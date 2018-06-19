TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
86° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurantsFood and Drink

Farmers markets on Long Island

Heartbeet Farms sells multicolored beets in a farmers

Heartbeet Farms sells multicolored beets in a farmers market at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove. Photo Credit: Jessica Earnshaw

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com
Print

In 2000, Long Island boasted a grand total of six farmers markets. Eighteen years later, there are 38 weekly markets across the Island -- Port Washington to Greenport, from Long Beach to Montauk.

NASSAU

FARMINGDALE: Village Green next to Village Hall, Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 27 to Oct. 28, 631-694-2859

GARDEN CITY: 101 County Seat Dr., behind Supreme Court building, Tuesdays, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 5 to Nov. 20, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

LONG BEACH: Kennedy Plaza next to LIRR station, Wednesdays (May 30 to Nov. 21) and Saturdays (May 5 to Nov. 17), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 516-670-5311, ligreenmarket.org

OLD BETHPAGE: 140 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Rd., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m., May 29 to Oct. 27, 631-842-2283, restorationfarm.com

PORT WASHINGTON: Town Dock on Main Street, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, June 9 to Oct. 27, 516-883-0887, grassrootsinfo.org

ROCKVILLE CENTRE: Sunrise Highway and Long Beach Road, Sundays, 7 a.m. to noon, June 3 to Nov. 18, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

ROOSEVELT: 380 Nassau Rd., Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 14 to Oct. 27, 516-544-2955, rooseveltfarmersmarket.com

ROSLYN: Christopher Morley Park, 500 Searingtown Rd., Wednesdays, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 6 to Nov. 21, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

SEAFORD: Railroad Street at the eastern end of Seaford LIRR station, corner of Washington Avenue and Sunrise Highway, Saturdays, 7 a.m. to noon, June 2 to Nov. 17, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

SEA CLIFF: St. Luke’s Church, 253 Glen Ave., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 16 to Oct. 27, 516-318-5487, facebook.com/seaclifffarmersmarket

WESTBURY: Piazza Ernesto Strada, 200 Post Ave., Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 24 to Oct. 28, 631-438-6629, sunnysidemarkets.com

SUFFOLK

BABYLON VILLAGE: LIRR parking lot, Railroad and North Carll avenues, Sundays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 3 to Nov. 18, longislandfarmersmarkets.com

BAY SHORE: Band Shell at Dr. George S. King Park, Main St., Fridays, 3 to 7 p.m., June 1 to Aug. 31, 516-551-8461

DEER PARK: Tanger Outlets at the Arches, Commack Road, around the fountain at the Piazza, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 2 to Oct. 27, 631-673-5844

EAST HAMPTON: Nick & Toni’s parking lot, 136 N. Main St., Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 18 to Sept. 7, 631-871-8185

EAST HAMPTON AND SPRINGS: Springs Fireplace Road at Ashawagh Hall, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 19 to Oct. 27, 631-875-9130

EAST SETAUKET: Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Rd., Fridays, 3 to 7 p.m., June 1 to Oct. 26, 631-901-7151

FLANDERS: Crohan Community Center, 655 Flanders Rd., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 7 to Oct. 20, 631-287-5745

GREENPORT: 1405 Moores Lane, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 23 to Oct. 27, 631-494-8512, greenportfarmersmarket.com

HAMPTON BAYS: St. Mary’s Church, 165 Ponquogue Ave., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 26 to Sept. 1, 631-745-6160, stmaryshb.org

HUNTINGTON: Main Street east of Route 110, Sundays, 7 a.m. to noon, June 3 to Nov. 18, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

ISLIP: Town Hall parking lot on Montauk Highway, Saturdays, 7 a.m. to noon, June 2 to Nov. 24, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

KINGS PARK: Route 25A and Main Street, across from fire department, Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 3 to Nov. 18, 516-670-5311, ligreenmarket.org

LAKE GROVE: Smith Haven Mall in front of Bobby’s Burger Palace, Lake Grove, Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 22 to Oct. 12, 516-343-6247, heartbeetfarms.com

LINDENHURST: Village Gazebo at West Hoffman and North Wellwood avenues, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 2 to Oct. 27, 631-438-6629, sunnysidemarkets.com

MONTAUK: Village Green, Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 7 to Sept. 13, 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com

NORTHPORT: Cow Harbor Park parking lot, foot of Main Street, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 2 to Nov. 17 (except Sept. 15), 631-754-3905, northportfarmersmarket.org

PATCHOGUE: 225 E. Main St., 7-Eleven parking lot, west of Route 112, Fridays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 22 to Nov. 16, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

PATCHOGUE: LIRR station parking lot, Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 24 to Oct. 28, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

PORT JEFFERSON: Steam Room Restaurant parking lot, corner of Routes 25A and 112, Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 12 to Oct. 4, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

PORT JEFFERSON: Port Jefferson Village Center, Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 6 to Nov. 25 and Wednesdays, 3 to 7 p.m., May 30 to Aug. 29, 516-551-8461

ROCKY POINT: Old Depot Park, Broadway and Prince Road, Sundays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 27 to Nov. 18, rockypointcivic.org

SAG HARBOR: Bay and Burke streets, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 26 to Oct. 27, sagharborfarmersmarket.org

SAYVILLE: Islip Grange, 10 Broadway Ave., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 12 to Nov. 17, 516-551-8461

SHELTER ISLAND: Havens House, 16 S. Ferry Rd., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., May 26 to Sept. 1, shelterislandhistorical.org

SOUTHAMPTON: 25 Jobs Lane, westside grounds of the Southampton Center, Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 27 to Oct. 7, 631-287-3362, southamptonchamber.com

ST. JAMES: St. James Lutheran Church, 230 Second Ave., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 30 to Oct. 27, info@stjamesny11780.org

WESTHAMPTON BEACH: 85 Mill Rd., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 19 to Oct. 27, 631-288-3337, westhamptonchamber.com

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com

Latest reviews

The lobster salad roll, with lemony mayo, Seafood spot is a contemporary take on a New England fish house
The MB Ramen is chef Marc Bynum's play At new eatery, top LI chef offers his twist on ramen
"Sunday sauce" features pork ribs, sausage, braciola, meatballs, New Italian eatery brings a taste of Naples to LI
Pineapple upside down pancakes are topped with house-made Cheerful brunch spot offers great cocktails, large portions
Tender grilled octopus highlights the starters at Elaia 3-star Greek eatery shines with the classics
Onion rava masala dosa served at Mithaas in Chain brings street food from across India to LI