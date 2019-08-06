TODAY'S PAPER
Gran Caffe in Lynbrook transforms into chic gelateria

Homemade gelato is the main event at Gran

Homemade gelato is the main event at Gran Caffe Gelateria in Lynbook. Photo Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
For 43 years, Gran Caffe was Lynbrook’s go-to place to go for a quick coffee and an Italian pastry (baked elsewhere), hanging with fellow Lynbrookians, or watching the Italian soccer on TV.

In March, owners Joseph and Vito Palazzolo gutted the corner spot and re-christened it Gran Caffe Gelateria. It’s a sharp-looking renovation, all sleek subway tile and contemporary lighting, and the main event is gelato made fresh every morning.

The Palazzolo brothers grew up in the business, which their father, Vito Sr., founded in 1976. Two summers ago, when the majestic new Regal movie theater opened down the block, they decided it was time, Joseph said, “to up our game.”

The gelato selection changes every day but, among the 20 flavors, you will usually see chocolate, vanilla, coffee, hazelnut plus mango, strawberry, melon and lemon sorbetto. Many gelaterias start their process with premade mixes; Gran Caffe pasteurizes its own milk and builds the flavors with ingredients imported from Italy.

Gelato cups and cones range from $2.75 (kid’s size) to $5.50. There are also shakes, Italian pastries, granita, espresso drinks and teas. The dining room seats about 15 people. 

Gran Caffe is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to midnight, Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight, Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

31 Hempstead Ave., Lynbrook, 516-887-2878, grancaffegelateria.com.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

