Gentle Brew, one of Long Island’s leading coffee roasters and a vital hub for the Long Beach community, has been seized for nonpayment of taxes.

According to James Gazzale, spokesman for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, the business’ “current unwarranted balance” is $51,264.63. The shop’s satellite operation, on the Long Beach boardwalk at National Boulevard, was also shuttered.

Mel Chiusano, Gentle Brew’s general manager, said that the owners are in talks with the state to make a payment arrangement and “get open and running as soon as possible.”

Gentle Brew founder Bryan Baquet began roasting beans in a little-trafficked address in Hicksville in 2011. The shop moved to its spacious current digs in 2012. There, in addition to roasting beans from all over the world, it offered coffee dripped, pulled, cold-brewed, vacuum-pressed and more. There’s also tea and baked goods, sweet and savory.

Gentle Brew is at 151 E Park Ave, Long Beach, gentlebrewcoffee.com.