TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Morning
SEARCH
34° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFood and Drink

Great South Bay Brewery in Bay Shore to host bagels, beer and bubbly event

Great South Bay Brewery in Bay Shore enters

Great South Bay Brewery in Bay Shore enters the breakfast market, sort of.  Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com
Print

Nothing says breakfast like bagels and beer. Wait, what?

Yes, believe it or not, Great South Bay Brewery has a promotion offering just that. Oh, and the bagels are free. 

"Join us this Saturday, and every Saturday going forward, as we start our weekend the right way with Beer, Bagels and Bubbly," reads a Jan. 28 post on the Bay Shore brewery's Facebook page. It goes on to promise make-your-own mimosas at Great South Bay's Mimosa Bar, beer specials, and, yes, free bagels for anyone who wants them, at least from the hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends, that is. 

Sounds like something for which you might want to get there bright and early. And before you ask, PJs are acceptable, according to the brewery.

Great South Brewery is at 25 Drexel Dr. in Bay Shore, 631-392-8472, greatsouthbaybrewery.com.

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The daily fish board featuring grilled octopus over New Greek cafe, market earns 3 stars with soul-satisfying eats
Straw and hay pasta with prosciutto, peas, cream New Lynbrook Italian eatery is instantly one of LI's best
The Celebration steak, a bone-in NY strip, is Luxe Islip steakhouse is still one of LI's top meat palaces
Shrimp ceviche arrives with avocado, sour orange, tomato, Garden City Cuban spot brings a good time, not a great meal
House pappardelle with butternut squash, brown butter sage, With new chef, Glen Cove wine bar's small plates are an adventure
Bakuto pork ramen is served at Bakuto in New Japanese restaurant takes 'bar food' to another dimension
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search