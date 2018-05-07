It's time to get crafty. Friday, May 11, kicks off the seventh annual Long Island Craft Beer Week, when the breweries of Nassau and Suffolk join forces for special events centered on small-batch brews.

“It’s all about networking and spreading the word about this massively growing industry of craft beer,” says LICBW co-president Jaclynn Brandi. “The goal is to educate new potential craft beer drinkers and exposing those already in the know about different styles and existing breweries on Long Island.”

Here’s a list of craft beer events to tap into:

FRIDAY, MAY 11

FARMINGDALE That Meetball Place serves 12 cask-conditioned ales from East End breweries in a 3-6 p.m. showcase. ($40; $30 advance)

RIVERHEAD The “Films on Tap” podcast broadcasts during “Duets with Dan” at 7:30 p.m. at Long Ireland Beer Co., which is serving its new Mosaic IPA Mos Def. There's a movie-themed costume contest and you can get behind the mic to harmonize on karaoke with co-owner Dan Burke.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

FARMINGDALE Sample brews from 25 different makers at six spots in Farmingdale participating in the "town takeover" from 2 to 5 p.m. (Croxley’s Ale House, Dark Horse Tavern, Library Café, That Meetball Place, The Nutty Irishman, The Republic Pub).

BAY SHORE The Brewers Collective celebrates its first year with two live bands (Hazmat Bay, The Decoys), two food trucks (The Big Black Food Truck, A New Yorican Thing), $5 beers all day, bean bag toss and life-size Jenga.

MONDAY, MAY 14

Register online for a free limited edition souvenir pint glass, then pick it up and fill it at six locations 5-10 p.m. during Pint Glass Pickup Night. (Bobbique in Patchogue, Morrison’s in Plainview, Rudi’s in Patchogue, Parlay in Rockville Centre, Tap Room in Massapequa, The Lark in East Northport).

THURSDAY, MAY 17

BAY SHORE Grab a slice from Pizza Rita food truck and compete in a dart tournament at Pizza & Dart Night at the Brewers Collective 6-9 p.m. while enjoying its spring beer, Loot Gruit Ale.

FRIDAY, MAY 18

PATCHOGUE Take in a beer and food pairing at BrickHouse Brewery 7-9 p.m. featuring four guest brewers, plus BrickHouse’s own beer. ($30, 631-447-2337)

PORT JEFFERSON STATION Suffolk County's version of the "cask kickoff" runs 3-6 p.m. LI Pour House Bar & Grill with 12 cask-conditioned ales from breweries located on the western side of the island.

SATURDAY, MAY 19

PATCHOGUE The Suffolk Town Takeover brings beers from 25 breweries spread among six bars 2-5 p.m. Locations include Arooga’s, Bobbique, Del Fuego, Rudi’s, That Meetball Place and the Village Idiot Pub.

BAY SHORE Great South Bay Brewery's sixth annual Bay Fest features 30 craft breweries, five food trucks and local vendors for a giant beer tasting under a big tent 1:30-5:30 p.m. ($55 general admission, $70 VIP, $20 designated driver, greatsouthbaybrewery.com)

SUNDAY, MAY 20

BAY SHORE “Sip & Self Defense” at the Brewers Collective melds an hourlong class from Ketsugo Fighting Arts Center of Copiague teaching self-defense moves between sips of brew. ($25, eventbrite.com)

PORT JEFFERSON Work up a sweat in the 15K Run to the Port Jeff Brewing Company starting at 8:30 a.m. After crossing the finish line, refresh with some craft beer at the brewery’s post-race party. ($55, runsignup.com)

CANS FOR A CAN

Two dozen Long Island brewers collaborated on making a special batch of canned beer in an effort to jump-start canned food donations to aid the hungry. Donate three cans of nonperishables to Long Island Cares and you'll get a 16-ounce can of Craft Cares.

“This year we took two popular pub styles of West Coast and East Coast IPAs and mashed them together,” Brandi says. “There’s four hop strains and two yeast varieties to bring out the different characteristics on both sides. It’s a well-balanced flavor with a nice malt base.”

The “Cans for a Can” exchange is happening at 50 locations on Long Island, details at licbw.us.



