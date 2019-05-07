Food festivals on Long Island
From now through fall, foodies around Long Island can enjoy small bites, drinks, music, games and more at local food festivals. Here are some worth checking out.
May
Nautical Mile Craft Beer Festival
More than 100 craft beers -- from Great South Bay Brewery, Blue Point Brewery and Barrier Brewing Co. -- and ciders -- from Pennings Cidery and Ace Cider -- will be available at Tropix on the Mile (395 Woodcraft Ave., Freeport) during its Nautical Mile Craft Beer Festival on May 11. The first session is from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; the second session is from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tropix outdoor menu plus vendor food, live music, and games, including Connect Four, Jenga and Cornhole. Tickets range from $15-$60; $15 for a designated driver ticket; free ticket for event volunteers. More info: nauticalmilebrewfest.com
New Suffolk Chowderfest
At New Suffolk Chowderfest at the New Suffolk Waterfront (First and Main streets), a variety of locally prepared chowders, full barbecue lunch, live music, activities and perennial plants will be for sale on May 25 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Parking and shuttle available at Wickham’s Fruit Farm (28700 Main Rd., Cutchogue); tickets are $25, ages 6-11 are $5 and younger than 6 are free. Rain date: May 27. More info: 631-566-0806, newsuffolkwaterfront.org
Long Island Greek Festival
The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul (110 Cathedral Ave., Hempstead) will be home to the Long Island Greek Festival this year over a consecutive four-day period starting May 30. Greek food, pastries, beer garden tent, wine and cheese tent, carnival rides, games and live music will be on hand. The event is free, but there is a fee for rides. Times vary by day. More info: 516-483-5700, longislandgreekfestival.com
June
BayFest
Nearby more than 150 miles of South Shore waters at the Great South Bay Brewery (25 Drexel Dr., Bay Shore) during its seventh annual BayFest on June 1 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., with beer, music and more. Tickets range from $20 (for general admission) to $70 (VIP session); designated driver tickets, $20. More info: greatsouthbaybrewery.com
Long Island Uncorked: Wine and Food Event
Sample more than 100 world-class wines from Long Island’s vineyards, paired with dozens of tastings from restaurants, bakers, celebrity chefs and chocolatiers while listening to live jazz music at Oheka Castle Hotel & Estate (135 West Gate Dr., Huntington). Patrons must register for the June 5 event; tickets are $350, additional $100 to attend VIP Bubbly Party with one hour early access at 6 p.m. More info: 631-659-1400, longislanduncorked.com
Taste the East End
Local eateries, alongside craft beer, wine and hard cider vendors, are serving up their best bites at the Taste the East End event on June 7, from 7-10 p.m. at the Long Island Aquarium (431 E. Main St., Riverhead). Tickets are $64.95 (plus tax) and include samplings from each food and drink vendor and aquarium access; must be 21 and over to attend. Reservations required. More info: longislandaquarium.com
Whales, Ales and Salty Tales: A Craft Beer Festival
Dozens of craft beer tastings, musical sea shanties by Sampawam’s Creek, hourly whaleboat chats about what whaling was like in the 1850s, and “Ale Tales” in the workshop where brewers share some of their brewing secrets — all at the Whales, Ales and Salty Tales: A Craft Beer Festival on June 8 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; 21 and older, photo ID required. Tickets are $35 and $15 for designated drivers. More info: 631-367-3418, cshwhalingmuseum.org
The I Love Chocolate Fest
The I Love Chocolate Fest, featuring over 50 chocolate vendors, is coming to Suffolk County Community College (1001 Crooked Hill Rd., Brentwood) on June 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to sweet treats, there will also be live music by local performers, chocolate eating contests, local and artisanal food, crafts and more. Ticket prices range from $10 to $12.50 before June 7 at 8 p.m. and $11 to $15 after that. More info: lovechocolatefest.com
North Meets South Farms, Food and Drink Festival
Enjoy provisions from local farms, food from East End restaurants, drinks from local breweries, vineyards and cider houses, live entertainment and more on June 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Long Island Sports Park (149 Edwards Ave., Calverton). Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door; $10 parking. More info: northforkevent.com
Mattituck Lions Strawberry Festival
Get your strawberry fix at the four-day annual Mattituck Lions Strawberry Festival (1175 Middle Rd., Mattituck), from June 13 to 16. Enjoy all things strawberry, like strawberry shortcake, pies and daiquiris, arts and craft vendors, business exhibits, food courts, a carnival with rides and more. More info: mattituckstrawberryfestival.org
North Fork Fresh
Kick off summer at the Oysterponds Historical Society (1555 Village Lane, Orient), which hosts North Fork Fresh on June 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. Join local restaurants, farmers, chefs and more for an evening of eating, drinking and live music. Tickets are $75. More info: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org
North Fork Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival
Bask in the flavors of world-class wine and light bites at the North Fork Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival on June 22 at Martha Clara Vineyards (6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead). Afternoon session runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and evening session runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sample more than 100 wines and small bites, plus meet the winemakers for $46 to $54. More info: newyorkwineevents.com
The Carltun Cocktails & Food Festival
Enjoy 100-plus cocktails, international cuisines and live entertainment at The Carltun’s (1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow) Cocktails & Food Festival on June 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Early bird tickets are $50 until June 1; $60 after June 1st; $40 for designated driver. More info: thecarltun.com/events
July
Taste the World
More than 40 exhibitors, both up-and-coming and seasoned veterans, will be on hand to showcase their foods during Famous Food Festival's Taste the World event at Tanger Outlets (152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park) on July 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Vendors include Handmade Luke's Empanadas, Gusti Di Sicilia, Nachos Libre and Wowfulls. Plus, enjoy live music, chef demonstrations, a video game truck, beer and wine garden, petting zoo and more. $5 per day. More info: famousfoodfestival.com
August
Baconfest
Celebrate all things bacon — food, drinks and desserts, live music and more at Plattduetsche Park Restaurant’s (1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square) Baconfest on Aug. 23 and 24. The event is free, with food and drinks available for purchase. More info: 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com
SUMAQ Peruvian Food Festival
Peru comes to Long Island during the SUMAQ Peruvian Food Festival on Aug. 24 and 25, at the Cradle of Aviation Museum (Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City). Find your way through the mix of local and Peruvian chefs and dive into a live cooking demo. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children (2-12 years old). They include admission to the museum, cooking demos, Kids Zone and more. More info: sumaqpff.com
Seafood Festival
The two-day Seafood Festival, held on the waterfront grounds of Long Island Maritime Museum (88 West Ave., West Sayville) will take place on Aug. 24 and 25, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Indulge in fresh local seafood (Blue Island Oyster Company and Claws Seafood Market) while listening to live music, then scout the arts and crafts vendors, take the little ones to get their face painted, create sand art and more. Admission $10; children under 12 free; includes free off-site parking, shuttle buses to and from the festival and all entertainment. More info: limaritime.org
September
Long Island Garlic Festival
You’ll find a wide variety of garlic-inspired foods, crafts, live music, an iron chef garlic competition and a garlic eating contest at the Long Island Garlic Festival at the Garden of Eve (4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead). $5 before noon, $10 after. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 15. More info: gardenofevefarm.com
Pickle Festival
Pickle enthusiasts rejoice — the Greenlawn-Centerport Historical Association is set to host its annual Pickle Festival on Sept. 21, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the John Gardiner Farm (900 Park Ave., Huntington). The event features specialty pickles, pickles on-a-stick and a pickle history display, among other foods, drinks, train rides, hay rides, a corn maze and more. Admission is a $5 donation, which grants you access to the hay ride and the corn maze; children under 12 free. More info: greenlawncenterporthistorical.org
Apple Festival
Eat them, bake them, drink them and have a relay race with them. This year's Long Island Apple Festival takes place on Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Sherwood-Jayne Farm (55 Old Post Rd. Setauket). Participate in a apple pie baking contest and auction, apple-head doll making and relay races all while listening to music, taking cooking demonstrations and more. Tickets from $5-$7. More info: preservationlongisland.org
