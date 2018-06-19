In 2000, Long Island boasted a grand total of six farmers markets. Eighteen years later, there are 38 weekly markets across the Island -- Port Washington to Greenport, from Long Beach to Montauk.

NASSAU

FARMINGDALE: Village Green next to Village Hall, Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 27 to Oct. 28, 631-694-2859

GARDEN CITY: 101 County Seat Dr., behind Supreme Court building, Tuesdays, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 5 to Nov. 20, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

LONG BEACH: Kennedy Plaza next to LIRR station, Wednesdays (May 30 to Nov. 21) and Saturdays (May 5 to Nov. 17), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 516-670-5311, ligreenmarket.org

OLD BETHPAGE: 140 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Rd., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m., May 29 to Oct. 27, 631-842-2283, restorationfarm.com

PORT WASHINGTON: Town Dock on Main Street, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, June 9 to Oct. 27, 516-883-0887, grassrootsinfo.org

ROCKVILLE CENTRE: Sunrise Highway and Long Beach Road, Sundays, 7 a.m. to noon, June 3 to Nov. 18, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

ROOSEVELT: 380 Nassau Rd., Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 14 to Oct. 27, 516-544-2955, rooseveltfarmersmarket.com

ROSLYN: Christopher Morley Park, 500 Searingtown Rd., Wednesdays, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 6 to Nov. 21, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

SEAFORD: Railroad Street at the eastern end of Seaford LIRR station, corner of Washington Avenue and Sunrise Highway, Saturdays, 7 a.m. to noon, June 2 to Nov. 17, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

SEA CLIFF: St. Luke’s Church, 253 Glen Ave., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 16 to Oct. 27, 516-318-5487, facebook.com/seaclifffarmersmarket

WESTBURY: Piazza Ernesto Strada, 200 Post Ave., Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 24 to Oct. 28, 631-438-6629, sunnysidemarkets.com

SUFFOLK

BABYLON VILLAGE: LIRR parking lot, Railroad and North Carll avenues, Sundays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 3 to Nov. 18, longislandfarmersmarkets.com

BAY SHORE: Band Shell at Dr. George S. King Park, Main St., Fridays, 3 to 7 p.m., June 1 to Aug. 31, 516-551-8461

DEER PARK: Tanger Outlets at the Arches, Commack Road, around the fountain at the Piazza, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 2 to Oct. 27, 631-673-5844

EAST HAMPTON: Nick & Toni’s parking lot, 136 N. Main St., Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 18 to Sept. 7, 631-871-8185

EAST HAMPTON AND SPRINGS: Springs Fireplace Road at Ashawagh Hall, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 19 to Oct. 27, 631-875-9130

EAST SETAUKET: Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Rd., Fridays, 3 to 7 p.m., June 1 to Oct. 26, 631-901-7151

FLANDERS: Crohan Community Center, 655 Flanders Rd., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 7 to Oct. 20, 631-287-5745

GREENPORT: 1405 Moores Lane, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 23 to Oct. 27, 631-494-8512, greenportfarmersmarket.com

HAMPTON BAYS: St. Mary’s Church, 165 Ponquogue Ave., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 26 to Sept. 1, 631-745-6160, stmaryshb.org

HUNTINGTON: Main Street east of Route 110, Sundays, 7 a.m. to noon, June 3 to Nov. 18, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

ISLIP: Town Hall parking lot on Montauk Highway, Saturdays, 7 a.m. to noon, June 2 to Nov. 24, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

KINGS PARK: Route 25A and Main Street, across from fire department, Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 3 to Nov. 18, 516-670-5311, ligreenmarket.org

LAKE GROVE: Smith Haven Mall in front of Bobby’s Burger Palace, Lake Grove, Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 22 to Oct. 12, 516-343-6247, heartbeetfarms.com

LINDENHURST: Village Gazebo at West Hoffman and North Wellwood avenues, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 2 to Oct. 27, 631-438-6629, sunnysidemarkets.com

MONTAUK: Village Green, Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 7 to Sept. 13, 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com

NORTHPORT: Cow Harbor Park parking lot, foot of Main Street, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 2 to Nov. 17 (except Sept. 15), 631-754-3905, northportfarmersmarket.org

PATCHOGUE: 225 E. Main St., 7-Eleven parking lot, west of Route 112, Fridays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 22 to Nov. 16, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

PATCHOGUE: LIRR station parking lot, Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 24 to Oct. 28, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

PORT JEFFERSON: Steam Room Restaurant parking lot, corner of Routes 25A and 112, Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 12 to Oct. 4, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

PORT JEFFERSON: Port Jefferson Village Center, Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 6 to Nov. 25 and Wednesdays, 3 to 7 p.m., May 30 to Aug. 29, 516-551-8461

ROCKY POINT: Old Depot Park, Broadway and Prince Road, Sundays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 27 to Nov. 18, rockypointcivic.org

SAG HARBOR: Bay and Burke streets, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 26 to Oct. 27, sagharborfarmersmarket.org

SAYVILLE: Islip Grange, 10 Broadway Ave., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 12 to Nov. 17, 516-551-8461

SHELTER ISLAND: Havens House, 16 S. Ferry Rd., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., May 26 to Sept. 1, shelterislandhistorical.org

SOUTHAMPTON: 25 Jobs Lane, westside grounds of the Southampton Center, Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 27 to Oct. 7, 631-287-3362, southamptonchamber.com

ST. JAMES: St. James Lutheran Church, 230 Second Ave., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 30 to Oct. 27, info@stjamesny11780.org

WESTHAMPTON BEACH: 85 Mill Rd., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 19 to Oct. 27, 631-288-3337, westhamptonchamber.com