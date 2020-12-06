This year, Hanukkah will be even more celebratory in Danielle Renov’s family because her son will be bar mitzvah. When I spoke to the Israel-based Instagram star and cookbook author recently, she still wasn't sure exactly how the bar mitzvah would be celebrated, but one thing she knew for sure: Hanukkah would involve latkes.

Renov has latkes down to a science — grating the potatoes to two different textures and letting the squeezed-out potato water stand so she can scoop out the settled potato starch and use it to help bind the pancakes. In her book, "Peas Love & Carrots (ArtScroll/Mesorah Publications, 2020), she writes "If you want to use your grandmother’s recipe and amounts, I say, go for it. Just apply the few simple but important techniques here and your latkes will be crispy and delicious every time."

It’s this blend of culinary rigor and openhearted encouragement that has gained Renov’s Instagram (@peaslovencarrots) nearly 70,000 followers and was the inspiration behind her cookbook. "I started the Instagram in 2015, just posting pictures of dinners for me and my family," she said, "and it took off very quickly. I love to tell stories and hear stories and now we’ve created a community of people from all over the world."

Renov’s own background is cosmopolitan. She grew up in Woodsburgh, in Long Island’s Five Towns, with an Ashkenazic father and a mother who was born in Casablanca but grew up in Paris. Thirteen years ago she moved to Israel and, and all of these culinary strands come together in her cooking. Equally important is the obvious joy she takes in preparing meals for her family.

"Providing food for our children that we chose to bring into this world is an obligation," she said. "And like any other obligation, we can approach it with a bitter, resentful feeling or we can embrace it." It helps, she conceded, if "you have a general affinity," but even more important is the cook’s need to go easy on his or herself if things don’t turn out perfect: "We are our own harshest critics. I encourage people to treat themselves with the same understanding that they treat other people with."

On a more practical level, she does not prepare separate foods for her seven children. "I don’t make four different dinners every night," she said. "I worked hard to make sure they are good eaters, and they eat what we eat."

