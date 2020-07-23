Food trucks are back with a strong presence on Long Island, slowly popping up at parks, beaches and at various places around town. So, grab-and-go some of your favorite eats or lay out a blanket and enjoy the outdoors.

All food truck fare is pay-as-you-go and they operate weather permitting.

DAILY

Long Beach boardwalk (1 Riverside Blvd.): A handful of food truck vendors are stationed where Riverside and the boardwalk meet for "Shorgasboard,” a summerlong event. This year’s roster includes a pair of trucks from Corazon de Cuba restaurant and its Taqueria (tacos, quesadillas, burritos, empanadas, sandwiches), NY Acai (açaí bowls and smoothies), Taco Tuesday (tacos, platters of Spanish rice, black beans, sweet plantains and your choice of protein, French fry bowls) and Sail Away Coffee (cold-brew coffee). Trucks open at varying times but all close by 9 p.m. Continues daily through Sept. 30.

FRIDAYS

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (434 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown): About six food trucks get together in the parking lot of the church for a “food truck party” on Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m., an event that takes place weekly through at least the end of October. For now, customers can order food and sit on the lawn as long as social distancing protocols are followed and masks are worn. The mobile eats change weekly. The Happy Pig (all vegan; empanadas, sandwiches, salads, tater tots), All American Wontons (sweet and savory wontons) and Tasty Taxi (comfort food like chicken, steak or shrimp kebabs, Philly cheesesteak, mozzarella sticks and hot dogs) have had a presence so far this season. More info: Follow @levittown_food_truck_fridays on Instagram

Chalet Plaza at the Amphitheater (1 Ski Run Ln., Farmingville): Starting this Friday, July 24 and for the next two Fridays, guests can gather here for a food truck “happy hour” from 4 to 9 p.m. Trucks are still being decided on. Plans include a makeshift beer garden where guests can hang out, in addition to on-site picnic tables — there is also space to bring your own chairs and blankets and set up on the lawn as Decadia plays hits from the 70s through the 90s. No pets. More info: 631-676-7500, licommunityhospitalamp.com

FRIDAYS-SUNDAYS

Nassau County Parks

Food trucks are back at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow this year, including Bubbles and Bowls (açaí bowls, bubble tea, stuffed waffle cones), Cheezy Pete’s (Philly cheesesteaks, macaroni and cheese fritters, chicken tenders, fries and hot dogs) and Greek on the Go (gyros, falafel, chicken and pork souvlaki, salads and spinach pie). Likewise, you'll find them stationed at Nickerson Beach Park in Lido Beach, Cantiague Park in Hicksville, and occasionally at Cow Meadow Park in Freeport. Starting Aug. 1, there will also be a food truck at Wantagh Park. The trucks at each park operate Fridays to Sundays but change weekly. Among the participants: Stuf’d (burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, pulled pork sliders and fries) and Jimmy’s Snack Shack (candy, cookies, chips and ice cream). More info: Check schedules, times and order online at nassaufoodtrucks.com.