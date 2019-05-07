June

BayFest

Nearby more than 150 miles of South Shore waters at the Great South Bay Brewery (25 Drexel Dr., Bay Shore) during its seventh annual BayFest on June 1 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., with beer, music and more. Tickets range from $20 (for general admission) to $70 (VIP session); designated driver tickets, $20. More info: greatsouthbaybrewery.com

Long Island Uncorked: Wine and Food Event

Sample more than 100 world-class wines from Long Island’s vineyards, paired with dozens of tastings from restaurants, bakers, celebrity chefs and chocolatiers while listening to live jazz music at Oheka Castle Hotel & Estate (135 West Gate Dr., Huntington). Patrons must register for the June 5 event; tickets are $350, additional $100 to attend VIP Bubbly Party with one hour early access at 6 p.m. More info: 631-659-1400, longislanduncorked.com

Taste the East End

Local eateries, alongside craft beer, wine and hard cider vendors, are serving up their best bites at the Taste the East End event on June 7, from 7-10 p.m. at the Long Island Aquarium (431 E. Main St., Riverhead). Tickets are $64.95 (plus tax) and include samplings from each food and drink vendor and aquarium access; must be 21 and over to attend. Reservations required. More info: longislandaquarium.com

Whales, Ales and Salty Tales: A Craft Beer Festival

Dozens of craft beer tastings, musical sea shanties by Sampawam’s Creek, hourly whaleboat chats about what whaling was like in the 1850s, and “Ale Tales” in the workshop where brewers share some of their brewing secrets — all at the Whales, Ales and Salty Tales: A Craft Beer Festival on June 8 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; 21 and older, photo ID required. Tickets are $35 and $15 for designated drivers. More info: 631-367-3418, cshwhalingmuseum.org

The I Love Chocolate Fest

The I Love Chocolate Fest, featuring over 50 chocolate vendors, is coming to Suffolk County Community College (1001 Crooked Hill Rd., Brentwood) on June 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to sweet treats, there will also be live music by local performers, chocolate eating contests, local and artisanal food, crafts and more. Ticket prices range from $10 to $12.50 before June 7 at 8 p.m. and $11 to $15 after that. More info: lovechocolatefest.com

North Meets South Farms, Food and Drink Festival

Enjoy provisions from local farms, food from East End restaurants, drinks from local breweries, vineyards and cider houses, live entertainment and more on June 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Long Island Sports Park (149 Edwards Ave., Calverton). Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door; $10 parking. More info: northforkevent.com

Mattituck Lions Strawberry Festival

Get your strawberry fix at the four-day annual Mattituck Lions Strawberry Festival (1175 Middle Rd., Mattituck), from June 13 to 16. Enjoy all things strawberry, like strawberry shortcake, pies and daiquiris, arts and craft vendors, business exhibits, food courts, a carnival with rides and more. More info: mattituckstrawberryfestival.org

North Fork Fresh

Kick off summer at the Oysterponds Historical Society (1555 Village Lane, Orient), which hosts North Fork Fresh on June 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. Join local restaurants, farmers, chefs and more for an evening of eating, drinking and live music. Tickets are $75. More info: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

North Fork Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival

Bask in the flavors of world-class wine and light bites at the North Fork Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival on June 22 at Martha Clara Vineyards (6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead). Afternoon session runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and evening session runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sample more than 100 wines and small bites, plus meet the winemakers for $46 to $54. More info: newyorkwineevents.com

The Carltun Cocktails & Food Festival

Enjoy 100-plus cocktails, international cuisines and live entertainment at The Carltun’s (1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow) Cocktails & Food Festival on June 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Early bird tickets are $50 until June 1; $60 after June 1st; $40 for designated driver. More info: thecarltun.com/events