Once upon a time, hard cider was more popular than beer in the Northeast, and it’s making a comeback. There’s no better place to taste hard cider than close to home.

BRIDGE LANE WINE TASTING ROOM

Where: 35 Cox Neck Rd., Mattituck

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Wed.-Mon., closed Tue. Memorial Day-Labor Day; noon-7 p.m. Fri.-Mon., closed Tue.-Thur. Nov. 1-Memorial Day

Specialty: Rumor Mill Hard Cider

Tastings: $15-$18. No tours. Picnic area, outside food and leashed pets allowed. Limos, buses and groups of seven or more by reservation. Bridge Lane Wine Tasting Room is attached to Premium Wine Group.

More info: 631-298-1942, bridgelanewine.com



LIEB CELLARS OREGON ROAD

Where: 13050 Oregon Rd., Cutchogue

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. daily, year-round

Specialty: Rumor Mill Hard Cider. Live music select weekends, check website. Patio seating available April-Nov. Reservations recommended. No limos, buses or outside food. Leashed pets permitted on the patio in the summer.

Tastings: $16-$20

More info: 631-734-1100, liebcellars.com



PO’BOY BREWERY

Where: 200 Wilson St., Port Jefferson Station

Hours: 4:30-9 p.m. Wed.-Thur., 4:30-10 p.m. Fri., noon- 9 p.m. Sat., noon-7 p.m. Sun.

Specialty: Cider and beer menu changes weekly

Tastings: $2.50 for each four-ounce pour, four tastings for $8, $28 for all 15 taps; $6-$7 pints, growlers, cans available

More info: 631-828-1131, poboybrewery.com



RIVERHEAD CIDERHOUSE

Where: 2711 Sound Ave., Calverton

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon., closed Tue., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wed., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thur.-Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun., Memorial Day-July 2; also open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tue. July 2-Nov. 5; check website for seasonal hours.

Specialties: Benjamin’s Best, Apple Annie, Razz Ma Tazz and many other seasonal flavors.

More info: 631-591-0217, riverheadcider.com



WÖLFFER ESTATE VINEYARD

Where: 139 Sagg Rd., Sagaponack

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Events Live music 5-8 p.m. Thur. in the tasting room, 6-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. at the wine stand. Tours available every day on the hour, $20. Cheese, charcuterie and small plates available. Reservations required. Parties larger than eight accepted at The Wine Stand.

Tastings: $8 cider on tap; $25 wine flights; pairings upon request

More info: 631-537-5106, wolffer.com



WOODSIDE ORCHARDS (AQUEBOGUE)

Where: 729 Main Rd. (Route 25), Aquebogue

Hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thu.-Tue. (except holidays)

Specialties: Flavors include traditional, traditional sweet, raspberry and cinnamon, plus seasonal varieties. The orchard started producing hard cider in 2013.

Tastings: $7 tasting; $7 pint, $12 for 32-ounce growler, $18 for 64-ounce growler

More info: 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com



WOODSIDE ORCHARDS (JAMESPORT)

Where: 116 Manor Lane, Jamesport

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays through Oct.

More info: 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com

