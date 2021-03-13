Most LI farmers markets operate either during the winter of the growing season (late spring through fall). The Garden Farmers Market in Patchogue launched in February and plans to stay open all year. And it's held on both Saturdays and Sundays.

Organizer Jennette Lotrean owns Jaylo’s Wine Shop (which ships Long Island wines and wine accessories) and she started the market to help other local small businesses that have limited retail options. She found a willing host in Patchogue’s Fantastic Gardens of Long Island where she can house the market in a heated (and ventilated) greenhouse during cold or rainy weather, and on the grounds during fair weather.

By necessity, the winter lineup favors non-farmer vendors, but Black Gold Rooster Farm is usually there, with microgreens and herbs, as is Sweet Melissa vegetables and fruits and Mecox Dairy with Long Island-raised meat, eggs and cheese. (Vendors vary from Saturday to Sunday so check the market’s Facebook page for the exact lineup.)

Other vendors you may encounter include Side Hustle Artisanal Bread Company, Horman’s Pickles, Gentle Brew Coffee, Naela's Organics Middle Eastern treats, Señora Pastries, Terranut nutrition bars, Milla’s Puffs gluten-free cheese bread, JoAnn’s gluten-free desserts, Pon Di shaved ice and kettle corn, Silva Bullet Ecuadorian green hot sauce, Mushrooms NYC, Muffin & James Doggy Bag Treats,

Nonfood vendors include South Shore Woodworks (handmade Adirondack chairs, cutting boards and crafts), Jess Marie Jewelry Company, Mimi’s Wreath Shoppe and Tender Loving Crafts handmade pottery.

The Garden Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays at Fantastic Long Island Gardens, 67 Avery Ave., Patchogue.