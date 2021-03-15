Some news for those who thought they could only get their Gregory's Coffee fix in Manhattan: The chain has opened its first Long Island location, taking over a former Starbucks in Deer Park. A Melville cafe will follow in a few weeks.

"We looked across the island to find the right spaces," said founder and CEO Gregory Zamfotis, who opened the first Gregory's on Park Avenue South in 2006, when he was in his 20s. The business has since grown to 28 cafes across New York City, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., with devotees known as Gregulars, a logo that replicates Zamfotis' visage (a shock of dark hair, thick-rimmed glasses) and an eclectic menu of espresso drinks and cold-brew concoctions such as the Honey Badger (cold brew with almond milk and honey) or maca- and cayenne-laced coffee smoothies (the Picante Pickup).

Zamfotis said Deer Park is the first to bear a brand refresh: Bright and sleek, it has ornately tiled walls and floors and cheerful golden-orange accents, including an espresso machine the color of sunshine. While the look is a departure from the woodsy, rustic-industrial vibe of other Gregory's, the menu — toasted marshmallow lattes, carrot-raisin pound cake and the like — stays the same. Drinks are made from beans roasted at a Long Island City commissary, and pastries are prepared either there or on site in Deer Park — among them cookies, croissants, muffins, doughnuts, "power bites" and vegan bars. Among the breakfast sandwiches is a "vegan deluxe" of Just Eggs, Beyond Sausage and Daiya Cheddar on a vegan chia croissant, for $5.95. Breakfast puddings of oats, fruit and nuts are also on hand.

Drip coffee starts at $3.30, espresso drinks and lattes take myriad forms (mochas, cortados, flat whites, matcha lattes, gingerbread lattes) and there are at least five versions of cold brew and multiple milks to choose from (dairy, almond, oat. soy and cashew). Smoothies bearing peanut butter, fruit or green start at $8.

Gregory's is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1932 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park. gregoryscoffee.com