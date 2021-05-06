Long before canned cocktails became a thing (we're talking 2014), Fishers Island Lemonade paved the way with cheerful yellow-and-white striped cans branded "100% spiked" and, inside, a boozy blend of whiskey, vodka, lemonade and honey that practically whistled "summer."

Seven years and a canned cocktail revolution later, the drink that Bronya Shillo, 36, developed at her family's inn (The Pequot Inn) on Fishers Island has launched three new flavors and, in another possible game changer, released their signature blend in ice pop form.

The pale-yellow Fishers Island Frozen Spirit Pops come in those long plastic tubes that you push as you eat, and the vodka- and whiskey-spiked ice clocks in at 7% alcohol. The new canned flavors include a carbonated version of the lemonade called Fishers Island Fizz, at 5% alcohol; another version blended with cranberry juice, Fishers Island Pink Flamingo, registering at 7%; and Fishers Island Spiked Tea, the company's take on the classic Arnold Palmer — but spiked — also at 7% alcohol by volume. (By comparison, the original Fishers Island Lemonade is a robust 9% a.b.v).

Though I came up empty-handed on an initial call-around of liquor stores, the new flavors should be widely available by Memorial Day, said a representative for the company. The launch comes during surging sales for canned cocktails, called "RTD" (or ready-to-drink) within the beverage industry. The sector grew by 50% in 2020, according to Impact Databank, and COVID-19 lockdowns likely turboload that growth.

Fishers Island Lemonade sells for $15.99 for four-pack from area liquor stores, filemonade.com