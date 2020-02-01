Nothing says breakfast like bagels and beer. Wait, what?

Yes, believe it or not, Great South Bay Brewery has a promotion offering just that. Oh, and the bagels are free.

"Join us this Saturday, and every Saturday going forward, as we start our weekend the right way with Beer, Bagels and Bubbly," reads a Jan. 28 post on the Bay Shore brewery's Facebook page. It goes on to promise make-your-own mimosas at Great South Bay's Mimosa Bar, beer specials, and, yes, free bagels for anyone who wants them, at least from the hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends, that is.

Sounds like something for which you might want to get there bright and early. And before you ask, PJs are acceptable, according to the brewery.

Great South Brewery is at 25 Drexel Dr. in Bay Shore, 631-392-8472, greatsouthbaybrewery.com.