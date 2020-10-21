TODAY'S PAPER
Levain Bakery launches line of frozen cookies

Levain Bakery chocolate-chip cookies are now available, frozen, at Whole Foods. Credit: Kate Previte

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Yes there were cookies before Instagram.

Levain Bakery, est. 1995, was making its massive — and massively delectable — chocolate-chip cookies back when My Cookie Dealer was just knee-high to a grasshopper and Balaboosta’s Bakery was only a gleam in her father’s eye. But Levain disseminated cookies the old-fashioned way: by opening stores in New York City, Wainscott and Washington, D.C.

Now Levain has tapped another thoroughly old-fashioned method for making the cookies even more widely available: They can be purchased, frozen, at your local Whole Foods Market. Along with the original chocolate-chip-walnut cookie, you’ll also find oatmeal-raisin and two-chip chocolate-chip.

To facilitate optimal results, the cookies are quite a bit smaller than the ones at the bakery, about two inches across, as opposed to six. After five minutes in a 350-degree oven, they emerge fat, tender and gooey. And they make your kitchen smell like a dream.

Each box is $9.99 and contains eight cookies. Find them in the freezer aisle at Whole Foods in Manhasset, Jericho, Commack and Lake Grove.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

