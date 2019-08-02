It may have sneaked up on you, but National Mustard Day is this Saturday. How to celebrate, aside from slathering your hot dog in America’s favorite yellow condiment?

If you are in East Hampton, you might cool off with some mustard-flavored ice cream. French’s Mustard and Coolhaus Ice Cream have worked together to combine two summer classics in creating French’s Mustard Ice Cream.

It will be served, along with a pretzel cookie, from a special French’s Mustard Ice Cream truck traveling between Main Street and Main Beach on Saturday. The best part, especially if you are dubious about the flavor: It’s free.

Coolhaus is known for its innovative flavors and twists on modern classics. Past creations have included Milk Shake and Fries, Balsamic Fig and Mascarpone, and Buttered French Toast.

If you can’t make it out east on Saturday, go to mccormick.com/frenchs/mustard-ice-cream, for instructions on how to make your own.