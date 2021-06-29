TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFood and Drink

Farm stands on Long Island

Shanee Morris, of Woodbury, and her children, Michael,

Shanee Morris, of Woodbury, and her children, Michael, 4, and Lyahna, 15, shop for produce at Meyer's in Woodbury. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Newsday Staff
Print

Farm stands on Long Island provide the freshest possible produce all summer long.

NASSAU

CROSSROADS FARM AT GROSSMAN'S

Where: 480 Hempstead Ave., Malverne

Hours: Seasonally Fri.-Sun.

For sale: Honey, organic produce, eggs and corn.

More info: 516-881-7900, xroadsfarmliny.com

FRIENDLY FARMS MARKET

Where: 2572 Merrick Rd., Bellmore

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., July 4-Oct. 30.

For sale: Corn, vegetables, peaches, watermelon, honey, jams..

More info: 917-399-8913, friendly-farms.com

MEYER’S PLANT & PRODUCE FARMS

Where: 146 Piquets Lane, Woodbury

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

For sale: Fruits, vegetables, flowers, pumpkins, apples.

More info: 516-364-1777, meyersplantproduce.com

RESTORATION FARM

Where:140 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Rd., Old Bethpage

Hours: 2-6 p.m. Tue. and Thur., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., June-Oct.

For sale: Garlic, tomatoes, winter squashes, sweet potatoes, Asian veggies, herbs, berries, honey.

More info: restorationfarm.com

ROTTKAMP BROS. FARM

Where: McCouns Lane, Old Brookville Hours

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. starting in mid-June.

For sale: Fruits, vegetables and flowers. No genetically modified organisms.

More info: 516-671-2566, rottkampfarm.com

YOUNGS FARM

Where: Hegemans Lane, Old Brookville

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., closed Mon.

For sale: Produce, bakery, and gift shop. Organic lettuce/greens, honey, local milk and cheese, fresh pies; curbside pickup.

More info: 516-626-3955, youngs.farm

SUFFOLK

8 HANDS FARM

Where: 4735 Cox Lane, Cutchogue

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun.

For sale: Produce, eggs, fresh breads and pasta, and pasture-raised, grass-fed meats, sausages, charcuterie. Prepared foods, baked goods, espresso drinks; wool and other fiber-related products.

More info: 631-494-6155, 8handsfarm.com

1760 HOMESTEAD FARM

Where: 5412 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Hours: 10-5 daily; closed Tues. thru Christmas.

For sale: Raw honey, free-range eggs, seasonal vegetables, annual and perennial plants, fresh flowers and pies.

More info: 631-831-1652

ALBERT H. SCHMITT FAMILY FARMS

Where: 6 Bagatelle Rd., Dix Hills

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

For sale: Vegetable and flower plants, herbs, hanging baskets, pumpkins.

More info: 631-549-FARM, schmittsonbagatelle.com

ANDERSON’S FARM STAND

Where: 1170 Rte. 58, Riverhead

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. June 1-Oct. 30.

For sale: fruits and vegetables. U-pick strawberries, 1890 Roanoke Ave.

More info: 631-727-2559

ANDREWS FAMILY FARM AND GREENHOUSES

Where: 1038 Sound Ave., Wading River

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For sale: Plants, strawberries, vegetables, flowers, pies, eggs, honey.

More info: 631-929-0038, andrewsfamilyfarm.com

BABINSKI'S FARM STAND

Where: 160 Newlight Lane, Water Mill

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Memorial Day-Labor Day.

For sale: Fresh produce, local seafood, local meats and more.

More info: 631-875-0262, babinskifarmstand.com

BAKEWICZ FARMS

Where: 291 Rte. 25 A, Wading River

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily April-Dec.

For sale: Vegetables, fruits, flowers, plants, hanging baskets, baked goods, cider donuts, jams, pickles, honey, pumpkins. U-pick sunflowers (June-Oct.), U-pick pumpkins (late Sept.-early Nov.).

More info: 631-849-1120, facebook.com/Bakewicz-Farms-831460777002370/

BALSAM FARMS

Where: 293 Town Lane, Amagansett

Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily mid-May til Dec.

For sale: Vegetables, fruits, herbs, flowers.

More info: 631-267-5635, balsamfarms.com

BAYVIEW FARM & MARKET

Where: 891 Main Rd., Aquebogue

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily April-Dec. 24.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, pies, breads, ducks and more.

More info: 631-722-3077, bayviewfarmmarket.com

BB & GG FARM & NURSERY (WILLIAM BORELLA)

Where: 625 N. Country Rd., St. James

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, pumpkins.

More info: 631-862-9182

BIOPHILIA ORGANIC FARM

Where: 211 Manor Lane, Jamesport

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. June-Oct.

For sale: Herbs, vegetables, fruit, flowers, pumpkins.

More info: 631-722-2299, nwsdy.li/biophilia

BORELLA'S FARM STAND

Where: 485 Edgewood Ave., St. James

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, herbs, flowers, plants, baked goods, cider, jam.

More info: 631-862-7330, borellasfarmstand.com

BRIERMERE FARMS

Where: 4414 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For sale: Fruits, vegetables, pies, jellies, jams, cider.

More info: 631-722-3931, briermerefarms.com

BRIGHTWATERS FARMS & NURSERY

Where: 1624 Manatuck Blvd., Bay Shore

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Oct. 1-Oct. 31.

For sale: Baked goods, pumpkins.

More info: 631-665-5411, brightwatersfarms.com

BROWER'S BIRDS

Where: 4050 Soundview Ave., Mattituck

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily thru Dec.

For sale: Organic pastured chicken and duck eggs, pastured chicken (fresh and frozen), lamb and other farm-sourced items..

More info: browdersbirds.com

CATAPANO DAIRY FARM

Where: 33705 North Rd./Route 48, Peconic (GPS address: 33817 North Rd.)

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. April 2-May. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Memorial Day-Oct.

For sale: Cheese, soap, goat milk skin-care products and oysters from Peconic Bay.

More info: 631-765-8042, catapanodairyfarm.com

CATAPANO FARMS

Where: 47420 Route 25, Southold

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For sale: Annuals, perennials, herbs, fresh vegetables, local strawberries.

More info: 631-765-0047, catapanofarms.com

CONDZELLA'S FARM STAND

Where: 6233 N. Country Rd., Wading River

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For sale: Asparagus (May); berries (June) at Route 25A, Wading River.

More info: 631-929-4697, condzellasfarm.com

COOPER FARMS

Where: 2200 Breakwater Rd., Mattituck

Hours: 8 a.m.-dark.

For sale: Asparagus (May-June), tomatoes (July-Nov.), eggs. Seasonal: U-pick okra, fava beans, string beans, onions, cucumbers, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, eggplant, peppers, hot peppers, watermelons, melons, sweet corn.

More info: 631-276-6215, nwsdy.li/cooperfarm

COUNTRY VIEW FARM STAND

Where: 57995 Main Rd., Southold and 2 Main Rd., Peconic

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

For sale: Produce, baked goods, cheese, eggs, honey, doughnuts, pumpkins, mums.

More info: 631-903-1335

DALE AND BETTE'S ORGANIC PRODUCE

Where: 1726 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Sag Harbor

Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

For sale: Vegetables, herbs, berries, eggs, fruit; dried tomatoes, heirloom cornmeal.

More info: 631-276-1748

DEEP ROOTS FARM

Where: 57685 Route 25 (Main Road), Southold

Hours: Dawn-dusk daily; year-round.

For sale: Vegetables, herbs, garlic, chicken, pork and eggs.

More info: 631-745-7928, deeprootsfarmnofo.com

DEER RUN FARMS

Where: 282 S. Country Rd., Brookhaven

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. until Memorial Day; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily thru Labor Day, then 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sun. until Christmas.

For sale: Vegetables, herbs, sunflowers, berries, honey, pies, jams; gluten-free cookies and homemade fudge.

More info: 631-707-2195 or 631-926-9946

DOBLER FARMS

Where: 1145 Carlls Straight Path, Dix Hills

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, July-Nov.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, peaches, apples, pumpkins, baked goods. CSA.

More info: 516-965-1568, facebook.com/doblerfarms

FAIRVIEW FARM AT MECOX

Where: 19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Tue.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, jams, baked goods, cheese, pork, lamb, chicken, eggs.

More info: 631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com

FARMER JOE'S

Where: 1760 Albertson Lane, Greenport

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily thru Nov. 1.

For sale: Vegetables, raspberries, tomatoes, and corn.

More info: 631-806-4360

GABRIELSEN'S COUNTRY FARM

Where: 200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport

Hours: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily thru Dec. 24.

For sale: Flowers, annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, herbs and vegetable plants, baked goods, and jams.

More info: 631-722-3259, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com

GARDEN OF EVE ORGANIC FARM & MARKET

Where: 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily (April-May); 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June-Halloween.

For sale: Organic tomatoes, herbs, vegetables, greens, eggs; garden center; U-pick berries

More info: 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

GLOVER FARMS

Where: 633 Victory Ave., Brookhaven

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. thru Sept. 30; then 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends, 2-6 p.m. weekdays until Oct. 31.

For sale: U-pick berries in season; produce, baked goods.

More info: 631-286-7876, 631-332-2012

GOLDEN EARTHWORM ORGANIC FARM

Where: 652 Peconic Bay Blvd., Riverhead

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat. June-Nov.

For sale: Certified organic strawberries, tomatoes, herbs, greens, melons. U-pick strawberries 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat. (June).

More info: 631-722-3302, goldenearthworm.com

GREEN THUMB

Where: 1616 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton and 829 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill

Hours: Bridgehampton: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Mon, July-Oct. ; Water Mill: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., May-Nov.

For sale: Organic vegetables, herbs, flowers and fruit.

More info: greenthumborganicfarm.com

GREENLAND FAMILY FARMS

Where: 17155 County Rd. 48, Cutchogue

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closed Tue.

For sale: Trees, shrubs, flowers, tomatoes, vegetables, pumpkins, pond fish and plants, metal garden art and cement statues and kites.

More info: 631-734-5791, greenlandfamilyfarms.com

HALSEY FARM AND NURSERY

Where: 513 Deerfield Rd., Water Mill

Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily, late June-Thanksgiving.

For sale: Vegetables, cut flowers, fruits, baked goods.

More info: 631-726-4843, halseyfarm.com

HANK'S FARM STAND

Where: 326 County Rd. 39A, Southampton

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June to mid-Sept.

For sale: Strawberries and local produce (June); local fruits and vegetables, baked goods and flowers (July to mid-Sept.).

More info: 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

HANK'S PUMPKINTOWN

Where: 240 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, mid-Sept. thru Oct.

For sale: Baked goods, candy apples, cider doughnuts, pumpkins. Hard cider (weekends only).

More info: 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

HARBES FAMILY FARM AND VINEYARD

Where: 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun.; Open til 7 p.m. Fri.-Sun. June 25-Sept. 5.

For sale: Fruit, vegetables, corn, tomatoes (Aug.-Sept.), watermelons (July-Sept.), peaches, apples (Aug.-Oct.); baked goods and ice cream.

More info: 631-482-7641, harbesfarms.com

HARBES FARMS JAMESPORT FARM

Where: 1223 Main Rd., Jamesport

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. only Sept. 4-Oct. 31.

For sale: U-pick apples, roasted corn, baked goods, cider doughnuts, fruit and vegetables, wine.

More info: 631-494-4796, harbesfarms.com

HELEN'S GREENHOUSES AND FLOWER FARM

Where: 987 Union Ave., Aquebogue

Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily July 1-Thanksgiving

For sale: Flowers, baskets, vegetables, fruit, pies, fresh eggs, cheese. U-pick pumpkins, sweet corn, apple orchard.

More info: 631-722-8449, helensflowerfarm.com

JOHN GARDINER FARM FARMSTAND

Where: 900 Park Ave., Huntington

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily July - Sept.

For sale: Vegetables, seasonal fruits, melons, baked pies, mozzarella, honey and more.

More Info: 631-754-1180, greenlawncenterporthistorical.org

KAUFOLD'S COUNTRY FLORIST & FARM

Where: 724 Middle Country Rd., Ridge

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closed Tues.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays Oct.

For sale: Mums, hanging baskets, tubs, bouquets and novelties.

More info: 631-924-1265, sheds-gazebos.com

KK'S THE FARM

Where: 59945 Main Rd., Southold

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

For sale: Seasonal Heirloom tomatoes, mixed greens, vegetables, berries, flowers.

More info: 516-398-8731

KRUPSKI'S FARM

Where: 38030 Rte. 25, Peconic

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily starting Aug. 1.

For sale: Produce, U-pick pumpkins.

More info: 631-734-7841

LACORTE FARM STAND

Where: 339 Montauk Hwy., Moriches

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May, Oct. and Nov.; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. June-Sept.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, pies, Italian ices, fresh goat milk and cheese, cookies, bread, loaf cake.

More info: 631-878-9093

LATHAM'S FARMSTAND

Where: Main Road, Route 25, Orient

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For sale: Vegetables, heirloom tomatoes, fruit, strawberries, raspberries, jellies, flowers, herbs, baked goods, canned goods, sweet corn, oysters.

More info: 631-323-3701

LENNY BRUNO FARMS

Where: 740 Wading River Rd., Manorville

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily seasonally.

For sale: Asparagus, strawberries, peaches, watermelon, cantaloupe, baked goods, U-pick vegetables (Aug.-Nov.), roasted corn.

More info: 631-591-3592, lennybrunofarms.com

LEWIN FARMS/BAITING HOLLOW NURSERIES

Where: 812 Sound Ave., Calverton

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Memorial Day-Oct.; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov.

For sale: U-pick in season: berries, peaches, peppers, tomatoes, eggplant, apples, pumpkins.

More info: 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

LISA & BILL'S (BABINSKI FARM)

Where: Main Street (corner of Beach Lane), Wainscott

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June-Oct.

For sale: Fruits, vegetables, flowers and baked goods.

More info: 631-537-1488

LORETTA'S ORGANIC VEGETABLE FARM STAND

Where: 3217 Union Blvd., East Islip

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

For sale: Vegetables, tomatoes, pumpkins, honey, homemade breads.

More info: 631-235-3984

MAKINAJIAN POULTRY FARM & COUNTRY STORE

Where: 276 Cuba Hill Rd., Huntington

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun., closed Mon.

For sale: Fresh eggs and poultry; organic produce.

More info: 631-368-9320

MAY’S FARM STAND

Where: 6361 Rte. 25A, Wading River

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

For sale: Vegetables, herbs, flowers, peas, pumpkins.

More info: 631-929-6654, maysfarmny.com

MEDIAVILLA ORCHARDS FARM STAND

Where: 1501 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun., starting end-Aug.

For sale: Peaches, pears, apples, jams, jellies, cider and chestnuts.

MILK PAIL

Where: 1346 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill (Fresh Market) and 757 Mecox Rd., Water Mill (Farm Stand)

Hours: Fresh Market: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., closed Tue., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sun.; Open seasonally, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Mon.

For sale: Apples, baked goods, produce.

More info: 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

MKZ FARMS/JAMESPORT HARVEST

Where: 506 Church Lane, Jamesport

Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

For sale: Herbs, vegetables, onions, garlic, flowers, Asian pears.

More info: 631-722-2241

NORTH SEA FARMS / KING’S FARM STAND

Where: 1060 Noyac Rd., Southampton

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, baked goods, free-range chickens, eggs, turkeys.

More info: 631-283-0735

NORTHVILLE FARMS

Where: 5333 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

For sale: Fruits, vegetables, flowers and baked goods.

More info: 631-722-3229

OLISH FARMS COUNTRY MARKET

Where: 75 Eastport Manor Rd., Eastport

Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, pies, flowers, and gift shop.

More info: 631-325-0539, olishfarms.com

ORGANICS TODAY FARM

Where: 169 Washington St., East Islip

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily until Nov. 24.

For sale: Fruit, vegetables, herbs, jellies, jams, honey and pumpkins.

More info: 631-480-6497, organicstodayfarms.com

OYSTERPONDS FARM

Where: 24850 Main Rd., Orient

Hours: Mon.-Sat.; closed Sun.; June-Oct.

For sale: Blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, tomatoes and figs.

More info: 631-323-2463, oysterpondsfarm.com

PAT & DON'S PUMPKIN PATCH

Where: Corner of Long Island Avenue and Sills Road, Yaphank

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. thru Thanksgiving.

For sale: Fruit, vegetables, plants, flowers, baskets, honey, pies, cheesecake and roasted peppers.

More info: 631-924-7444, pumpkinpatchfarmstand.com

PATTY'S BERRIES AND BUNCHES

Where: 410 Sound Ave., Mattituck

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June-Oct.

For sale: Flowers, vegetables, U-pick berries and ice cream.

More info: 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org

PIKE FARMS

Where: 82 Sagg Main St., Sagaponack

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June-Oct.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, melons, herbs, baked goods, flowers, honey, corn, pumpkins.

More info: 631-537-5854, pikefarms.com

REEVE FARM STAND

Where: 4138 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For sale: Produce, honey, baked pies, bread, plants, planters, corn, pumpkins, apples and apple cider donuts.

More info: 631-727-1095

RICHTERS ORCHARD

Where: Pulaski Road, Northport

Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Aug.-May.

For sale: Apples, peaches, pears, cider.

More info: 631-261-1980

ROTTKAMP'S FOX HOLLOW FARM

Where: 2287 Sound Ave., Calverton

Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fri.-Tue., closed Wed.; starting mid-Sept. also closed Thur.

For sale: Produce. U-pick strawberries (June), pumpkins (Sept.-Oct.). Sunflower maze starts late-June thru mid-Aug. weather permitting, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

More info: 631-727-1786

ROUND SWAMP FARM

Where: 184 Three Mile Harbor Rd., East Hampton

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, jellies, jams, seafood, baked goods and prepared foods.

More info: 631-324-4438, roundswampfarm.com

ROUND SWAMP FARM, MARKET AND BAKE SHOP

Where: 97 School St., Bridgehampton

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun., closed Tue.

For sale: Produce, baked goods, fish, prepared foods. (Also: 71 S. Elmwood Ave., Montauk, 631-668-8488; Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tues.-Sat.)

More info: 631-296-8078, roundswampfarm.com

SANG LEE FARMS

Where: 25180 County Rd. 48, Peconic

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 21-Labor Day.

For sale: Organic farm and kitchen; vegetables, tomatoes, herbs, CSA.

More info: 631-734-7001, sangleefarms.com

SCHMITT'S FARMSTAND ON SOUND

Where: 3355 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., until Oct.

For sale: Flowers, vegetables, fruit, potted plants, jams, horseradish.

More info: 631-983-6565, schmittsfarmstandonsound.com

SCHMITT'S FARM COUNTRY FRESH

Where: Main Road, Laurel

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May-Oct.

For sale: Produce, flowers, pies, bread, honey, jams, jellies.

More info: 631-298-1991, schmittsfarmcountryfresh.com

SCHNEIDER'S FARM STAND

Where: 316 Old Country Rd., Melville

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

For sale: Flowers and vegetable plants, vegetables, produce, fruit, pumpkins.

More info: 631-673-5844, schneidersfarmmelville.com

SEP'S FARM

Where: 7395 Main Rd., East Marion

Hours: As posted late April-mid-June-Aug., Wed-Mon.; closed Tue.

For sale: Local produce, homemade jams, pies and prepared foods.

More info: 631-477-1583, sepsfarm.com

SEVEN PONDS ORCHARD

Where: 65 Seven Ponds Rd., Water Mill

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. starting end of June.

For sale: U-pick berries, vegetables, flowers, pies. U-pick apples, pumpkins; roasted corn.

More info: 631-726-8015

SOUND SHORE FARMS & MARKET

Where: 5629 Sound Ave., Jamesport

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily to Oct. 31, weather permitting.

For sale: Vegetables, fruit, honey, jams, bread, pies. U-pick strawberries.

More info: 631-722-4740, bayviewfarmmarket.com

SYLVESTER MANOR FARMSTAND

Where: 21 Manwaring Rd. at the Windmill Field, Shelter Island

Hours: Open weekends starting May 9. Open 6 days a week (July-Aug.).

For sale: Fresh produce, farm-raised pork, eggs, local crafts, baked goods.

More info: 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

THERA FARMS

Where: 1705 Brentwood Road, Brentwood

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily May-Oct.

For sale: Fruit, plums, figs, vegetables, flowers, herbs. U-pick strawberries, tomatoes.

More info: 631-478-5229

WATERDRINKER FAMILY FARM AND GARDEN

Where: Corner of Wading River Road and South Street, Manorville

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For sale: Annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, flowers, sunflowers and more.

More info: 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

WESNOFSKE'S FARMSTAND

Where: 36450 County Road 48, Peconic

Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sun. (Spring-Summer); 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (Fall).

For sale: Potatoes, vegetables, tomatoes, flowers, produce, watermelons, cantaloupe, corn and more.

More info: 631-875-2855, facebook.com/wesnofske.farm

WHITE POST FARMS

Where: 250 Old Country Rd., Melville

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For sale: Fruit, vegetables, flowers, baked goods.

More info: 631-351-9373, whitepostfarms.com

WICKHAM'S FRUIT FARM

Where: 28700 Rte. 25, Cutchogue

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., closed Sun.

For sale: Fruit and vegetables, baked goods, jams, honey; U-pick (June-Oct.) berries, peaches, apples, pumpkins.

More info: 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

WINDY ACRES FARM

Where: 3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For sale: Flowers, fruit, vegetables, jams. Roasted corn on weekends. Seasonal U-pick strawberries, raspberries, apples, peaches, nectarines, pumpkins.

More info: 631-727-4554, nwsdy.li/windyacresfarm

WOODSIDE ORCHARDS (JAMESPORT)

Where: 116 Manor Lane, Jamesport

Hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily.

For sale: U-pick apples 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sept.-Nov. weekends and holidays); honey, jams, baked goods, hard cider.

More info: 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com

Also: 729 Main Rd., Aquebogue. Hours 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Thur.-Tue. closed Wed. May-Dec.; 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Jan.-April. Hard cider and cider doughnuts. U-pick apples, (Sept.-Oct.).

WOWAK FARMS

Where: 2805 Main Rd., Laurel

Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

For sale: Asparagus (May). Corn, melons, green beans and more.

YELLOW FARM MARKET

Where: 1072 Head of Pond Road, Water Mill

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily late-June to Labor Day.

For sale: Peaches, seedless grapes, berries, fruit, watermelon, vegetables, heirloom tomatoes, herbs, onions, pies, cut flowers and more.

By Newsday Staff

Latest reviews

Bottled cocktails to-go were introduced during the pandemic
LI bar and restaurant owners bemoan suspension of to-go alcohol sales
A confetti waffle with cherry-vanilla and almond-praline ice
New sweets shop opens in Valley Stream
A man sit on a sunbed at a
Slow tourism start on Greek island but businesses optimistic
The Connecticut lobster roll at Varney's in Bellport.
Must-try Long Island lobster rolls
The Aloha bowl at Tiki Poke in Hicksville.
New poke, bubble tea spot opens in Hicksville
In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, Rep.
Tennessee sued over new transgender bathroom sign law
Didn’t find what you were looking for?