Yes there were cookies before Instagram.

Levain Bakery, est. 1995, was making its massive — and massively delectable — chocolate-chip cookies back when My Cookie Dealer was just knee-high to a grasshopper and Balaboosta’s Bakery was only a gleam in her father’s eye. But Levain disseminated cookies the old-fashioned way: by opening stores in New York City, Wainscott and Washington, D.C.

Now Levain has tapped another thoroughly old-fashioned method for making the cookies even more widely available: They can be purchased, frozen, at your local Whole Foods Market. Along with the original chocolate-chip-walnut cookie, you’ll also find oatmeal-raisin and two-chip chocolate-chip.

To facilitate optimal results, the cookies are quite a bit smaller than the ones at the bakery, about two inches across, as opposed to six. After five minutes in a 350-degree oven, they emerge fat, tender and gooey. And they make your kitchen smell like a dream.

Each box is $9.99 and contains eight cookies. Find them in the freezer aisle at Whole Foods in Manhasset, Jericho, Commack and Lake Grove.