The Massapequa location of the Flour Shoppe Cafe, open only since February, has closed. According to chef and co-owner Sean O’Donnell, the shuttering occurred earlier this month.

“We had great support from the community, so no hard feelings there,” O’Donnell said, “but it just wasn’t the right location.” When the owners of the original Flour Shoppe in Rockville, which has been open since 2015, decided to expand, they selected Massapequa for what they considered its similar demographics. “It does have that,” said O'Donnell, “but in Rockville Centre we’re right by the train. In Massapequa, we didn’t get the morning foot traffic.”

“We’re still looking to open another location,” he continued, saying that his team hoped to try again early next year. Meanwhile, the Rockville Centre location is “booming” and has switched over to its daytime-only fall and winter hours (during the evenings, the restaurant may be rented out for holiday parties and the like). O’Donnell has also launched a new seasonal menu of breakfast and lunch offerings, and all breads will continue to be made on the premises.

“Pancakes,” he quickly replied when asked about hot items. “It’s out of control.” Ranging in price from $8 to $12, Flour Shoppe’s most popular buttermilk cakes include banana crumb and apple crumb. The latter “has a spiced apple reduction that’s actually baked into the pancake with a house-baked crumb on top. It’s served in a bowl and topped with a caramel sauce," said O'Donnell.

Yum.

The Flour Shoppe Cafe is at 486 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre, 516-536-2253, flourshoppecafe.com. Fall and winter hours are daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.