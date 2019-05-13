TODAY'S PAPER
Where to get hard cider on Long Island

A selection of ciders at Wolffer Vineyards in Sagaponack. Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Newsday Staff
Once upon a time, hard cider was more popular than beer in the Northeast, and it’s making a comeback. There’s no better place to taste hard cider than close to home.

BRIDGE LANE WINE TASTING ROOM 
Where: 35 Cox Neck Rd., Mattituck  
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Wed.-Mon., closed Tue. Memorial Day-Labor Day; noon-7 p.m. Fri.-Mon., closed Tue.-Thur. Nov. 1-Memorial Day 
Specialty: Rumor Mill Hard Cider 
Tastings: $15-$18. No tours. Picnic area, outside food and leashed pets allowed. Limos, buses and groups of seven or more by reservation. Bridge Lane Wine Tasting Room is attached to Premium Wine Group. 
More info: 631-298-1942, bridgelanewine.com

LIEB CELLARS OREGON ROAD
Where: 13050 Oregon Rd., Cutchogue
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. daily, year-round
Specialty: Rumor Mill Hard Cider. Live music select weekends, check website. Patio seating available April-Nov. Reservations recommended. No limos, buses or outside food. Leashed pets permitted on the patio in the summer.
Tastings: $16-$20
More info: 631-734-1100, liebcellars.com

PO’BOY BREWERY
Where: 200 Wilson St., Port Jefferson Station
Hours: 4:30-9 p.m. Wed.-Thur., 4:30-10 p.m. Fri., noon- 9 p.m. Sat., noon-7 p.m. Sun.
Specialty: Cider and beer menu changes weekly
Tastings: $2.50 for each four-ounce pour, four tastings for $8, $28 for all 15 taps; $6-$7 pints, growlers, cans available
More info: 631-828-1131, poboybrewery.com

RIVERHEAD CIDERHOUSE
Where: 2711 Sound Ave., Calverton
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon., closed Tue., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wed., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thur.-Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun., Memorial Day-July 2; also open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tue. July 2-Nov. 5; check website for seasonal hours.
Specialties: Benjamin’s Best, Apple Annie, Razz Ma Tazz and many other seasonal flavors.
More info: 631-591-0217, riverheadcider.com
  
WÖLFFER ESTATE VINEYARD
Where: 139 Sagg Rd., Sagaponack
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Events Live music 5-8 p.m. Thur. in the tasting room, 6-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. at the wine stand. Tours available every day on the hour, $20. Cheese, charcuterie and small plates available. Reservations required. Parties larger than eight accepted at The Wine Stand.
Tastings: $8 cider on tap; $25 wine flights; pairings upon request
More info: 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

WOODSIDE ORCHARDS (AQUEBOGUE)
Where: 729 Main Rd. (Route 25), Aquebogue
Hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thu.-Tue. (except holidays)
Specialties: Flavors include traditional, traditional sweet, raspberry and cinnamon, plus seasonal varieties. The orchard started producing hard cider in 2013.
Tastings: $7 tasting; $7 pint, $12 for 32-ounce growler, $18 for 64-ounce growler
More info: 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com

WOODSIDE ORCHARDS (JAMESPORT)
Where: 116 Manor Lane, Jamesport
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays through Oct.
More info: 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com


