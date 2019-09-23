TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFood and Drink

Hop Scotch Bottle Shop, a beer store and café, opens in Deer Park

A charcuterie board and double IPA at Hops

A charcuterie board and double IPA at Hops Scotch Bottle Shop, which has opened in Deer Park. Photo Credit: Newsday/Corin Hirsch

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

The words "beer" and "nutrition" do not often come in the same breath. For Mark Doublet, a longtime home brewer, the two were always inextricably linked. "I was obsessed with ingredients [then], and still am today," said Doublet.

That makes sense for someone who trained as a dietitian and currently works as a certified diabetes educator. A decade of home brewing, and of appreciating the mechanics behind a good pint, have led Doublet down a parallel path. Earlier this month, after years of planning, he opened a unique beer store that also doubles as an education space and cafe — Hops Scotch Bottle Shop, wedged on an industrial-esque stretch of Long Island Avenue in Deer Park, in a former massage parlor.

Hop Scotch, named for Doublet's dual love of beer and Scotch eggs (yup), is like an elegant, minimalist oasis of beer, its bleached-wood shelves dotted with cans from craft breweries such as Connecticut's Kent Falls Brewing Co. and, closer to home, Mikkeller Brewing NYC and Threes Brewing. At the back are nine taps of beer for growler fills ($18 to $25), with one given over to house sodas from Doublet's longtime friend, Ryan Brymer (last week, a raspberry cream soda dubbed Razz CreamDream).

Culinary-school grad Brymer also puts together a mean charcuterie board, loaded with Italian cured meats and New York state cheeses, and has dreamed up bites such as BLT crostini to pair with the beer here — because everything on tap is available by the glass, too (delicate stemmed tulip glasses, to be exact), whether sours from New Jersey or an exquisite saison from Texas' Jester King.

If you like it, though — if you really like it — be sure to grab a growler. "We won't ever have the same beer twice," on tap, said Doublet. He knows that might irk some, but approaches his lineup with a so much beer, so little time ethos. "We really want to show how much amazing beer there is, and we only off the tip of the iceberg."

Hop Scotch Bottle Shop, 848 Long Island Ave., Deer Park. 631-492-9125. hopsscotchny.com. Open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Check website for upcoming workshops.

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Blackened swordfish steak over a ratatouille of charred Stylish bi-level bistro could be one of LI's best
Asparagus and mashed potatoes are served with a Noisy eatery serves satisfying seafood in Northport
The Porterhouse steak for two is among the Roslyn steakhouse still sizzles after 33 years
The popular BBQ beef salad, featuring red onion Eatery earns 3 stars with exceptional Thai food
A trio of tacos, from left to right: Eatery offers elaborate tacos, first-rate drinks
A local version of cioppino is served at Landmark LI eatery offers good food, live music
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search