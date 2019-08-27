Riverhead has a new sweet spot.

Häagen-Dazs, which has been expanding its ice cream repertoire and waistlines since 1976, has opened a shop in the Tanger 2 Food Court of the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead.

The opening promotion includes a chance to win free ice cream for a year (a $500 value) plus free cones and other rewards via scratch-off cards at the new shop. The event will start on Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and continue "while supplies last." No purchase is required to participate.

Häagen-Dazs is opening five more shops in Manhattan and Staten Island as part of the expansion. There are more than 200 shops across the country.

Riverhead is an especially competitive town for ice cream. Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe, two miles east, recently was named in Travel + Leisure magazine as serving the best ice cream in New York State and, in the heart of Riverhead's downtown, Star Confectionery has been scooping its homemade ice cream since 1920.

Häagen-Dazs has gone beyond its super-premium vanilla and chocolate essentials to offer flavors such as its "spirits collection," which takes in Amaretto black cherry almond, bourbon praline pecan, rum tres leches, and stout chocolate pretzel crunch.

The Häagen-Dazs shop at Tanger 2 is open seven days from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Häagen-Dazs, 200 Tanger Outlets, Dr., Riverhead, 631-591-2379, haagendazs.us