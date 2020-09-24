A six-week "Food Truck Market" series is happening in the parking lot at Walt Whitman mall in Huntington Station noon-7 p.m. every Thursday to Sunday from Sept. 24 to Nov. 1.

About eight to 10 trucks will participate each day, along with arts and crafts booths. The series is organized by the Famous Food Festival, which has run other pop-up food truck events around the metro area.

This week’s food vendors — some food trucks, some set up with tables and tents — include Cousin's Maine Lobster, Island Spice (chicken, pork, oxtail and rice), G & L Gyros, I Heart Mac & Cheese, Knot of this World Pretzels, Bona Bona Ice Cream (ice cream topped with torched Italian meringue), Nah Mastay (vegan baked goods) and Emily’s Apple Puffs.

On the drinks front, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery and Athletic Brewing Company will be on hand.

Aside from food and drink, there will also be pay-as-you-go activities offered from mini golf and ice skating to virtual reality and mobile ax throwing experiences. Activities run 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 1 to 6:30 p.m. weekends.

This event is weather permitting and does not offer seating.

To encourage contactless ordering and payment, festivalgoers are encouraged to download the Food Eaze app, which includes all participating vendors. Customers who download the app receive a free nonalcoholic beer from Athletic Brewing.

Food Truck Market runs noon-7 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays Sept. 24-Nov. 1 at Walt Whitman Shops mall, 60 Walt Whitman Rd. in Huntington Station. Weekly vendor lineups can be found on Famous Food Market's Instagram and Facebook pages, as well as its website.