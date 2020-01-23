Ditch the steak and seafood this Valentine’s Day. Instead, try a three-course, housemade vegan meal and learn about veganism at the same time.

Green Street food truck owner Matt Korsky is hosting a plant-based cooking demo at Life Enrichment Center in Oyster Bay on Feb. 14, where he’s offering tasting and full-course menus of roasted butternut squash soup, vegan scallops in a cashew Alfredo sauce and chocolate rosemary truffles.

The menus are priced at $40 and $60, respectively. Tickets for both can be bought via the center’s website and include wine and other beverages. Seating is limited.

During his demonstration, Korsky will touch on nutrition, veganism history, what plant-based means and the benefits of it.

The Life Enrichment Center is at 45 E. Main St. in Oyster Bay. 516-922-1770. lifeenrichmentcenteroysterbay.org.

Green Street Food Truck is on the go year-round. For info: 516-754-0075. greenstreetfoodtruck.com.