You can now pair your ice cream with a gourmet sandwich, vegan empanadas, barbecue brisket or fried Oreos with the launch of Frozenside’s daily food truck lineup in Oceanside.

Longtime friends Charlie Mattina, who owns the ice cream store, and Jeff Fischler, of Fischler Promotions, worked together to bring mobile eats to the Long Beach Road shop, an idea that came about after Mattina questioned what to do with the 20-car lot out front.

Seven food trucks are participating, rain or shine. Each has its own designated day of the week and will be stationed noon to 7 p.m.

Here's the schedule:

Mondays: Smoke-N-Wheelz BBQ; get a rack of ribs, chicken, pork belly, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, pulled pork and chicken sandwiches and more at this barbecue truck, from $4 and up.

Tuesdays: Emily’s Apple Puffs; this truck, also known as The Zeppole Truck, is offering fried carnival food such as Oreos, Pop Tarts and rainbow cookies, funnel cakes, churros, cotton candy, and of course zeppole. Menu caps at $10.

Wednesdays: The Happy Pig; this loaded-tater-tot-turned vegan food truck has a menu of empanadas (the Puerto Rican and chorizo and cheese), chicken sandwiches, quesadillas and yes, Tater Tots (sweet and savory) made the cut, too. Prices range from $3 an empanada to $24 a sandwich.

Thursdays: Grover’s Grub; the fare is anything but limited. It starts with all-day breakfast (omelets, French toast, and bagels), plus Greek (pork souvlaki, chicken gyro sandwiches, tzatziki platters, burgers and spinach pie) and American food (hot dog hero, chicken BLT wrap, barbecue bacon burger pizza). Prices range from $4 to $14.

Fridays: Greekish Rican Grill; choose from a chicken grilled cheese, chicken fingers and fries, burgers, tostones, Irish nachos, fish and chips, fish tacos and classic breakfast sandwiches. Menu ranges from $1.25 for hash browns to $10 for a sofrito chicken gyro.

Saturdays: US Subs; there are six sandwiches to choose from, such as the Louisiana Po Boy, Jersey Shore Spicy Italian and Cuban. Pair it with potato or macaroni salad, coleslaw or pulled pork nachos. Prices from $2 to $13.75.

Sundays: Good Eats Grill; Southern comfort eats — jerk fried shrimp, drunken Henny barbecue chicken bites and chicken and waffles, among other items — are offered. $3 for sides through $30 for seafood platter.

Frozenside Ice Cream is at 3286 Long Beach Rd. in Oceanside. For more info, visit facebook.com/FoodTrucksAtFrozenside