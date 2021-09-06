While many people during the pandemic turned to homemade bread making, 26-year-old Bria Hendrickson experimented with juices, leading to the launch of Juice PLNT, an online business specializing in vegan juice blends.

She, along with her father Kevin, now turns out eight vibrantly-colored juices from a commercial kitchen in Bethpage. The fruits and vegetables are grinded, filtered and pressed before they’re strained, bottled and sold in variations such as purple moon (orange, celery, beet, ginger and lemon); immunity booster (carrot, orange, ginger, lemon, turmeric and cayenne); the equalizer (kale, spinach, orange, celery, mint and lemon); and mint restore (pineapple, cucumber, apple, celery, lime and mint).

The drinks are sold in packs of six ($64.50), nine ($96.75) or 12 ($129), and have a shelf life of three to five days. Customers can stock up on one flavor, or try a PLNT Pack with multiple flavors.

Juice PLNT also makes a handful of "refreshers," a lighter variation of its juices that are made with added water.

Hendrickson, a Greenlawn resident, had been juicing for years, but once "COVID hit and people put into perspective their health ," her friends and family started asking for her juices. It was close friend Antonio Gonzalez who suggested she turn this into a business, with her initial response being "there’s no way!" All it took was a "few good pep talks" and last summer, Juice was launched.

Hendrickson studied design at the Fashion Institute of Technology and also works as a full-time designer for Macy's. She said she became more health-conscious at 14 when she became a vegetarian.

Aside from being sold via juiceplnt.com, Instagram and Facebook, you can find Hendrickson’s juices at farmers markets in Nassau and Suffolk counties, including The Garden Farmers Market in Patchogue and the traveling Long Island Vegan Pop Up in Levittown and Patchogue. Online orders should be placed by Friday at 6 p.m. for delivery on Sundays between noon and 6 p.m. Juice PLNT delivers to all of Long Island and Manhattan. Email heyjuiceplnt@gmail.com for inquiries.