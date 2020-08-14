TODAY'S PAPER
Good Eats Grill food truck serves up Southern comfort food at local breweries

Lobster with macaroni and cheese and red velvet

Lobster with macaroni and cheese and red velvet cornbread from Good Eats Grill food truck. Credit: Good Eats Grill

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

It was back in 2017 when chef Keith Oliver was in Las Vegas and got a call from his wife. Her father’s friend was getting rid of his food truck. But, it wasn’t an opportunity he was that eager to explore. He wasn't leaving Vegas for it. Or so he thought.

“I was thinking it was something small. I brushed it off,” Oliver said. “I’m in Vegas. I’ll see it when I get back to Long Island.” Nonetheless, it was in that same month he took over the truck, initially serving eats like sausage and peppers and specialty burgers before turning to a “modern Southern menu.”

After a bit of revamping, Good Eats was on the road dishing out Southern goods--jerk fried shrimp with steak fries ($18), fried lobster tail with macaroni and cheese and red velvet cornbread ($20), and drunken Henny barbecue chicken bites, also served with steak fries ($12).

Oliver, whose resume includes Blackstone Steakhouse in Melville and Rare650 in Syosset, was born and raised in Huntington, but had since moved around gaining culinary experience from different states. 

“I spent some time in Charleston, South Carolina. That’s what influenced the menu,” he said.

The truck, which initially only traveled to and from Huntington and Inwood, now can be found at breweries all over the Island, including Secatogue Brewing Company in West Islip, Noble Savage Brewing Company in Glen Cove, Six Harbors Brewing Company in Huntington and Barnshed Brewing in Hicksville. It can also be found at “Food Truck Fridays” held at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Levittown. Check Good Eats Grill food truck on Instagram @goodeatsgrill_foodtruck for its schedule.

