TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Morning
SEARCH
75° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFood and Drink

French's Mustard and Coolhaus Ice Cream team up for free mustard ice cream creation

French's Mustard Ice Cream will be available for

French's Mustard Ice Cream will be available for a limited time to celebrate National Mustard Day. Photo Credit: French's

By Lauren Chattman Special to Newsday
Print

It may have sneaked up on you, but National Mustard Day is this Saturday. How to celebrate, aside from slathering your hot dog in America’s favorite yellow condiment?

If you are in East Hampton, you might cool off with some mustard-flavored ice cream. French’s Mustard and Coolhaus Ice Cream have worked together to combine two summer classics in creating French’s Mustard Ice Cream.

It will be served, along with a pretzel cookie, from a special French’s Mustard Ice Cream truck traveling between Main Street and Main Beach on Saturday. The best part, especially if you are dubious about the flavor: It’s free.

Coolhaus is known for its innovative flavors and twists on modern classics. Past creations have included Milk Shake and Fries, Balsamic Fig and Mascarpone, and Buttered French Toast.

If you can’t make it out east on Saturday, go to mccormick.com/frenchs/mustard-ice-cream, for instructions on how to make your own.

By Lauren Chattman Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Roasted tilefish with vinegar-braised leeks, chive blossom and Seafood spot is year's grandest East End opening
Lobster and mango salad at Anker in Greenport. Gorgeous eatery interprets seafood in new ways
Coconut tres leches cake, with coconut custard, strawberries Fresh, inspired Mexican eatery earns 3.5 stars
The Inferno burger at Prohibition Kitchen in Port LI eatery impresses with Instagram-friendly dishes
Breakfast poutine is composed of eggs, regular and Contemporary diner offers fresh, exciting menu
A grilled organic carrot salad with labneh foam, LI eatery is inconsistent under celebrated chef
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search