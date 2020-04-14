Sure, yeast has disappeared from supermarkets and it seems like everyone and their mother has taken up bread baking. Those who prefer to leave it to the professionals, though, still have options; many Long Island bakeries remain open. Here are eight, scattered across the island, where you can satisfy your carb craving (though at least one is doing delivery only — be sure to check websites).

Blacksmith’s Breads (870 W. Beech St., Long Beach): The sourdough loaves (and baguettes, and pastries) from this West End bakery worth working through the current protocol: Though the bakery itself is closed for walk-ins, you can order between Wednesday and Sunday afternoons for delivery the following Wednesday. French toast kits are also available, on a different schedule — again, check the website. More info: blacksmithsbreads.com

The Blue Duck Bakery (130 Front St., Greenport): Blue Duck has been at this baking thing since 1999, and while they are still delivering loaves to markets around Long Island, you can still land fresh bread in Southold and Greenport, depending on the day. (Other location at 56275 Main Rd., Southold.) More info: blueduckbakerycafe.com

Buttercooky Bakery (495 New York Ave., Huntington): Chances are, you’ve eaten Buttercooky rolls at one of your favorite cafes. Luckily, you can still snap those up, as well as loaves of bread, in the bakery itself (or get them delivered via Uber Eats, GrubHub, DoorDash and Postmates). The choices are many, from rye to semolina to challah. There are also locations in Manhasset (at 140 Plandome Rd., 516-627-1600) and Floral Park (217 Jericho Tpke., 516-354-3831). More info: 631-424-4034, buttercookybakery.com

Carissa’s The Bakery (221 Pantigo Rd., East Hampton): Craving their pickle rye bread? Or maybe just a baguette from 55-year-old sourdough starter? You’re in luck, because Carissa’s is open, although only from Thursday to Monday. More info: 631-604-5911. carissasthebakery.com

Copenhagen Bakery (75 Woodbine Ave., Suite A Northport): Walk into this bakery, owned by Flemming and Stace Hansen since 1998, and you can forget the trouble outside — almost. There are over a dozen types of bread on the shelves, from a straightforward white loaf to cranberry-walnut bread with a crunchy exterior. Pastries abound, too. More info: 631-754-3256 copenhagenbakery.net

Flour Shoppe Cafe (486 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre): A café, a market, a bakery — Flour Shoppe is many things, all of which continue in some form right now (via contact-free pickup). While this bakery is known for their sourdough — and loaves such as olive-rosemary or caramelized onion-mushroom — they are only baking baguettes at the moment, but will be back in the full baking saddle as conditions allow. More info: 516-536-2253, theflourshoppebakery.com

Garguilo’s Bakery (396 Larkfield Rd., St. James): White, wheat, rye, sourdough, Italian, baguette — you need it, this spacious bakery probably has it, and you probably won’t leave without grabbing some rugelach, almond horns or soda bread as well. More info: 631-584-9400, garguilosbakery.com

Subscribe to the Feed Me Newsletter for the latest restaurant news, recipes and recommendations. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mademoiselle of Patchogue (61 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue): Baguettes, sourdough, ciabatta, white sandwich bread, “pain du moment” — they’re all in the house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, except Monday. As a COVID-19 pivot, the bakery is also selling milk, eggs, fruit and vegetables.More info: 631-627-8560, mademoiselleofpatchogue.com