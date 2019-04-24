I have to admit, when I learned that I’d be profiling stand-up comedian and actor Jim Breuer for Newsday's Feed Me TV, I had no idea who he was. I’d never watched “Saturday Night Live” during the mid-1990s when he was a cast member, so I missed the days of “SNL” when he, along with Will Ferrell, David Spade and Norm McDonald, were regulars.

Breuer, a Valley Stream native, is known for a spot-on impersonation of actor Joe Pesci and his hilarious Goat Boy character. He also starred in the 1998 cult-stoner comedy “Half Baked,” with Dave Chappelle, which led to a nationwide comedy tour and many guest appearances on "The Howard Stern Show" and "Kevin Can Wait."

Since then, Breuer has started a family, hosted a SiriusXM radio show called “Breuer Unleashed,” and continues to perform his comedy act across the country. He’s also a diehard metalhead and hits the road with his favorite band, Metallica, when it tours nationwide. He currently has a residency at The Paramount concert hall in Huntington, so I met up with Breuer before one of his sold-out shows to spend a day of eating and laughing with him at his favorite Long Island restaurants.

Breuer is a true food lover — Italian is his preferred cuisine — but he proved to be incredibly open-minded to new flavors, too.

Pizza: Breakfast of Champions

Our day begins in Valley Stream at 10 a.m., when I catch up with Breuer at Ancona Pizzeria to make his favorite pies. “This is the only pizza place I’ll come to, all the way from home in New Jersey,” Breuer says to George Wilson, the owner. Ancona is a classic, no-frills pizzeria on Rockaway Avenue that’s been serving pies since 1974, and it’s where “little Jimmy” came many afternoons after school to order his go-to slices: the grandma and the plain. He recalls how he and his buddy and fellow “SNL” alum Fred Armisen snuck out of class early, just before lunch period, to beat the line.

“You know how I know it’s fresh?” he asks, nodding to Wilson with an approving glance. “I used to deliver produce here during high school,” he says. “It’s the best.”

Our first meal of the day quickly evolves into a pizza challenge: My task is to make the grandma pie, while Breuer volunteers to make a simple cheese version. Luckily for me, Wilson has premade the 2-inch thick grandma-style crust that I’ll be using. “Aww, wait a minute, that’s not fair!” says Breuer, as I begin ladling tomato sauce onto my crust. Wilson gives me a wink. Breuer starts kneading his raw dough as Wilson instructs him to push and press the edges outward.

“Be easy with it, gentle,” says Wilson, while Breuer picks up the dough, twisting and turning the edges around his fists.

“Hey, Kelly, you watching this?” Breuer says, making sure I witness his newfound skills.

“That looks amazing,” I say. “But would Joe Pesci approve?”

Breuer slips into his Pesci impersonation without skipping a beat. “Well, I dunno,” he says. “We can’t trace him back to Sicily, but you know what? He can still hang around to make the pizza.” We finish assembling our pies, adding pepperoni, dried oregano and grated Parm, then pop them both into the oven for a 10-minute bake. Once our time is up, Wilson opens the oven, releasing the heady aromas of pepperoni and cheese.

Breuer picks up a wooden paddle and slides it under his pizza, giving it a quick jerk to pull it out. “Oh, [expletive]!” Jim says as he realizes that half the crust has stuck to the bottom of the oven, ripping his pie in half. “I think I just got fired!” He erupts into laughter. “I’ll give that to my kids," he says, “They won’t know the difference.”

“You did pretty good, Jimmy,” Wilson says, wryly.

“You’re a good coach,” Breuer says, “but clearly, I need to stick to comedy. That’s the saddest thing I’ve ever seen in my life!”

We all cackle as we grab a slice.

Lunch at Hmart

After a stroll around the neighborhood and a few selfies later with his admiring fans, Breuer and I make a pit stop at Sip This Café for a cup of joe. This hipster coffee shop just down the street from Ancona used to be Slipped Disc Records, where Breuer spent hours sifting through Judas Priest, AC/DC and other hardcore albums instead of doing his homework.

Breuer orders a double-shot latte, takes a few more pics with fans, and soon, it’s time for lunch. Since we had Italian for breakfast, I choose to treat Jim to a cuisine that he’s never tried before: Korean. Breuer is, after all, a master improviser, so I figure that he can find the fun in any situation. I cannot wait for him to try kimchi, a quintessential Korean side dish that’s addictively sour and spicy. Kimchi smells pungent because it’s a fermented, garlicky cabbage concoction that adds bold flavors. If you’ve never tried it, it isn’t a taste that you might immediately like, which is, of course, the whole point.

We drive to Jericho to Hmart Korean market, where inside you’ll find a casual, sit-down cafe serving traditional Korean fare. “Only the best for you: a grocery store!” I joke, as we get in line to place our orders.

“Hey, Jim Breuer!” says a guy behind us. No matter where we go on the Island, it seems, Breuer’s fans pipe up with excitement when they recognize him.

For Breuer’s introduction to the cuisine I grew up eating, I order a popular rice dish topped with various sautéed vegetables and marinated beef called bibimbop. It’s accompanied with a tangy, sweet, red chili condiment called gochujang that you add according to taste. The gochujang brings all of the ingredients together into an umami-laden blend of salty and sour, spicy and sweet. (My Korean food dining tip: It doesn’t matter what dish you order at any Korean restaurant; you’ll get a kimchi side dish, free of charge.)

Our server brings over the bibimbop.

“Wow!” says Jim, “This is nutso. This looks really freakin’ good!” Everything does look good: The seasoned spinach, shredded carrots, sunny-side-up egg and barbecued beef all make for a beautiful feast for the eyes.

“Here’s the kimchi,” I say, showing him the dish.

Jim has never heard of it. “Is it spicy?” he asks. “Am I going to lose my breath for a second?”

I take the first bite to check it out. It isn’t too peppery, but before I can answer his question, Breuer takes a big piece of cabbage and shoves it into his mouth. He chews for at least five seconds without saying a word. I’m waiting anxiously for a reaction. Uh-oh, I think. Does he hate it? Did my trick backfire? I almost expect him to spit it out in disgust, but a sly smile slowly begins spreading across his face. “The spices kick in,” he says with a Cheshire grin. “But, I like that!”

I’m surprised and relieved. Breuer begins digging into his meal, pouring lots of gochujang and mixing everything together, exclaiming how delicious everything tastes. Turns out, he loves spicy foods.

“I’m gonna crush this!” he says. “I’m not gonna lie to you, this is already way better than I anticipated!” In the next few minutes, Breuer devours everything on his plate. “If this was near me where I live, I’d definitely hit this once a week,” he says.

I beam with delight. Breuer knows how to please his audience.

Dinner before the show

A few hours later, Breuer and I make our way toward Huntington and The Paramount. Right across the street is an Italian restaurant called Porto Fino, and it’s where Jim always eats before he steps on stage. From the outside, it looks like any ordinary pizzeria.

“Last show, I brought my wife, it was her first time,” says Breuer, “and she goes: ‘Where we going, to a pizza place? What is this?’

“I said, ‘You haven’t even tried it!’ When she was finished, she said, ‘Oh, my God, we need a place like this by us!’ So, hmph! There you go,” he says proudly.

Before each show, Jim brings his brother Ronnie, who still lives in Valley Stream, and a few childhood friends to the restaurant, and they make sure to dine and dash before the dinner rush. “Everyone comes here to eat before my shows, and it’s usually packed by 5 o’clock, so we’re all outta here by then.”

I happen to live close by, so I tell Breuer that I came to try it out as soon as I heard that he liked this spot. I ordered the cioppino, a knockout seafood dish of mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops and lobster, all sautéed in a robust fra diavolo and served on a huge bed of pasta. It’s an entree big enough to feed a family, and I’ll never forget how I couldn’t stop eating, it was so good.

Breuer orders a Montauk beer and his usual: chicken Parm with penne a la vodka sauce. “I’m telling you, the vodka sauce brings it to a whole new level,” he says in a low voice, as if sharing a juicy secret.

I order another round of drinks and the cioppino that I like so much. “Cheers,” I say, as we toast to our day.

“I’m gonna crush this,” says Breuer.

When we finish our meal, Breuer tells me how much he loves performing at The Paramount. “The first time I played there, I don’t know what it was,” he says. “When I walked on that stage, the electricity, I felt like I was performing in my neighborhood. I have a completely different creative ability to go far and wide, in different directions.” Breuer says he hopes to continue his residency “forever,” and that if it doesn’t last, he’ll continue to drive to Huntington to eat at Porto Fino because “it’s become a really cool tradition.”

“I love this area; I feel like I’m home,” says Breuer. “I’m gonna crush it tonight.”