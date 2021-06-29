Farm stands on Long Island provide the freshest possible produce all summer long.

NASSAU

CROSSROADS FARM AT GROSSMAN'S

Where: 480 Hempstead Ave., Malverne

Hours: Seasonally Fri.-Sun.

For sale: Honey, organic produce, eggs and corn.

More info: 516-881-7900, xroadsfarmliny.com

FRIENDLY FARMS MARKET

Where: 2572 Merrick Rd., Bellmore

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., July 4-Oct. 30.

For sale: Corn, vegetables, peaches, watermelon, honey, jams..

More info: 917-399-8913, friendly-farms.com

MEYER’S PLANT & PRODUCE FARMS

Where: 146 Piquets Lane, Woodbury

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

For sale: Fruits, vegetables, flowers, pumpkins, apples.

More info: 516-364-1777, meyersplantproduce.com

RESTORATION FARM

Where:140 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Rd., Old Bethpage

Hours: 2-6 p.m. Tue. and Thur., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., June-Oct.

For sale: Garlic, tomatoes, winter squashes, sweet potatoes, Asian veggies, herbs, berries, honey.

More info: restorationfarm.com

ROTTKAMP BROS. FARM

Where: McCouns Lane, Old Brookville Hours

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. starting in mid-June.

For sale: Fruits, vegetables and flowers. No genetically modified organisms.

More info: 516-671-2566, rottkampfarm.com

YOUNGS FARM

Where: Hegemans Lane, Old Brookville

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., closed Mon.

For sale: Produce, bakery, and gift shop. Organic lettuce/greens, honey, local milk and cheese, fresh pies; curbside pickup.

More info: 516-626-3955, youngs.farm

SUFFOLK

8 HANDS FARM

Where: 4735 Cox Lane, Cutchogue

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun.

For sale: Produce, eggs, fresh breads and pasta, and pasture-raised, grass-fed meats, sausages, charcuterie. Prepared foods, baked goods, espresso drinks; wool and other fiber-related products.

More info: 631-494-6155, 8handsfarm.com

1760 HOMESTEAD FARM

Where: 5412 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Hours: 10-5 daily; closed Tues. thru Christmas.

For sale: Raw honey, free-range eggs, seasonal vegetables, annual and perennial plants, fresh flowers and pies.

More info: 631-831-1652

ALBERT H. SCHMITT FAMILY FARMS

Where: 6 Bagatelle Rd., Dix Hills

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

For sale: Vegetable and flower plants, herbs, hanging baskets, pumpkins.

More info: 631-549-FARM, schmittsonbagatelle.com

ANDERSON’S FARM STAND

Where: 1170 Rte. 58, Riverhead

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. June 1-Oct. 30.

For sale: fruits and vegetables. U-pick strawberries, 1890 Roanoke Ave.

More info: 631-727-2559

ANDREWS FAMILY FARM AND GREENHOUSES

Where: 1038 Sound Ave., Wading River

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For sale: Plants, strawberries, vegetables, flowers, pies, eggs, honey.

More info: 631-929-0038, andrewsfamilyfarm.com

BABINSKI'S FARM STAND

Where: 160 Newlight Lane, Water Mill

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Memorial Day-Labor Day.

For sale: Fresh produce, local seafood, local meats and more.

More info: 631-875-0262, babinskifarmstand.com

BAKEWICZ FARMS

Where: 291 Rte. 25 A, Wading River

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily April-Dec.

For sale: Vegetables, fruits, flowers, plants, hanging baskets, baked goods, cider donuts, jams, pickles, honey, pumpkins. U-pick sunflowers (June-Oct.), U-pick pumpkins (late Sept.-early Nov.).

More info: 631-849-1120, facebook.com/Bakewicz-Farms-831460777002370/

BALSAM FARMS

Where: 293 Town Lane, Amagansett

Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily mid-May til Dec.

For sale: Vegetables, fruits, herbs, flowers.

More info: 631-267-5635, balsamfarms.com

BAYVIEW FARM & MARKET

Where: 891 Main Rd., Aquebogue

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily April-Dec. 24.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, pies, breads, ducks and more.

More info: 631-722-3077, bayviewfarmmarket.com

BB & GG FARM & NURSERY (WILLIAM BORELLA)

Where: 625 N. Country Rd., St. James

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, pumpkins.

More info: 631-862-9182

BIOPHILIA ORGANIC FARM

Where: 211 Manor Lane, Jamesport

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. June-Oct.

For sale: Herbs, vegetables, fruit, flowers, pumpkins.

More info: 631-722-2299, nwsdy.li/biophilia

BORELLA'S FARM STAND

Where: 485 Edgewood Ave., St. James

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, herbs, flowers, plants, baked goods, cider, jam.

More info: 631-862-7330, borellasfarmstand.com

BRIERMERE FARMS

Where: 4414 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For sale: Fruits, vegetables, pies, jellies, jams, cider.

More info: 631-722-3931, briermerefarms.com

BRIGHTWATERS FARMS & NURSERY

Where: 1624 Manatuck Blvd., Bay Shore

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Oct. 1-Oct. 31.

For sale: Baked goods, pumpkins.

More info: 631-665-5411, brightwatersfarms.com

BROWER'S BIRDS

Where: 4050 Soundview Ave., Mattituck

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily thru Dec.

For sale: Organic pastured chicken and duck eggs, pastured chicken (fresh and frozen), lamb and other farm-sourced items..

More info: browdersbirds.com

CATAPANO DAIRY FARM

Where: 33705 North Rd./Route 48, Peconic (GPS address: 33817 North Rd.)

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. April 2-May. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Memorial Day-Oct.

For sale: Cheese, soap, goat milk skin-care products and oysters from Peconic Bay.

More info: 631-765-8042, catapanodairyfarm.com

CATAPANO FARMS

Where: 47420 Route 25, Southold

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For sale: Annuals, perennials, herbs, fresh vegetables, local strawberries.

More info: 631-765-0047, catapanofarms.com

CONDZELLA'S FARM STAND

Where: 6233 N. Country Rd., Wading River

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For sale: Asparagus (May); berries (June) at Route 25A, Wading River.

More info: 631-929-4697, condzellasfarm.com

COOPER FARMS

Where: 2200 Breakwater Rd., Mattituck

Hours: 8 a.m.-dark.

For sale: Asparagus (May-June), tomatoes (July-Nov.), eggs. Seasonal: U-pick okra, fava beans, string beans, onions, cucumbers, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, eggplant, peppers, hot peppers, watermelons, melons, sweet corn.

More info: 631-276-6215, nwsdy.li/cooperfarm

COUNTRY VIEW FARM STAND

Where: 57995 Main Rd., Southold and 2 Main Rd., Peconic

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

For sale: Produce, baked goods, cheese, eggs, honey, doughnuts, pumpkins, mums.

More info: 631-903-1335

DALE AND BETTE'S ORGANIC PRODUCE

Where: 1726 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Sag Harbor

Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

For sale: Vegetables, herbs, berries, eggs, fruit; dried tomatoes, heirloom cornmeal.

More info: 631-276-1748

DEEP ROOTS FARM

Where: 57685 Route 25 (Main Road), Southold

Hours: Dawn-dusk daily; year-round.

For sale: Vegetables, herbs, garlic, chicken, pork and eggs.

More info: 631-745-7928, deeprootsfarmnofo.com

DEER RUN FARMS

Where: 282 S. Country Rd., Brookhaven

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. until Memorial Day; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily thru Labor Day, then 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sun. until Christmas.

For sale: Vegetables, herbs, sunflowers, berries, honey, pies, jams; gluten-free cookies and homemade fudge.

More info: 631-707-2195 or 631-926-9946

DOBLER FARMS

Where: 1145 Carlls Straight Path, Dix Hills

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, July-Nov.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, peaches, apples, pumpkins, baked goods. CSA.

More info: 516-965-1568, facebook.com/doblerfarms

FAIRVIEW FARM AT MECOX

Where: 19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Tue.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, jams, baked goods, cheese, pork, lamb, chicken, eggs.

More info: 631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com

FARMER JOE'S

Where: 1760 Albertson Lane, Greenport

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily thru Nov. 1.

For sale: Vegetables, raspberries, tomatoes, and corn.

More info: 631-806-4360

GABRIELSEN'S COUNTRY FARM

Where: 200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport

Hours: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily thru Dec. 24.

For sale: Flowers, annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, herbs and vegetable plants, baked goods, and jams.

More info: 631-722-3259, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com

GARDEN OF EVE ORGANIC FARM & MARKET

Where: 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily (April-May); 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June-Halloween.

For sale: Organic tomatoes, herbs, vegetables, greens, eggs; garden center; U-pick berries

More info: 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

GLOVER FARMS

Where: 633 Victory Ave., Brookhaven

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. thru Sept. 30; then 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends, 2-6 p.m. weekdays until Oct. 31.

For sale: U-pick berries in season; produce, baked goods.

More info: 631-286-7876, 631-332-2012

GOLDEN EARTHWORM ORGANIC FARM

Where: 652 Peconic Bay Blvd., Riverhead

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat. June-Nov.

For sale: Certified organic strawberries, tomatoes, herbs, greens, melons. U-pick strawberries 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat. (June).

More info: 631-722-3302, goldenearthworm.com

GREEN THUMB

Where: 1616 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton and 829 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill

Hours: Bridgehampton: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Mon, July-Oct. ; Water Mill: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., May-Nov.

For sale: Organic vegetables, herbs, flowers and fruit.

More info: greenthumborganicfarm.com

GREENLAND FAMILY FARMS

Where: 17155 County Rd. 48, Cutchogue

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closed Tue.

For sale: Trees, shrubs, flowers, tomatoes, vegetables, pumpkins, pond fish and plants, metal garden art and cement statues and kites.

More info: 631-734-5791, greenlandfamilyfarms.com

HALSEY FARM AND NURSERY

Where: 513 Deerfield Rd., Water Mill

Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily, late June-Thanksgiving.

For sale: Vegetables, cut flowers, fruits, baked goods.

More info: 631-726-4843, halseyfarm.com

HANK'S FARM STAND

Where: 326 County Rd. 39A, Southampton

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June to mid-Sept.

For sale: Strawberries and local produce (June); local fruits and vegetables, baked goods and flowers (July to mid-Sept.).

More info: 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

HANK'S PUMPKINTOWN

Where: 240 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, mid-Sept. thru Oct.

For sale: Baked goods, candy apples, cider doughnuts, pumpkins. Hard cider (weekends only).

More info: 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

HARBES FAMILY FARM AND VINEYARD

Where: 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun.; Open til 7 p.m. Fri.-Sun. June 25-Sept. 5.

For sale: Fruit, vegetables, corn, tomatoes (Aug.-Sept.), watermelons (July-Sept.), peaches, apples (Aug.-Oct.); baked goods and ice cream.

More info: 631-482-7641, harbesfarms.com

HARBES FARMS JAMESPORT FARM

Where: 1223 Main Rd., Jamesport

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. only Sept. 4-Oct. 31.

For sale: U-pick apples, roasted corn, baked goods, cider doughnuts, fruit and vegetables, wine.

More info: 631-494-4796, harbesfarms.com

HELEN'S GREENHOUSES AND FLOWER FARM

Where: 987 Union Ave., Aquebogue

Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily July 1-Thanksgiving

For sale: Flowers, baskets, vegetables, fruit, pies, fresh eggs, cheese. U-pick pumpkins, sweet corn, apple orchard.

More info: 631-722-8449, helensflowerfarm.com

JOHN GARDINER FARM FARMSTAND

Where: 900 Park Ave., Huntington

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily July - Sept.

For sale: Vegetables, seasonal fruits, melons, baked pies, mozzarella, honey and more.

More Info: 631-754-1180, greenlawncenterporthistorical.org

KAUFOLD'S COUNTRY FLORIST & FARM

Where: 724 Middle Country Rd., Ridge

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closed Tues.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays Oct.

For sale: Mums, hanging baskets, tubs, bouquets and novelties.

More info: 631-924-1265, sheds-gazebos.com

KK'S THE FARM

Where: 59945 Main Rd., Southold

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

For sale: Seasonal Heirloom tomatoes, mixed greens, vegetables, berries, flowers.

More info: 516-398-8731

KRUPSKI'S FARM

Where: 38030 Rte. 25, Peconic

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily starting Aug. 1.

For sale: Produce, U-pick pumpkins.

More info: 631-734-7841

LACORTE FARM STAND

Where: 339 Montauk Hwy., Moriches

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May, Oct. and Nov.; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. June-Sept.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, pies, Italian ices, fresh goat milk and cheese, cookies, bread, loaf cake.

More info: 631-878-9093

LATHAM'S FARMSTAND

Where: Main Road, Route 25, Orient

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For sale: Vegetables, heirloom tomatoes, fruit, strawberries, raspberries, jellies, flowers, herbs, baked goods, canned goods, sweet corn, oysters.

More info: 631-323-3701

LENNY BRUNO FARMS

Where: 740 Wading River Rd., Manorville

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily seasonally.

For sale: Asparagus, strawberries, peaches, watermelon, cantaloupe, baked goods, U-pick vegetables (Aug.-Nov.), roasted corn.

More info: 631-591-3592, lennybrunofarms.com

LEWIN FARMS/BAITING HOLLOW NURSERIES

Where: 812 Sound Ave., Calverton

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Memorial Day-Oct.; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov.

For sale: U-pick in season: berries, peaches, peppers, tomatoes, eggplant, apples, pumpkins.

More info: 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

LISA & BILL'S (BABINSKI FARM)

Where: Main Street (corner of Beach Lane), Wainscott

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June-Oct.

For sale: Fruits, vegetables, flowers and baked goods.

More info: 631-537-1488

LORETTA'S ORGANIC VEGETABLE FARM STAND

Where: 3217 Union Blvd., East Islip

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

For sale: Vegetables, tomatoes, pumpkins, honey, homemade breads.

More info: 631-235-3984

MAKINAJIAN POULTRY FARM & COUNTRY STORE

Where: 276 Cuba Hill Rd., Huntington

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun., closed Mon.

For sale: Fresh eggs and poultry; organic produce.

More info: 631-368-9320

MAY’S FARM STAND

Where: 6361 Rte. 25A, Wading River

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

For sale: Vegetables, herbs, flowers, peas, pumpkins.

More info: 631-929-6654, maysfarmny.com

MEDIAVILLA ORCHARDS FARM STAND

Where: 1501 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun., starting end-Aug.

For sale: Peaches, pears, apples, jams, jellies, cider and chestnuts.

MILK PAIL

Where: 1346 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill (Fresh Market) and 757 Mecox Rd., Water Mill (Farm Stand)

Hours: Fresh Market: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., closed Tue., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sun.; Open seasonally, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Mon.

For sale: Apples, baked goods, produce.

More info: 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

MKZ FARMS/JAMESPORT HARVEST

Where: 506 Church Lane, Jamesport

Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

For sale: Herbs, vegetables, onions, garlic, flowers, Asian pears.

More info: 631-722-2241

NORTH SEA FARMS / KING’S FARM STAND

Where: 1060 Noyac Rd., Southampton

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, baked goods, free-range chickens, eggs, turkeys.

More info: 631-283-0735

NORTHVILLE FARMS

Where: 5333 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

For sale: Fruits, vegetables, flowers and baked goods.

More info: 631-722-3229

OLISH FARMS COUNTRY MARKET

Where: 75 Eastport Manor Rd., Eastport

Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, pies, flowers, and gift shop.

More info: 631-325-0539, olishfarms.com

ORGANICS TODAY FARM

Where: 169 Washington St., East Islip

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily until Nov. 24.

For sale: Fruit, vegetables, herbs, jellies, jams, honey and pumpkins.

More info: 631-480-6497, organicstodayfarms.com

OYSTERPONDS FARM

Where: 24850 Main Rd., Orient

Hours: Mon.-Sat.; closed Sun.; June-Oct.

For sale: Blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, tomatoes and figs.

More info: 631-323-2463, oysterpondsfarm.com

PAT & DON'S PUMPKIN PATCH

Where: Corner of Long Island Avenue and Sills Road, Yaphank

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. thru Thanksgiving.

For sale: Fruit, vegetables, plants, flowers, baskets, honey, pies, cheesecake and roasted peppers.

More info: 631-924-7444, pumpkinpatchfarmstand.com

PATTY'S BERRIES AND BUNCHES

Where: 410 Sound Ave., Mattituck

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June-Oct.

For sale: Flowers, vegetables, U-pick berries and ice cream.

More info: 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org

PIKE FARMS

Where: 82 Sagg Main St., Sagaponack

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June-Oct.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, melons, herbs, baked goods, flowers, honey, corn, pumpkins.

More info: 631-537-5854, pikefarms.com

REEVE FARM STAND

Where: 4138 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For sale: Produce, honey, baked pies, bread, plants, planters, corn, pumpkins, apples and apple cider donuts.

More info: 631-727-1095

RICHTERS ORCHARD

Where: Pulaski Road, Northport

Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Aug.-May.

For sale: Apples, peaches, pears, cider.

More info: 631-261-1980

ROTTKAMP'S FOX HOLLOW FARM

Where: 2287 Sound Ave., Calverton

Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fri.-Tue., closed Wed.; starting mid-Sept. also closed Thur.

For sale: Produce. U-pick strawberries (June), pumpkins (Sept.-Oct.). Sunflower maze starts late-June thru mid-Aug. weather permitting, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

More info: 631-727-1786

ROUND SWAMP FARM

Where: 184 Three Mile Harbor Rd., East Hampton

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, jellies, jams, seafood, baked goods and prepared foods.

More info: 631-324-4438, roundswampfarm.com

ROUND SWAMP FARM, MARKET AND BAKE SHOP

Where: 97 School St., Bridgehampton

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun., closed Tue.

For sale: Produce, baked goods, fish, prepared foods. (Also: 71 S. Elmwood Ave., Montauk, 631-668-8488; Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tues.-Sat.)

More info: 631-296-8078, roundswampfarm.com

SANG LEE FARMS

Where: 25180 County Rd. 48, Peconic

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 21-Labor Day.

For sale: Organic farm and kitchen; vegetables, tomatoes, herbs, CSA.

More info: 631-734-7001, sangleefarms.com

SCHMITT'S FARMSTAND ON SOUND

Where: 3355 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., until Oct.

For sale: Flowers, vegetables, fruit, potted plants, jams, horseradish.

More info: 631-983-6565, schmittsfarmstandonsound.com

SCHMITT'S FARM COUNTRY FRESH

Where: Main Road, Laurel

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May-Oct.

For sale: Produce, flowers, pies, bread, honey, jams, jellies.

More info: 631-298-1991, schmittsfarmcountryfresh.com

SCHNEIDER'S FARM STAND

Where: 316 Old Country Rd., Melville

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

For sale: Flowers and vegetable plants, vegetables, produce, fruit, pumpkins.

More info: 631-673-5844, schneidersfarmmelville.com

SEP'S FARM

Where: 7395 Main Rd., East Marion

Hours: As posted late April-mid-June-Aug., Wed-Mon.; closed Tue.

For sale: Local produce, homemade jams, pies and prepared foods.

More info: 631-477-1583, sepsfarm.com

SEVEN PONDS ORCHARD

Where: 65 Seven Ponds Rd., Water Mill

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. starting end of June.

For sale: U-pick berries, vegetables, flowers, pies. U-pick apples, pumpkins; roasted corn.

More info: 631-726-8015

SOUND SHORE FARMS & MARKET

Where: 5629 Sound Ave., Jamesport

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily to Oct. 31, weather permitting.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, honey, jams, bread, pies. U-pick strawberries.

More info: 631-722-4740, bayviewfarmmarket.com

SYLVESTER MANOR FARMSTAND

Where: 21 Manwaring Rd. at the Windmill Field, Shelter Island

Hours: Open weekends starting May 9. Open 6 days a week (July-Aug.).

For sale: Fresh produce, farm-raised pork, eggs, local crafts, baked goods.

More info: 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

THERA FARMS

Where: 1705 Brentwood Road, Brentwood

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily May-Oct.

For sale: Fruit, plums, figs, vegetables, flowers, herbs. U-pick strawberries, tomatoes.

More info: 631-478-5229

WATERDRINKER FAMILY FARM AND GARDEN

Where: Corner of Wading River Road and South Street, Manorville

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For sale: Annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, flowers, sunflowers and more.

More info: 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

WESNOFSKE'S FARMSTAND

Where: 36450 County Road 48, Peconic

Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sun. (Spring-Summer); 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (Fall).

For sale: Potatoes, vegetables, tomatoes, flowers, produce, watermelons, cantaloupe, corn and more.

More info: 631-875-2855, facebook.com/wesnofske.farm

WHITE POST FARMS

Where: 250 Old Country Rd., Melville

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For sale: Fruit, vegetables, flowers, baked goods.

More info: 631-351-9373, whitepostfarms.com

WICKHAM'S FRUIT FARM

Where: 28700 Rte. 25, Cutchogue

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., closed Sun.

For sale: Fruit and vegetables, baked goods, jams, honey; U-pick (June-Oct.) berries, peaches, apples, pumpkins.

More info: 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

WINDY ACRES FARM

Where: 3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For sale: Flowers, fruit, vegetables, jams. Roasted corn on weekends. Seasonal U-pick strawberries, raspberries, apples, peaches, nectarines, pumpkins.

More info: 631-727-4554, nwsdy.li/windyacresfarm

WOODSIDE ORCHARDS (JAMESPORT)

Where: 116 Manor Lane, Jamesport

Hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily.

For sale: U-pick apples 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sept.-Nov. weekends and holidays); honey, jams, baked goods, hard cider.

More info: 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com

Also: 729 Main Rd., Aquebogue. Hours 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Thur.-Tue. closed Wed. May-Dec.; 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Jan.-April. Hard cider and cider doughnuts. U-pick apples, (Sept.-Oct.).

WOWAK FARMS

Where: 2805 Main Rd., Laurel

Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

For sale: Asparagus (May). Corn, melons, green beans and more.

YELLOW FARM MARKET

Where: 1072 Head of Pond Road, Water Mill

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily late-June to Labor Day.

For sale: Peaches, seedless grapes, berries, fruit, watermelon, vegetables, heirloom tomatoes, herbs, onions, pies, cut flowers and more.