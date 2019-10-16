LI oyster festival: Beer, food and fun

A common phrase heard at the Oyster Festival is, “You know what would go good with this? A BEER.” This year the beer is here compliments of Blue Point Brewing Co., title sponsor of the 36th annual event in Oyster Bay’s Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Because Blue Point will be serving six brews on tap (16-ounce cups for $8), for those 21 and older with proper ID, it only makes sense to pair their flavors with the offerings in the Food Court.

Here are some savory suggestions:

SEAFOOD GUMBO + TOASTED LAGER

THE FOOD Oyster Bay High School Class of 2023 will be ladling 12-ounce cups of seafood gumbo ($8) made on-site by Chef John Pulos.

“There’s a ton of seafood — shrimp, mussels, calamari, crab, scungilli, clams — in there making it very flavorful,” says Pulos. “It’s got some andouille sausage with a tomato base, but it’s not too heavy.”

THE BEER Toasted Lager is Blue Point’s 21 year-old flagship beer and its bestseller.

“There’s a toasted malt character with a bready-biscuit-like background and caramel notes that cuts through and softens the palate for the rich flavors of the gumbo,” says Barry McLaughlin, Blue Point’s director of marketing.

CARAMEL APPLES + MOTHER PUMPKIN ALE

THE FOOD OBHS Interact Club (Junior Rotary) delivers the sweets selling caramel apples ($5-$6) made plain or decorated with sprinkles or nuts.

“Each Granny Smith apple is hand dipped,” says apple maker Bob Liebold of Gooseberry Grove. “They’re both sweet and creamy.”

THE BEER Mother Pumpkin Ale is Blue Point’s popular seasonal beer available from August to November.

“The nutmeg, cinnamon and sweetness of the pumpkin notes soften the tartness of the apples,” says McLaughlin. “The brown sugar in the beer also complements the caramel on the outside of the apple.”

SEA SCALLOPS + GOOD REEF ALE

THE FOOD Youth and Family Counseling Agency will prepare fresh Sea Scallops ($16 per serving) over a bed of mesclun salad.

“They are seared on a flat top grill with butter and garlic,” says organizer Steve Licata. “They melt in your mouth.”

THE BEER Good Reef Ale serves as Blue Point’s Belgian-style table beer.

“The texture of the scallops complements some of the grains we use,” says McLaughlin. “This is a light-bodied refreshing dry hop beer with a tiny bit of tartness.”

SAUSAGE & PEPPER HERO + SHORE THING

THE FOOD Who makes a nice sausage & pepper hero ($10) better than the Italian American Citizens Club of Oyster Bay?

“We get our sausage specially made from Pork King in the Bronx,” says club president Barry Ranaldo. “We offer it in both hot and sweet with peppers and onions.”

THE BEER Shore Thing is one of Blue Point’s newer releases and is known as an anytime, anywhere beer.

“It has some subtle notes of brininess because we use Amagansett sea salt in the tank,” says McLaughlin. “The tartness cuts through the fats and oils of the sausage to refresh and cleanse the palate. Its high carbonation accentuates the savory flavors of the peppers and caramelized onions.”

LOBSTER MAC-N-CHEESE + THE IPA

THE FOOD The Oyster Bay Rotary offers a monster mash-up of lobster mac-n-cheese ($12 per serving) made with cream, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Cellentani pasta and fresh lobster meat.

“It’s creamy and you can taste the lobster in every bite,” says Pulos. “You are not looking for lobster.”

THE BEER Call it the accessible IPA; this beer is more mellow like a New England-style IPA.

“The moderate bitterness and mango tropical flavor of this beer does a great job cutting through the cheesy, buttery density of the lobster mac-n-cheese,” says McLaughlin.

FISH TACOS + OYSTERFEST IPA

THE FOOD Fish tacos anyone? Peas Eddy Sportsman Club, LTD has got’em ($8 for two).

“It’s explosive,” says Pulos. “We grill Mahi-Mahi and put it in a soft flour shell topped with vegetable slaw, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream and guacamole.”

THE BEER This special batch brew was created for and only served at the Oyster Festival.

“The bright tropical refreshing notes makes this beer cleaner and lighter cutting through the guacamole and oils,” says McLaughlin. “The moderate bitterness will sharpen that lime zest and cilantro of the fish tacos.”