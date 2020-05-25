A new canned drink is the love child of two summertime favorites: Staten Island’s Flagship Brewing Co. and Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices have teamed up to create a line of hard seltzers.

Ralph’s Hard Seltzer is available in Italian ice-inspired flavors of orange creamsicle, lemon and watermelon. It's sold in variety packs of a dozen 12-ounce cans for $19.99.

The collaboration launched May 15 with 350 cases at Flagship Brewery, which sold out in minutes. Three hundred cases hit the Long Island market the following Monday and sold out that same day, said Flagship co-founder Matt McGinley. .

At launch, the canned drinks were sold locally at retailers including Connolly Beverage in West Hempstead, Bellmore Beverage and All Island Beverage in Bellmore, Stop & Save in East Islip, the Selden Beverage Center, Bayville Market and The Food Basket in Bayville and Holiday Farms in Glen Head.

“We were initially thinking about making this a seasonal [drink]," McGinley said. But based on the response he and his team are considering keeping the beverage around all year.