednesdays to Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. Its menu features Philly cheesesteaks, macaroni and cheese fritters, chicken tenders, fries and hot dogs, among other comfort foods. For dessert, there's caramel-stuffed churros, ice cream and Italian ices. The menu starts at $2.50 and taps out at $10..

Greek on the Go: At Field 6 Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Fridays through Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m., the truck serves gyros, falafel, chicken and pork souvlaki, salads and spinach pie, to name a few items. Grub starts at $5, with the most expensive being a $14 platter.

Eisenhower Park is made up of 930 acres. Currently, visitors can utilize any open spaces for walking or biking and keep meetups to no more than 10 people. Otherwise, the park typically boasts multiple playgrounds, parks, batting cages, mini golf, tennis courts, memorials, a swimming facility, ice rink, athletic fields (baseball, soccer and football), a basketball court and golf courses. It’s also home to The Carltun restaurant.