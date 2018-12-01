TODAY'S PAPER
Ladurée macarons pop up at Hirshleifers at the Americana Manhasset

Ladurée French macarons have

Ladurée French macarons have "popped up" for the holiday season at Hirshleifers at the Americana in Manhasset. Photo Credit: Jim Shi

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
You may not be able to afford any of the apparel at Hirshleifers, one of Long Island’s toniest boutiques. But stashed among the Christian Louboutin stilettos and Brunello Cucinelli jumpsuits is a comparatively reasonable luxury: macarons from the Parisan pastry shop Ladurée.

Established in 1862, Ladurée is credited with inventing the modern macaron: In 1930, Pierre Desfontaines, the founder’s grandson, had the idea to sandwich two meringue wafers around a filling of chocolate ganache. Ladurée has since become a worldwide brand, with two shops in Manhattan.

Hirshleifers is hosting a macaron “carriage” stocked with boxes that range from $21 (six macarons) to $73 (two dozen macarons). The carriage will remain through the holiday season and possibly into 2019. The shop’s opening hours lengthen as the holidays approach, so call the store before going.

Hirshleifers is in the Americana Manhasset at 2080 Northern Blvd., Manhasset, 516-627-3566, hirshleifers.com.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

