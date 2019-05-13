NASSAU

CROSSROADS FARM AT GROSSMAN’S

Where: 480 Hempstead Ave., Malverne

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Sun., closed Mon.

For sale: Honey, produce, duck eggs.

More info: 516-881-7900, xroadsfarmliny.com

FRIENDLY FARMS MARKET

Where: 2572 Merrick Rd., Bellmore

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thur.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., June 29-Nov. 1

For sale: Corn, vegetables, peaches, honey.

More info: 917-399-8913, friendly-farms.com

MEYER’S PLANT & PRODUCE FARMS

Where: 146 Piquets Lane, Woodbury

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

For sale: Fruits, vegetables, flowers; pumpkins, apples.

More info: 516-364-1777

RESTORATION FARM

Where: 140 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Rd., Old Bethpage

Hours: 3-6 p.m. Tue. and Thur., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat.

For sale: Garlic, tomatoes, winter squashes, Asian veggies.

More info: restorationfarm.com

ROTTKAMP BROS. FARM

Where: McCouns Lane, Old Brookville

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. starting in mid-June

For sale: Fruits, vegetables and flowers.

More info: 516-671-2566, 516-840-3950 (cell)

YOUNGS FARM

Where: Hegeman’s Lane, Old Brookville

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., closed Mon.

For sale: Produce, gift shop and bakery.

More info: 516-626-3955,youngs.farm

SUFFOLK

ALBERT H. SCHMITT FAMILY FARMS

Where: 6 Bagatelle Rd., Dix Hills

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

For sale: Vegetable plants, herbs, hanging baskets, annual flowers, perennials in spring and summer. Hayrides, pumpkins, apples, cider, roasted corn, homemade horseradish and baked goods in Fall.

More info: 631-549-FARM, schmittsfamilyfarms.com

ANDERSON’S FARM STAND

Where: 1170 Rte. 58, Riverhead and 1890 Roanoke Ave. (U-pick strawberries)

Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily starting in June; after Labor Day closed Tue.-Wed.

For sale: Local fruits and vegetables.

More info: 631-727-2559

ANDREWS FAMILY FARM AND GREENHOUSES

Where: 1038 Sound Ave., Wading River

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.

For sale: Plants, strawberries, produce, vegetables, flowers, pies, eggs, honey.

More info: 631-929-5963, andrewsfamilyfarm.com

BALSAM FARMS

Where: 293 Town Lane, Amagansett

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily mid-May-July 3; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. July 4-Labor Day; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. after Sept. 4.

For sale: Vegetables, fruits, herbs, flowers and other local items.

More info: balsamfarms.com

Where: 662 Montauk Hwy., Montauk

Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, herbs, flowers, other local items, and specialty foods.

More info: 631-238-5119

BAYVIEW FARM & MARKET

Where: 891 Main Rd., Aquebogue

Hours: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, pies, breads, ducks and more.

More info: 631-722-3077, bayviewfarmmarket.com

BB & GG FARM & NURSERY (WILLIAM BORELLA)

Where: 625 N. Country Rd., St. James

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, pumpkins.

More info: 631-862-9182

BIOPHILIA ORGANIC FARM

Where: 211 Manor Lane, Jamesport

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. June-Oct.

For sale: Herbs, vegetables, fruit, flowers, pumpkins.

More info: 631-722-2299, nwsdy.li/biophilia

BORELLA’S FARM STAND

Where: 485 Edgewood Ave., St. James

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, herbs, flowers, plants, baked goods, cider, jam.

More info: 631-862-7330, borellasfarmstand.com

BRIERMERE FARMS

Where: 4414 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

For sale: Fruits, vegetables, pies, jellies, jams, cider.

More info: 631-722-3931, briermere.com

BRIGHTWATERS FARMS & NURSERY

Where: 1624 Manatuck Blvd., Bay Shore

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Oct.

For sale: Baked goods, pumpkins in fall.

More info: 631-665-5411, brightwatersfarms.com

CATAPANO DAIRY FARM

Where: 33705 North Rd./Route 48, (GPS address: 33817 North Rd.), Peconic

Hours: Fri.-Mon. in May; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

For sale: Sample and buy cheese, eggs, yogurt, goat milk skin-care products.

More info: 631-765-8042, catapanodairyfarm.com

CONDZELLA’S FARM STAND

Where: 6233 N. Country Rd., Wading River

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

For sale: Asparagus (May); vegetables, berries (June-Aug.), tomatoes, beans (July-Aug.); sunflowers; U-pick strawberries (June) at Route 25A, Wading River.

More info: 631-929-4697, condzellasfarm.com

COOPER FARMS

Where: 2200 Breakwater Rd., Mattituck

Hours: 7 a.m.-dark

For sale: Asparagus (May-June), tomatoes (July-Nov.), eggs. U-pick okra, fava beans, string beans, onions, cucumbers, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, watermelons, melons, sweet corn.

More info: 631-298-5195, nwsdy.li/cooperfarm

COUNTRY VIEW FARM STAND

Where: 57995 Main Rd., Southhold and 2 Main Rd., Peconic

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

For sale: Produce, baked goods, cheese, eggs, honey, doughnuts, pumpkins.

More info: 631-903-1335

DALE AND BETTE’S ORGANIC PRODUCE

Where: 1726 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Sag Harbor

Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

For sale: Vegetables, herbs, berries, eggs, local fruit; dried tomatoes, heirloom cornmeal.

More info: 631-276-1748

DEER RUN FARMS

Where: 282 S. Country Rd., Brookhaven

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. until Memorial Day; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Labor Day, then weekends 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

For sale: Lettuce, cabbage, spinach, beets, carrots, herbs, radishes, sunflowers, berries, honey, pies, jams; gluten-free cookies and homemade fudge.

More info: 631-707-2195, 631-926-9946

FAIRVIEW FARM

Where: 19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Tue.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, jams, baked goods, cheese, eggs.

More info: 631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com

FARMER JOE’S

Where: 1760 Albertson Lane, Greenport

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

For sale: Vegetables, raspberries, tomatoes, and corn.

More info: 631-806-4360

FARMERS KITCHEN

Where: 309-1 E. Main St., Riverhead

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

For sale: Pickles, jams, hot sauces, steak sauces, pestos, soups, marinades.

More info: 631-727-7044, farmerskitchens.com

GABRIELSEN’S COUNTRY FARM

Where: 200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport

Hours: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily

For sale: Flowers and vegetable plants, fruit, baked goods. Roasted corn starting July 4. U-pick pumpkins, corn maze, hayrides. Fall Festival Sept. 15-Oct. 31.

More info: 631-722-3259, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com

GARDEN OF EVE

Where: 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

For sale: Organic tomatoes, herbs, vegetables, greens, eggs; garden center; Fun Field and hay rides.

More info: 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

GLOVER FARMS

Where: 633 Victory Ave., Brookhaven

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 30; then 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends, 2-6 p.m. weekdays until Oct. 31.

Features: U-pick berries in season; produce, baked goods. Picnic and children’s play area, farm animals.

More info: 631-286-7876, 631-332-2012

GOLDEN EARTHWORM ORGANIC FARM

Where: 652 Peconic Bay Blvd., Riverhead

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.

For sale: Certified organic strawberries, tomatoes, herbs, greens, melons, more.

More info: 631-722-3302, goldenearthworm.com

GREEN THUMB AT HAYGROUND

Where: 1616 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Mon., July-Oct.

For sale: Certified organic vegetables, herbs, flowers and fruit.

More info: 631-537-0865

GREEN THUMB ORGANIC FARM OF WATER MILL

Where: 829 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May-Nov.

For sale: Certified-organic vegetables, herbs, fruit, flowers and plants.

More info: 631-726-1900

GREENLAND FAMILY FARMS

Where: 17155 County Rd., Cutchogue

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closed Tue.

For sale: Trees, shrubs, flowers, pond fish and plants, tomatoes, vegetables, pumpkins, metal garden art and cement statues.

More info: 631-734-5791, greenlandfamilyfarms.com

HALSEY FARM AND NURSERY

Where: 513 Deerfield Rd., Water Mill

Hours: 8 a.m.-5:45 p.m. daily June 22-Thanksgiving

For sale: Vegetables and cut flowers, fruits, baked goods, juices.

More info: 631-726-4843, halseyfarm.com

HANK’S FARM STAND

Where: 326 County Rd. 39A, Southampton

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June to mid-Sept.

For sale: U-pick strawberries, raspberries, blackberries in season; vegetables (July to mid-Sept.).

More info: 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

HANK’S PUMPKINTOWN

Where: 240 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, mid-Sept. to Oct. 31.

For sale: Market has baked goods, candy apples, cider doughnuts and more.

More info: 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

HARBES FAMILY FARM AND VINEYARD

Where: 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

For sale: Fruit, vegetables, corn, tomatoes (Aug.-Sept.), watermelons (July-Oct), peaches, apples (Aug.-Oct.); baked goods, Wine Barn, Barnyard Adventure May-Oct.

More info: 631-298-0800, harbesfamilyfarm.com

HARBES ORCHARD

Where: 5698 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and holidays, Aug. 31-Oct. 27.

For sale: U-pick apples, apple crisp, roasted corn. Live music noon-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Apple Festival Sept. 14-15, pumpkin picking, hayrides, pony rides, vendors, children’s activities.

More info: 631-369-1111, harbesfamilyfarm.com

HARBES JAMESPORT FARM

Where: 1223 Main Rd., Jamesport

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 6-Oct. 31

For sale: Vegetables, roasted corn, baked goods, cider doughnuts, fruit, wine.

More info: 631-722-2022, harbesfamilyfarm.com

HELEN’S GREENHOUSES AND FLOWER FARM

Where: 987 Union Ave., Aquebogue

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

Features: Flowers, baskets, vegetables. U-pick pumpkins, sweet corn, corn maze, wagon rides, animals, (weekends) in Oct.

More info: 631-722-8449, helensflowerfarm.com

JAMESPORT HARVEST

Where: 506 Church Lane, Jamesport

Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

For sale: Herbs, vegetables, onions, garlic, flowers, Asian pears in fall.

More info: 631-722-2241

KK’S THE FARM

Where: 59945 Main Rd., Southold

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

For sale: Heirloom tomatoes, mixed greens, vegetables, berries, flowers.

More info: 516-398-8731, kkthefarm.com

KRUPSKI’S FARM

Where: 38030 Rte. 25, Peconic

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily starting July 4

For sale: Farm-fresh produce.

More info: 631-734-7841

LACORTE FARM STAND

Where: 339 Montauk Hwy., Moriches

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May, Oct. and Nov.; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. June-Sept.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, pies, Italian ices, fresh goat milk and cheese, cookies, bread, more.

More info: 631-878-9093

LATHAM’S FARMSTAND

Where: Main Road, Route 25, Orient

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

For sale: Vegetables, heirloom tomatoes, fruit, jellies, flowers, herbs.

More info: 631-323-3569

LENNY BRUNO FARMS

Where: 740 Wading River Rd., Manorville

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

For sale: Asparagus, strawberries, peaches, watermelon, cantaloupe, baked goods, U-pick vegetables (Aug.-Nov.), roasted corn (mid-July to Oct.).

More info: 631-591-3592

LEWIN FARMS/BAITING HOLLOW NURSERIES

Where: 812 Sound Ave., Calverton

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Memorial Day-Oct.

For sale: U-pick in season: strawberries, peaches, peppers, tomatoes, eggplant, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, apples, pumpkins. Also Fresh Pond Avenue, Baiting Hollow, U-pick apples Sept.-Oct.

More info: 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

LISA & BILL’S (BABINSKI FARM)

Where: Main Street (corner of Beach Lane), Wainscott

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June-Oct.

For sale: Fruits, vegetables, flowers and baked goods.

More info: 631-537-1488

LORETTA’S ORGANIC VEGETABLE FARM STAND

Where: 3217 Union Blvd., East Islip

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

For sale: Asparagus to zucchini, tomatoes, pumpkins, honey, homemade breads.

More info: 631-235-3984

MAKINAJIAN POULTRY FARM & COUNTRY STORE

Where: 276 Cuba Hill Rd., Huntington

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun., closed Mon.

For sale: Organic poultry, eggs; fresh produce.

More info: 631-368-9320

MAY’S FARM STAND

Where: 6361 Rte. 25A, Wading River

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

For sale: Vegetables, herbs, flowers, peas, pumpkins (in season).

More info: 631-929-6654, maysfarmny.com

MEDIAVILLA ORCHARDS FARM STAND

Where: 1501 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun., starting in mid-Aug.

For sale: Peaches, pears, apples, jams, jellies, cider and chestnuts.

MILK PAIL

Where: 1346 Montauk Hwy. (market) and 723 Mecox Rd. (U-pick), Water Mill

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., closed Tue., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sun.

For sale: Apples, baked goods, produce. U-pick: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Labor Day-Oct. Apples, gourds.

More info: 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

NORTH SEA FARMS / KING’S FARM STAND

Where: 1060 Noyac Rd., Southampton

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, baked goods, free-range chickens, eggs, turkeys.

More info: 631-283-0735

NORTHVILLE FARMS

Where: 5333 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

For sale: Fruits, vegetables, flowers and baked goods.

More info: 631-722-3229

OLISH FARMS COUNTRY MARKET

Where: 75 Eastport Manor Rd., Eastport

Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

For sale: Vegetables, fruits, pies, flowers.

More info: 631-325-0539, olishfarms.com

ORGANICS TODAY FARM

Where: 169 Washington St., East Islip

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily until Thanksgiving Eve.

For sale: Fruit, vegetables, herbs, honey and pumpkins.

More info: 631-650-4424, organicstodayfarms.com

PAT & DON’S PUMPKIN PATCH

Where: corner of Long Island Avenue and Sills Road, Yaphank

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

For sale: Fruit, vegetables and vegetable plants, flowers, baskets, perennials, annuals, honey, pies, cheesecake and roasted peppers.

More info: 631-924-7444, pumpkinpatchfarmstand.com

PATTY’S BERRIES AND BUNCHES

Where: 410 Sound Ave., Mattituck

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June-Oct., (U-pick ends 5:30 p.m.)

For sale: Flowers, vegetables, U-pick berries; fresh ice cream.

More info: 631-655-7996

PIKE FARMS

Where: 82 Sagg Main St., Sagaponack

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June-Oct.

For sale: Vegetables, fruits, herbs, baked goods, flowers.

More info: 631-537-5854, pikefarms.com

REEVE FARM STAND

Where: 4138 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

For sale: Produce in season, honey, baked pies, bread, plants, planters.

More info: 631-727-1095

RICHTER’S ORCHARD

Where: Pulaski Road, Northport

Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sun. Aug.-May.

For sale: Apples, peaches.

More info: 631-261-1980

ROTTKAMP’S FOX HOLLOW FARM

Where: 2287 Sound Ave., Calverton

Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fri.-Tue., closed Wed.; starting mid-Sept. also closed Thur.

For sale: Fresh produce. U-pick strawberries (June), pumpkins (Sept.-Oct.).

More info: 631-727-1786

ROUND SWAMP FARM

Where: 184 Three Mile Harbor Rd., East Hampton

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun.

For sale: Family-owned and operated. Vegetables, fruit, jellies and jams, seafood and baked goods; prepared foods.

More info: 631-324-4438, roundswampfarm.com

ROUND SWAMP FARM, MARKET AND BAKE SHOP

Where: 97 School St., Bridgehampton

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun., closed Tue.For sale: Family-owned and operated.

For sale: Produce, baked goods, fish, prepared foods.

More info: 631-296-8078, roundswampfarm.com

SANG LEE FARMS

Where: 25180 County Rd. 48, Peconic

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 21-Labor Day

For sale: Certified organic farm and kitchen, custom tours, children’s camp.

More info: 631-734-7001, sangleefarms.com

SCHMITT FARMSTAND ON SOUND

Where: 3355 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., closed Tue., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., until July 4; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. until Oct.

For sale: Flowers, vegetables, fruits, horseradish.

More info: 631-983-6565, schmittfamilyfarm.com

SCHMITT’S FARM COUNTRY FRESH

Where: Main Road, Laurel

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

For sale: Produce, flowers, pies, bread, honey, jams, jellies.

More info: 631-298-1991, schmittsfarmcountryfresh.com

SCHNEIDER’S FARM STAND

Where: 316 Old Country Rd., Melville

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

For sale: Plants, vegetables, pumpkins.

More info: 631-673-5844, schneidersfarmmelville.com

SEVEN PONDS ORCHARD

Where: 65 Seven Ponds Rd., Water Mill

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. starting end of June

For sale: U-pick berries, vegetables, flowers, pies. U-pick apples, pumpkins; roasted corn.More info: 631-726-8015

SOUND SHORE FARMS & MARKET

Where: 5629 Sound Ave., Jamesport

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, honey, jams, bread, pies. U-pick strawberries.

More info: 631-722-4740, bayviewfarmmarket.com

SPRING CLOSE FARMS AQUAPONICS AND FARM STAND

Where: 92 Spring Close Hwy., East Hampton

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily mid-June to mid-Oct.

For sale: Fruit, vegetables, baked goods, eggs.

More info: 631-774-3739, 631-267-6150

WATERDRINKER FAMILY FARM AND GARDEN

Where: corner of Wading River Road and South Street, Manorville

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

Features: Plants, annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables and more. Farm animals year-round. Sunflower Festival, July 1 to Sept.-Oct., weather permitting. Produce, pies, lemonade.

More info: 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

WHITE POST FARMS

Where: 250 Old Country Rd., Melville

Hours: Market, garden center, deli 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily, closes at 5 p.m. Sun.

Features: Fruit, vegetables, flowers, baked goods. Farm animals.

More info: 631-351-9373, whitepostfarms.com

WICKHAM’S FRUIT FARM

Where: 28700 Rte. 25, Cutchogue

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., closed Sun.

For sale: Fruit and vegetables, baked goods, jams, honey; U-pick (June-Oct.) berries, peaches, apples, pumpkins.

More info: 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

WINDY ACRES FARM

Where: 3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

For sale: Flowers, fruit, vegetables, jams. Roasted corn on weekends. Seasonal U-pick strawberries, raspberries, apples, peaches, nectarines, pumpkins.

More info: 631-727-4554, nwsdy.li/windyacresfarm

WOODSIDE ORCHARDS (JAMESPORT)

Where: 116 Manor Lane, Jamesport

Hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily

For sale: U-pick apples (Sept.-Nov. weekends and holidays); honey, jams, baked goods, hard cider.

More info: 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com

Where: 729 Main Rd., Aquebogue

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., closed Wed.

For sale: U-pick apples, (Sept.-Oct.), baked goods, hard cider.