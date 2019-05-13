TODAY'S PAPER
Farm stands on Long Island

Madelyn Sanders, 9 months, of Aquebogue is

NASSAU

CROSSROADS FARM AT GROSSMAN’S
Where: 480 Hempstead Ave., Malverne
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Sun., closed Mon.
For sale: Honey, produce, duck eggs.
More info: 516-881-7900, xroadsfarmliny.com

FRIENDLY FARMS MARKET
Where: 2572 Merrick Rd., Bellmore
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thur.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., June 29-Nov. 1
For sale: Corn, vegetables, peaches, honey.
More info: 917-399-8913, friendly-farms.com

MEYER’S PLANT & PRODUCE FARMS
Where: 146 Piquets Lane, Woodbury
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
For sale: Fruits, vegetables, flowers; pumpkins, apples.
More info: 516-364-1777

RESTORATION FARM
Where: 140 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Rd., Old Bethpage
Hours: 3-6 p.m. Tue. and Thur., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat.
For sale: Garlic, tomatoes, winter squashes, Asian veggies.
More info: restorationfarm.com

ROTTKAMP BROS. FARM
Where: McCouns Lane, Old Brookville
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. starting in mid-June
For sale: Fruits, vegetables and flowers.
More info: 516-671-2566, 516-840-3950 (cell)

YOUNGS FARM
Where: Hegeman’s Lane, Old Brookville
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., closed Mon.
For sale: Produce, gift shop and bakery.
More info: 516-626-3955,youngs.farm

 

SUFFOLK

ALBERT H. SCHMITT FAMILY FARMS
Where: 6 Bagatelle Rd., Dix Hills
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun.
For sale: Vegetable plants, herbs, hanging baskets, annual flowers, perennials in spring and summer. Hayrides, pumpkins, apples, cider, roasted corn, homemade horseradish and baked goods in Fall.
More info: 631-549-FARM, schmittsfamilyfarms.com

ANDERSON’S FARM STAND
Where: 1170 Rte. 58, Riverhead and 1890 Roanoke Ave. (U-pick strawberries)
Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily starting in June; after Labor Day closed Tue.-Wed.
For sale: Local fruits and vegetables. 
More info: 631-727-2559

ANDREWS FAMILY FARM AND GREENHOUSES
Where: 1038 Sound Ave., Wading River
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.
For sale: Plants, strawberries, produce, vegetables, flowers, pies, eggs, honey.
More info: 631-929-5963, andrewsfamilyfarm.com 

BALSAM FARMS
Where: 293 Town Lane, Amagansett
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily mid-May-July 3; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. July 4-Labor Day; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. after Sept. 4.
For sale: Vegetables, fruits, herbs, flowers and other local items. 
More info: balsamfarms.com

Where: 662 Montauk Hwy., Montauk
Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
For sale: Vegetables, fruit, herbs, flowers, other local items, and specialty foods.
More info: 631-238-5119

BAYVIEW FARM & MARKET
Where: 891 Main Rd., Aquebogue
Hours: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily
For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, pies, breads, ducks and more.
More info: 631-722-3077, bayviewfarmmarket.com

BB & GG FARM & NURSERY (WILLIAM BORELLA)
Where: 625 N. Country Rd., St. James
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, pumpkins.
More info: 631-862-9182

BIOPHILIA ORGANIC FARM
Where: 211 Manor Lane, Jamesport
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. June-Oct.
For sale: Herbs, vegetables, fruit, flowers, pumpkins.
More info: 631-722-2299, nwsdy.li/biophilia 

BORELLA’S FARM STAND
Where: 485 Edgewood Ave., St. James
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.
For sale: Vegetables, fruit, herbs, flowers, plants, baked goods, cider, jam.
More info: 631-862-7330, borellasfarmstand.com 

BRIERMERE FARMS
Where: 4414 Sound Ave., Riverhead
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily
For sale: Fruits, vegetables, pies, jellies, jams, cider.
More info: 631-722-3931, briermere.com 

BRIGHTWATERS FARMS & NURSERY
Where: 1624 Manatuck Blvd., Bay Shore
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Oct.
For sale: Baked goods, pumpkins in fall.
More info: 631-665-5411, brightwatersfarms.com

CATAPANO DAIRY FARM
Where: 33705 North Rd./Route 48, (GPS address: 33817 North Rd.), Peconic
Hours: Fri.-Mon. in May; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily
For sale: Sample and buy cheese, eggs, yogurt, goat milk skin-care products.
More info: 631-765-8042, catapanodairyfarm.com

CONDZELLA’S FARM STAND
Where: 6233 N. Country Rd., Wading River
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily
For sale: Asparagus (May); vegetables, berries (June-Aug.), tomatoes, beans (July-Aug.); sunflowers; U-pick strawberries (June) at Route 25A, Wading River.
More info: 631-929-4697, condzellasfarm.com 

COOPER FARMS
Where: 2200 Breakwater Rd., Mattituck
Hours: 7 a.m.-dark
For sale: Asparagus (May-June), tomatoes (July-Nov.), eggs. U-pick okra, fava beans, string beans, onions, cucumbers, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, watermelons, melons, sweet corn.
More info: 631-298-5195, nwsdy.li/cooperfarm 

COUNTRY VIEW FARM STAND
Where: 57995 Main Rd., Southhold and 2 Main Rd., Peconic
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
For sale: Produce, baked goods, cheese, eggs, honey, doughnuts, pumpkins.
More info: 631-903-1335

DALE AND BETTE’S ORGANIC PRODUCE
Where: 1726 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Sag Harbor
Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
For sale: Vegetables, herbs, berries, eggs, local fruit; dried tomatoes, heirloom cornmeal.
More info: 631-276-1748

DEER RUN FARMS
Where: 282 S. Country Rd., Brookhaven
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. until Memorial Day; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Labor Day, then weekends 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
For sale: Lettuce, cabbage, spinach, beets, carrots, herbs, radishes, sunflowers, berries, honey, pies, jams; gluten-free cookies and homemade fudge.
More info: 631-707-2195, 631-926-9946

FAIRVIEW FARM
Where: 19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Tue.
For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, jams, baked goods, cheese, eggs.
More info: 631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com 

FARMER JOE’S
Where: 1760 Albertson Lane, Greenport
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
For sale: Vegetables, raspberries, tomatoes, and corn.
More info: 631-806-4360

FARMERS KITCHEN
Where: 309-1 E. Main St., Riverhead
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
For sale: Pickles, jams, hot sauces, steak sauces, pestos, soups, marinades.
More info: 631-727-7044, farmerskitchens.com 

GABRIELSEN’S COUNTRY FARM
Where: 200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport
Hours: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily
For sale: Flowers and vegetable plants, fruit, baked goods. Roasted corn starting July 4. U-pick pumpkins, corn maze, hayrides. Fall Festival Sept. 15-Oct. 31.
More info: 631-722-3259, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com

GARDEN OF EVE
Where: 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
For sale: Organic tomatoes, herbs, vegetables, greens, eggs; garden center; Fun Field and hay rides.
More info: 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

GLOVER FARMS
Where: 633 Victory Ave., Brookhaven
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 30; then 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends, 2-6 p.m. weekdays until Oct. 31.
Features: U-pick berries in season; produce, baked goods. Picnic and children’s play area, farm animals.
More info: 631-286-7876, 631-332-2012

GOLDEN EARTHWORM ORGANIC FARM
Where: 652 Peconic Bay Blvd., Riverhead
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.
For sale: Certified organic strawberries, tomatoes, herbs, greens, melons, more.
More info: 631-722-3302, goldenearthworm.com

GREEN THUMB AT HAYGROUND
Where: 1616 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Mon., July-Oct.
For sale: Certified organic vegetables, herbs, flowers and fruit.
More info: 631-537-0865

GREEN THUMB ORGANIC FARM OF WATER MILL
Where: 829 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May-Nov.
For sale: Certified-organic vegetables, herbs, fruit, flowers and plants.
More info: 631-726-1900 

GREENLAND FAMILY FARMS
Where: 17155 County Rd., Cutchogue
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closed Tue.
For sale: Trees, shrubs, flowers, pond fish and plants, tomatoes, vegetables, pumpkins, metal garden art and cement statues.
More info: 631-734-5791, greenlandfamilyfarms.com

HALSEY FARM AND NURSERY
Where: 513 Deerfield Rd., Water Mill
Hours: 8 a.m.-5:45 p.m. daily June 22-Thanksgiving
For sale: Vegetables and cut flowers, fruits, baked goods, juices.
More info: 631-726-4843, halseyfarm.com 

HANK’S FARM STAND
Where: 326 County Rd. 39A, Southampton
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June to mid-Sept.
For sale: U-pick strawberries, raspberries, blackberries in season; vegetables (July to mid-Sept.).
More info: 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com 

HANK’S PUMPKINTOWN
Where: 240 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, mid-Sept. to Oct. 31.
For sale: Market has baked goods, candy apples, cider doughnuts and more.
More info: 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com 

HARBES FAMILY FARM AND VINEYARD
Where: 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
For sale: Fruit, vegetables, corn, tomatoes (Aug.-Sept.), watermelons (July-Oct), peaches, apples (Aug.-Oct.); baked goods, Wine Barn, Barnyard Adventure May-Oct.
More info: 631-298-0800, harbesfamilyfarm.com 

HARBES ORCHARD
Where: 5698 Sound Ave., Riverhead
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and holidays, Aug. 31-Oct. 27.
For sale: U-pick apples, apple crisp, roasted corn. Live music noon-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Apple Festival Sept. 14-15, pumpkin picking, hayrides, pony rides, vendors, children’s activities.
More info: 631-369-1111, harbesfamilyfarm.com  

HARBES JAMESPORT FARM
Where: 1223 Main Rd., Jamesport
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 6-Oct. 31
For sale: Vegetables, roasted corn, baked goods, cider doughnuts, fruit, wine.
More info: 631-722-2022, harbesfamilyfarm.com 

HELEN’S GREENHOUSES AND FLOWER FARM
Where: 987 Union Ave., Aquebogue
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
Features: Flowers, baskets, vegetables. U-pick pumpkins, sweet corn, corn maze, wagon rides, animals, (weekends) in Oct.
More info: 631-722-8449, helensflowerfarm.com

JAMESPORT HARVEST
Where: 506 Church Lane, Jamesport
Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily
For sale: Herbs, vegetables, onions, garlic, flowers, Asian pears in fall.
More info: 631-722-2241

KK’S THE FARM
Where: 59945 Main Rd., Southold
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun.
For sale: Heirloom tomatoes, mixed greens, vegetables, berries, flowers.
More info: 516-398-8731, kkthefarm.com 

KRUPSKI’S FARM
Where: 38030 Rte. 25, Peconic
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily starting July 4
For sale: Farm-fresh produce.
More info: 631-734-7841

LACORTE FARM STAND
Where: 339 Montauk Hwy., Moriches
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May, Oct. and  Nov.; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. June-Sept.
For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, pies, Italian ices, fresh goat milk and cheese, cookies, bread, more.
More info: 631-878-9093

LATHAM’S FARMSTAND
Where: Main Road, Route 25, Orient
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily
For sale: Vegetables, heirloom tomatoes, fruit, jellies, flowers, herbs.
More info: 631-323-3569

LENNY BRUNO FARMS
Where: 740 Wading River Rd., Manorville
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 
For sale: Asparagus, strawberries, peaches, watermelon, cantaloupe, baked goods, U-pick vegetables (Aug.-Nov.), roasted corn (mid-July to Oct.).
More info: 631-591-3592 

LEWIN FARMS/BAITING HOLLOW NURSERIES
Where: 812 Sound Ave., Calverton
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Memorial Day-Oct.
For sale: U-pick in season: strawberries, peaches, peppers, tomatoes, eggplant, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, apples, pumpkins. Also Fresh Pond Avenue, Baiting Hollow, U-pick apples Sept.-Oct.
More info: 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

LISA & BILL’S (BABINSKI FARM)
Where: Main Street (corner of Beach Lane), Wainscott
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June-Oct.
For sale: Fruits, vegetables, flowers and baked goods.
More info: 631-537-1488

LORETTA’S ORGANIC VEGETABLE FARM STAND
Where: 3217 Union Blvd., East Islip
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
For sale: Asparagus to zucchini, tomatoes, pumpkins, honey, homemade breads.
More info: 631-235-3984

MAKINAJIAN POULTRY FARM & COUNTRY STORE
Where: 276 Cuba Hill Rd., Huntington
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun., closed Mon.
For sale: Organic poultry, eggs; fresh produce.
More info: 631-368-9320

MAY’S FARM STAND
Where: 6361 Rte. 25A, Wading River
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
For sale: Vegetables, herbs, flowers, peas, pumpkins (in season).
More info: 631-929-6654, maysfarmny.com 

MEDIAVILLA ORCHARDS FARM STAND
Where: 1501 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun., starting in mid-Aug.
For sale: Peaches, pears, apples, jams, jellies, cider and chestnuts.

MILK PAIL
Where: 1346 Montauk Hwy. (market) and 723 Mecox Rd. (U-pick), Water Mill
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., closed Tue., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sun.
For sale: Apples, baked goods, produce. U-pick: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Labor Day-Oct. Apples, gourds.
More info: 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

NORTH SEA FARMS / KING’S FARM STAND
Where: 1060 Noyac Rd., Southampton
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, baked goods, free-range chickens, eggs, turkeys.
More info: 631-283-0735

NORTHVILLE FARMS
Where: 5333 Sound Ave., Riverhead
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
For sale: Fruits, vegetables, flowers and baked goods.
More info: 631-722-3229

OLISH FARMS COUNTRY MARKET
Where: 75 Eastport Manor Rd., Eastport
Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily
For sale: Vegetables, fruits, pies, flowers.
More info: 631-325-0539, olishfarms.com

ORGANICS TODAY FARM
Where: 169 Washington St., East Islip
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily until Thanksgiving Eve.
For sale: Fruit, vegetables, herbs, honey and pumpkins.
More info: 631-650-4424, organicstodayfarms.com

PAT & DON’S PUMPKIN PATCH
Where: corner of Long Island Avenue and Sills Road, Yaphank
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
For sale: Fruit, vegetables and vegetable plants, flowers, baskets, perennials, annuals, honey, pies, cheesecake and roasted peppers.
More info: 631-924-7444, pumpkinpatchfarmstand.com 

PATTY’S BERRIES AND BUNCHES
Where: 410 Sound Ave., Mattituck
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June-Oct., (U-pick ends 5:30 p.m.)
For sale: Flowers, vegetables, U-pick berries; fresh ice cream.
More info: 631-655-7996

PIKE FARMS
Where: 82 Sagg Main St., Sagaponack
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June-Oct.
For sale: Vegetables, fruits, herbs, baked goods, flowers.
More info: 631-537-5854, pikefarms.com

REEVE FARM STAND
Where: 4138 Sound Ave., Riverhead
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily
For sale: Produce in season, honey, baked pies, bread, plants, planters.
More info: 631-727-1095

RICHTER’S ORCHARD
Where: Pulaski Road, Northport
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sun. Aug.-May.
For sale: Apples, peaches.
More info: 631-261-1980

ROTTKAMP’S FOX HOLLOW FARM
Where: 2287 Sound Ave., Calverton
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fri.-Tue., closed Wed.; starting mid-Sept. also closed Thur.
For sale: Fresh produce. U-pick strawberries (June), pumpkins (Sept.-Oct.).
More info: 631-727-1786

ROUND SWAMP FARM
Where: 184 Three Mile Harbor Rd., East Hampton
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun.
For sale: Family-owned and operated. Vegetables, fruit, jellies and jams, seafood and baked goods; prepared foods.
More info: 631-324-4438, roundswampfarm.com

ROUND SWAMP FARM, MARKET AND BAKE SHOP
Where: 97 School St., Bridgehampton
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun., closed Tue.For sale: Family-owned and operated.
For sale: Produce, baked goods, fish, prepared foods.
More info: 631-296-8078, roundswampfarm.com 

SANG LEE FARMS
Where: 25180 County Rd. 48, Peconic
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 21-Labor Day
For sale: Certified organic farm and kitchen, custom tours, children’s camp.
More info: 631-734-7001, sangleefarms.com 

SCHMITT FARMSTAND ON SOUND
Where: 3355 Sound Ave., Riverhead
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., closed Tue., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., until July 4; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. until Oct.
For sale: Flowers, vegetables, fruits, horseradish.
More info: 631-983-6565, schmittfamilyfarm.com 

SCHMITT’S FARM COUNTRY FRESH
Where: Main Road, Laurel
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
For sale: Produce, flowers, pies, bread, honey, jams, jellies.
More info: 631-298-1991, schmittsfarmcountryfresh.com 

SCHNEIDER’S FARM STAND
Where: 316 Old Country Rd., Melville
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
For sale: Plants, vegetables, pumpkins.
More info: 631-673-5844, schneidersfarmmelville.com

SEVEN PONDS ORCHARD
Where: 65 Seven Ponds Rd., Water Mill
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. starting end of June
For sale: U-pick berries, vegetables, flowers, pies. U-pick apples, pumpkins; roasted corn.More info: 631-726-8015

SOUND SHORE FARMS & MARKET
Where: 5629 Sound Ave., Jamesport
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
For sale: Vegetables, fruit, honey, jams, bread, pies. U-pick strawberries.
More info: 631-722-4740, bayviewfarmmarket.com

SPRING CLOSE FARMS AQUAPONICS AND FARM STAND
Where: 92 Spring Close Hwy., East Hampton
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily mid-June to mid-Oct.
For sale: Fruit, vegetables, baked goods, eggs.
More info: 631-774-3739, 631-267-6150

WATERDRINKER FAMILY FARM AND GARDEN
Where: corner of Wading River Road and South Street, Manorville
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun.
Features: Plants, annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables and more. Farm animals year-round. Sunflower Festival, July 1 to Sept.-Oct., weather permitting. Produce, pies, lemonade.
More info: 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

WHITE POST FARMS
Where: 250 Old Country Rd., Melville
Hours: Market, garden center, deli 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily, closes at 5 p.m. Sun.
Features: Fruit, vegetables, flowers, baked goods. Farm animals.
More info: 631-351-9373, whitepostfarms.com

WICKHAM’S FRUIT FARM
Where: 28700 Rte. 25, Cutchogue
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., closed Sun.
For sale: Fruit and vegetables, baked goods, jams, honey; U-pick (June-Oct.) berries, peaches, apples, pumpkins.
More info: 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com 

WINDY ACRES FARM
Where: 3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily
For sale: Flowers, fruit, vegetables, jams. Roasted corn on weekends. Seasonal U-pick strawberries, raspberries, apples, peaches, nectarines, pumpkins.
More info: 631-727-4554, nwsdy.li/windyacresfarm

WOODSIDE ORCHARDS (JAMESPORT)
Where: 116 Manor Lane, Jamesport
Hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily
For sale: U-pick apples (Sept.-Nov. weekends and holidays); honey, jams, baked goods, hard cider.
More info: 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com 

Where: 729 Main Rd., Aquebogue
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., closed Wed.
For sale: U-pick apples, (Sept.-Oct.), baked goods, hard cider.

