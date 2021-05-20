The ocean air certainly can sharpen an appetite and anyone visiting Jones Beach State Park this summer will have new choices, including Mexican fare, officials said Thursday.

"Jones Beach State Park is trying something new to provide the best and tastiest food on the beachfront," said Erik Kulleseid, a state parks commissioner, in a statement. "There is sure to be something for everyone. Come spend the day and enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner with us."

Starting Memorial Day at the East Bathhouse, Trahanas LLC will offer its Mexican-themed menu, including churros and tacos of many varieties, gelato and other goodies, by new palm trees.

At Field 6, the firm already serves its handmade gelato, along with traditional beach fare, everything from burgers to Nathan’s hot dogs to fried clams and more.

The Boardwalk Café, rebuilt in 2018, has a full snack bar until 4 p.m., and after that, a complete dinner menu, from appetizers to desserts, according to J & B Restaurant Partners Top Flight Foods LLC. Its suggestions include Tiki Joe’s Burger and the Sunset Poke Bowl.

At the West Bathhouse, Gatsby on the Ocean, the 1920s themed restaurant, serves lunch and dinner all year — unless a catered event is scheduled.

Also at the Central Mall and West Bathhouse, burgers and fries and other treats will be available, starting the Friday before Memorial Day.

There is yet another new spot to try: Live Nation Worldwide, Inc is opening The Cove at Zach’s Bay on May 28, hoping to draw customers who may come by car or bike for the Memorial Day weekend Bethpage Air Show.

At Fields 1 and 2, starting May 28, Costa Foods will be the new vendor.

And the Beachside Valet, officials said, "Will be out and about on the beachfront with mobile ice cream carts for those that are busy basking in the sunshine and need something to cool them down."