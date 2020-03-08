For those who geek out on oysters, this is your lucky March — if you can get to Greenport in the next few weeks, that is.

Starting on March 11, 16 Long Island-raised oysters will face off in a bracket that will eventually anoint the best local oyster during a contest created by Ian Wile of Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market in Greenport. "It was fun to put this out to the growers to see if they were in for a little friendly competition," said Wile. "There's been some gentle trash-talking among them over the last few days as we planned this."

Wile said March can be a slow time for some oyster farms — a few run out this time of year — but he was still able to find a field of competitors. How it works: Little Creek (which serves a broad array of local oysters year-round) randomly seeded 16 different oysters into eight opening faceoffs. Aspiring tasters who show up to Little Creek, right on Greenport Harbor, and will be given a bracket sheet and a plate of oysters to taste — but absolutely no condiments. "That's striking terror into some of the oyster eaters," said Wile, but he said it's important for each oyster to stand on its own, sans lemon, cocktail sauce or mignonette.

So that no one has to eat 16 naked oysters at once, the first round is broken into two groups of eight each. As tasters mark their choice in each matchup, those winners advance to the next round each week, with votes tallied on Sunday nights and a final winner chosen five weeks from now. That mighty oyster, and its grower, will have their names etched into a "perpetual trophy," to be kept at Little Creek. "There's bragging rights at stake," noted Wile. "We'll see if we can sweeten the pot by the end of the fifth week."

And if all goes to plan, the winner on Long Island will face off against the winner of a similar bracket in Bristol, Rhode Island, sometime later this spring.

In a strange twist of fate, the random seeding paired arguably the two best-known East End oysters against each other: Montauk Pearls, grown by Michael Doall and Mike Martinsen, and Peconic Golds, raised in Peconic Bay by Matt Ketcham. "It shocked me, and I almost re-randomized," said Wile. But fair is fair, and one will be eliminated in the first round.

Competing oysters cost $2 each, and those wishing to take part in the entire contest can buy a season pass of sorts for $25. A betting pool hasn't yet formed — but give it time? "I think there is no Vegas line on the winner. We're still too small," said Wile.

May the best bivalve win.

Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market is open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Find it at 37 Front St. (down Bootleg Alley) in Greenport. 631-477-6992. littlecreekoysters.com