Chick-fil-A is about to make your day.

The popular fast food chain is giving its mobile app users a free 8-count nuggets through Jan. 31. To get the deal, sign into your account to claim the freebie, then bring the app with you to any Chick-fil-A restaurant or drive-thru, or use the offer while placing a mobile order.

Chick-fil-A’s nuggets are bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast that come with your choice of dipping sauce. The 8-count order is 250 calories, and usually available for $4.45.

If you’re not a nugget fan, Chick-fil-A is offering an alternative in the form of its new menu item, the Kale Crunch Side. This is a blend of curly kale and green cabbage tossed with an apple cider and diijon mustard vinaigrette that's topped with salted roasted almonds. It’s a cheaper and lower-calorie option than the nuggets too, at 170 calories and available for $2.15.

You can choose nuggets or kale when redeeming the free reward.