Food truck Fridays at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is back for its second year, although things look a bit different.

About six food trucks get together in the parking lot of the church for a “food truck party” on Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m., an event that takes place weekly through at least the end of October. For now, customers can order food and sit on the lawn as long as social distancing protocols are followed and masks are worn.

“It’s a place for the community to come and hang out. There’s a big lawn in the back so people can take their chairs and hang out. It’s something for families to do … that’s affordable,” said Wendy Lantigua, event organizer and owner of The Happy Pig vegan food truck.

Typically, the event boasts about a dozen food trucks and is paired with a DJ, bouncy houses or movie nights. Entertainment’s been put on the back burner for now, although not ruled out for the entire season. “It depends when the Island opens up a little more,” said Lantigua.

There is no admission fee — food truck fare is pay-as-you-go; truck owners pay a fee for their spot, which benefits the church.

Here are some of the mobile eats participating this week. Preorder is now open for pickup on Friday.

All American Wontons: Choose between eight varieties including bacon macaroni and cheese, Buffalo chicken, s’more brownie or banana Nutella. A dozen frozen costs $9 and half a dozen fried start at $10. To preorder, text 516-200-1218 or click here.

Crepes & Bakes: A little piece of France comes to Long Island at Crepes & Bakes, which offers sweet and savory crepes, including sugar and cinnamon, Nutella and bananas, ham and cheese and goat cheese and spinach. Sweet crepes: $7-$10; savory crepes: $8-$9.50. Add-ons cost $1. Drinks also are available. To preorder, call or text 631-831-2834.

Get Fried: DIY your own fry basket or order one of its signatures — that’s the concept at Get Fried. Choose from seasoned waffle fries (straight cut or sweet potato) and topped with one of 12 sauces, including honey mustard, basil pesto mayo, mayo ketchup with garlic. Signatures include the “Oh’ Canada” (savory gravy and cheese curds) and the “truffle love” (truffle oil, Parmesan and cilantro). Aside from fry baskets, customers can order chicken fingers, pizza logs or a burger. Soda and water are also offered. To preorder, text 516-428-2574.

Mama’s Cuban Kitchen: Sometimes, it’s all in the name — and that certainly is the case here. Grab its signature Cubano sandwich, empanadas (choice of beef, chicken and potato or cheese) or rice boxes (roast pork or grilled chicken with onions and peppers, rice, black beans and sweet plantains). Sides such as tostones, rice and beans, plus dessert (tres leches cake), can also be found. Soft drinks, too. To preorder, visit mamascubankitchen.com or click here.

Tasty Taxi: Here, customers can order comfort food like chicken, steak or shrimp kebabs, Philly cheesesteak, mozzarella sticks, hot dogs and quesadillas. Entrees and kids meals start at $8, sides at $5. To preorder, text 516-297-2980 or click here.

The Happy Pig: This loaded-tater-tot-turned vegan food truck has a menu of empanadas (macaroni and meatballs, chorizo and cheese and sausage and peppers), chicken sandwiches, quinoa salad and, yes, it still offers tater tots. Apple, blueberry and cherry empanadas, plus cinnamon tater tots round out the menu. Prices range from $4 and empanada, to $14 a sandwich. To preorder, text 516-448-5126 or click here.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is at 3434 Hempstead Tpke. in Levittown.