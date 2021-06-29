Farm stands on Long Island
Farm stands on Long Island provide the freshest possible produce all summer long.
NASSAU
CROSSROADS FARM AT GROSSMAN'S
Where: 480 Hempstead Ave., Malverne
Hours: Seasonally Fri.-Sun.
For sale: Honey, organic produce, eggs and corn.
More info: 516-881-7900, xroadsfarmliny.com
FRIENDLY FARMS MARKET
Where: 2572 Merrick Rd., Bellmore
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., July 4-Oct. 30.
For sale: Corn, vegetables, peaches, watermelon, honey, jams..
More info: 917-399-8913, friendly-farms.com
MEYER’S PLANT & PRODUCE FARMS
Where: 146 Piquets Lane, Woodbury
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
For sale: Fruits, vegetables, flowers, pumpkins, apples.
More info: 516-364-1777, meyersplantproduce.com
RESTORATION FARM
Where:140 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Rd., Old Bethpage
Hours: 2-6 p.m. Tue. and Thur., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., June-Oct.
For sale: Garlic, tomatoes, winter squashes, sweet potatoes, Asian veggies, herbs, berries, honey.
More info: restorationfarm.com
ROTTKAMP BROS. FARM
Where: McCouns Lane, Old Brookville Hours
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. starting in mid-June.
For sale: Fruits, vegetables and flowers. No genetically modified organisms.
More info: 516-671-2566, rottkampfarm.com
YOUNGS FARM
Where: Hegemans Lane, Old Brookville
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., closed Mon.
For sale: Produce, bakery, and gift shop. Organic lettuce/greens, honey, local milk and cheese, fresh pies; curbside pickup.
More info: 516-626-3955, youngs.farm
SUFFOLK
8 HANDS FARM
Where: 4735 Cox Lane, Cutchogue
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun.
For sale: Produce, eggs, fresh breads and pasta, and pasture-raised, grass-fed meats, sausages, charcuterie. Prepared foods, baked goods, espresso drinks; wool and other fiber-related products.
More info: 631-494-6155, 8handsfarm.com
1760 HOMESTEAD FARM
Where: 5412 Sound Ave., Riverhead
Hours: 10-5 daily; closed Tues. thru Christmas.
For sale: Raw honey, free-range eggs, seasonal vegetables, annual and perennial plants, fresh flowers and pies.
More info: 631-831-1652
ALBERT H. SCHMITT FAMILY FARMS
Where: 6 Bagatelle Rd., Dix Hills
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun.
For sale: Vegetable and flower plants, herbs, hanging baskets, pumpkins.
More info: 631-549-FARM, schmittsonbagatelle.com
ANDERSON’S FARM STAND
Where: 1170 Rte. 58, Riverhead
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. June 1-Oct. 30.
For sale: fruits and vegetables. U-pick strawberries, 1890 Roanoke Ave.
More info: 631-727-2559
ANDREWS FAMILY FARM AND GREENHOUSES
Where: 1038 Sound Ave., Wading River
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
For sale: Plants, strawberries, vegetables, flowers, pies, eggs, honey.
More info: 631-929-0038, andrewsfamilyfarm.com
BABINSKI'S FARM STAND
Where: 160 Newlight Lane, Water Mill
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Memorial Day-Labor Day.
For sale: Fresh produce, local seafood, local meats and more.
More info: 631-875-0262, babinskifarmstand.com
BAKEWICZ FARMS
Where: 291 Rte. 25 A, Wading River
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily April-Dec.
For sale: Vegetables, fruits, flowers, plants, hanging baskets, baked goods, cider donuts, jams, pickles, honey, pumpkins. U-pick sunflowers (June-Oct.), U-pick pumpkins (late Sept.-early Nov.).
More info: 631-849-1120, facebook.com/Bakewicz-Farms-831460777002370/
BALSAM FARMS
Where: 293 Town Lane, Amagansett
Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily mid-May til Dec.
For sale: Vegetables, fruits, herbs, flowers.
More info: 631-267-5635, balsamfarms.com
BAYVIEW FARM & MARKET
Where: 891 Main Rd., Aquebogue
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily April-Dec. 24.
For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, pies, breads, ducks and more.
More info: 631-722-3077, bayviewfarmmarket.com
BB & GG FARM & NURSERY (WILLIAM BORELLA)
Where: 625 N. Country Rd., St. James
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, pumpkins.
More info: 631-862-9182
BIOPHILIA ORGANIC FARM
Where: 211 Manor Lane, Jamesport
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. June-Oct.
For sale: Herbs, vegetables, fruit, flowers, pumpkins.
More info: 631-722-2299, nwsdy.li/biophilia
BORELLA'S FARM STAND
Where: 485 Edgewood Ave., St. James
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
For sale: Vegetables, fruit, herbs, flowers, plants, baked goods, cider, jam.
More info: 631-862-7330, borellasfarmstand.com
BRIERMERE FARMS
Where: 4414 Sound Ave., Riverhead
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
For sale: Fruits, vegetables, pies, jellies, jams, cider.
More info: 631-722-3931, briermerefarms.com
BRIGHTWATERS FARMS & NURSERY
Where: 1624 Manatuck Blvd., Bay Shore
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Oct. 1-Oct. 31.
For sale: Baked goods, pumpkins.
More info: 631-665-5411, brightwatersfarms.com
BROWER'S BIRDS
Where: 4050 Soundview Ave., Mattituck
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily thru Dec.
For sale: Organic pastured chicken and duck eggs, pastured chicken (fresh and frozen), lamb and other farm-sourced items..
More info: browdersbirds.com
CATAPANO DAIRY FARM
Where: 33705 North Rd./Route 48, Peconic (GPS address: 33817 North Rd.)
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. April 2-May. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Memorial Day-Oct.
For sale: Cheese, soap, goat milk skin-care products and oysters from Peconic Bay.
More info: 631-765-8042, catapanodairyfarm.com
CATAPANO FARMS
Where: 47420 Route 25, Southold
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
For sale: Annuals, perennials, herbs, fresh vegetables, local strawberries.
More info: 631-765-0047, catapanofarms.com
CONDZELLA'S FARM STAND
Where: 6233 N. Country Rd., Wading River
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
For sale: Asparagus (May); berries (June) at Route 25A, Wading River.
More info: 631-929-4697, condzellasfarm.com
COOPER FARMS
Where: 2200 Breakwater Rd., Mattituck
Hours: 8 a.m.-dark.
For sale: Asparagus (May-June), tomatoes (July-Nov.), eggs. Seasonal: U-pick okra, fava beans, string beans, onions, cucumbers, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, eggplant, peppers, hot peppers, watermelons, melons, sweet corn.
More info: 631-276-6215, nwsdy.li/cooperfarm
COUNTRY VIEW FARM STAND
Where: 57995 Main Rd., Southold and 2 Main Rd., Peconic
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
For sale: Produce, baked goods, cheese, eggs, honey, doughnuts, pumpkins, mums.
More info: 631-903-1335
DALE AND BETTE'S ORGANIC PRODUCE
Where: 1726 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Sag Harbor
Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
For sale: Vegetables, herbs, berries, eggs, fruit; dried tomatoes, heirloom cornmeal.
More info: 631-276-1748
DEEP ROOTS FARM
Where: 57685 Route 25 (Main Road), Southold
Hours: Dawn-dusk daily; year-round.
For sale: Vegetables, herbs, garlic, chicken, pork and eggs.
More info: 631-745-7928, deeprootsfarmnofo.com
DEER RUN FARMS
Where: 282 S. Country Rd., Brookhaven
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. until Memorial Day; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily thru Labor Day, then 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sun. until Christmas.
For sale: Vegetables, herbs, sunflowers, berries, honey, pies, jams; gluten-free cookies and homemade fudge.
More info: 631-707-2195 or 631-926-9946
DOBLER FARMS
Where: 1145 Carlls Straight Path, Dix Hills
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, July-Nov.
For sale: Vegetables, fruit, peaches, apples, pumpkins, baked goods. CSA.
More info: 516-965-1568, facebook.com/doblerfarms
FAIRVIEW FARM AT MECOX
Where: 19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Tue.
For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, jams, baked goods, cheese, pork, lamb, chicken, eggs.
More info: 631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com
FARMER JOE'S
Where: 1760 Albertson Lane, Greenport
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily thru Nov. 1.
For sale: Vegetables, raspberries, tomatoes, and corn.
More info: 631-806-4360
GABRIELSEN'S COUNTRY FARM
Where: 200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport
Hours: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily thru Dec. 24.
For sale: Flowers, annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, herbs and vegetable plants, baked goods, and jams.
More info: 631-722-3259, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com
GARDEN OF EVE ORGANIC FARM & MARKET
Where: 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily (April-May); 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June-Halloween.
For sale: Organic tomatoes, herbs, vegetables, greens, eggs; garden center; U-pick berries
More info: 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com
GLOVER FARMS
Where: 633 Victory Ave., Brookhaven
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. thru Sept. 30; then 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends, 2-6 p.m. weekdays until Oct. 31.
For sale: U-pick berries in season; produce, baked goods.
More info: 631-286-7876, 631-332-2012
GOLDEN EARTHWORM ORGANIC FARM
Where: 652 Peconic Bay Blvd., Riverhead
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat. June-Nov.
For sale: Certified organic strawberries, tomatoes, herbs, greens, melons. U-pick strawberries 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat. (June).
More info: 631-722-3302, goldenearthworm.com
GREEN THUMB
Where: 1616 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton and 829 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill
Hours: Bridgehampton: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Mon, July-Oct. ; Water Mill: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., May-Nov.
For sale: Organic vegetables, herbs, flowers and fruit.
More info: greenthumborganicfarm.com
GREENLAND FAMILY FARMS
Where: 17155 County Rd. 48, Cutchogue
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closed Tue.
For sale: Trees, shrubs, flowers, tomatoes, vegetables, pumpkins, pond fish and plants, metal garden art and cement statues and kites.
More info: 631-734-5791, greenlandfamilyfarms.com
HALSEY FARM AND NURSERY
Where: 513 Deerfield Rd., Water Mill
Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily, late June-Thanksgiving.
For sale: Vegetables, cut flowers, fruits, baked goods.
More info: 631-726-4843, halseyfarm.com
HANK'S FARM STAND
Where: 326 County Rd. 39A, Southampton
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June to mid-Sept.
For sale: Strawberries and local produce (June); local fruits and vegetables, baked goods and flowers (July to mid-Sept.).
More info: 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com
HANK'S PUMPKINTOWN
Where: 240 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, mid-Sept. thru Oct.
For sale: Baked goods, candy apples, cider doughnuts, pumpkins. Hard cider (weekends only).
More info: 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com
HARBES FAMILY FARM AND VINEYARD
Where: 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun.; Open til 7 p.m. Fri.-Sun. June 25-Sept. 5.
For sale: Fruit, vegetables, corn, tomatoes (Aug.-Sept.), watermelons (July-Sept.), peaches, apples (Aug.-Oct.); baked goods and ice cream.
More info: 631-482-7641, harbesfarms.com
HARBES FARMS JAMESPORT FARM
Where: 1223 Main Rd., Jamesport
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. only Sept. 4-Oct. 31.
For sale: U-pick apples, roasted corn, baked goods, cider doughnuts, fruit and vegetables, wine.
More info: 631-494-4796, harbesfarms.com
HELEN'S GREENHOUSES AND FLOWER FARM
Where: 987 Union Ave., Aquebogue
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily July 1-Thanksgiving
For sale: Flowers, baskets, vegetables, fruit, pies, fresh eggs, cheese. U-pick pumpkins, sweet corn, apple orchard.
More info: 631-722-8449, helensflowerfarm.com
JOHN GARDINER FARM FARMSTAND
Where: 900 Park Ave., Huntington
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily July - Sept.
For sale: Vegetables, seasonal fruits, melons, baked pies, mozzarella, honey and more.
More Info: 631-754-1180, greenlawncenterporthistorical.org
KAUFOLD'S COUNTRY FLORIST & FARM
Where: 724 Middle Country Rd., Ridge
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closed Tues.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays Oct.
For sale: Mums, hanging baskets, tubs, bouquets and novelties.
More info: 631-924-1265, sheds-gazebos.com
KK'S THE FARM
Where: 59945 Main Rd., Southold
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun.
For sale: Seasonal Heirloom tomatoes, mixed greens, vegetables, berries, flowers.
More info: 516-398-8731
KRUPSKI'S FARM
Where: 38030 Rte. 25, Peconic
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily starting Aug. 1.
For sale: Produce, U-pick pumpkins.
More info: 631-734-7841
LACORTE FARM STAND
Where: 339 Montauk Hwy., Moriches
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May, Oct. and Nov.; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. June-Sept.
For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, pies, Italian ices, fresh goat milk and cheese, cookies, bread, loaf cake.
More info: 631-878-9093
LATHAM'S FARMSTAND
Where: Main Road, Route 25, Orient
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
For sale: Vegetables, heirloom tomatoes, fruit, strawberries, raspberries, jellies, flowers, herbs, baked goods, canned goods, sweet corn, oysters.
More info: 631-323-3701
LENNY BRUNO FARMS
Where: 740 Wading River Rd., Manorville
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily seasonally.
For sale: Asparagus, strawberries, peaches, watermelon, cantaloupe, baked goods, U-pick vegetables (Aug.-Nov.), roasted corn.
More info: 631-591-3592, lennybrunofarms.com
LEWIN FARMS/BAITING HOLLOW NURSERIES
Where: 812 Sound Ave., Calverton
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Memorial Day-Oct.; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov.
For sale: U-pick in season: berries, peaches, peppers, tomatoes, eggplant, apples, pumpkins.
More info: 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com
LISA & BILL'S (BABINSKI FARM)
Where: Main Street (corner of Beach Lane), Wainscott
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June-Oct.
For sale: Fruits, vegetables, flowers and baked goods.
More info: 631-537-1488
LORETTA'S ORGANIC VEGETABLE FARM STAND
Where: 3217 Union Blvd., East Islip
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
For sale: Vegetables, tomatoes, pumpkins, honey, homemade breads.
More info: 631-235-3984
MAKINAJIAN POULTRY FARM & COUNTRY STORE
Where: 276 Cuba Hill Rd., Huntington
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun., closed Mon.
For sale: Fresh eggs and poultry; organic produce.
More info: 631-368-9320
MAY’S FARM STAND
Where: 6361 Rte. 25A, Wading River
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
For sale: Vegetables, herbs, flowers, peas, pumpkins.
More info: 631-929-6654, maysfarmny.com
MEDIAVILLA ORCHARDS FARM STAND
Where: 1501 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun., starting end-Aug.
For sale: Peaches, pears, apples, jams, jellies, cider and chestnuts.
MILK PAIL
Where: 1346 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill (Fresh Market) and 757 Mecox Rd., Water Mill (Farm Stand)
Hours: Fresh Market: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., closed Tue., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sun.; Open seasonally, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Mon.
For sale: Apples, baked goods, produce.
More info: 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com
MKZ FARMS/JAMESPORT HARVEST
Where: 506 Church Lane, Jamesport
Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
For sale: Herbs, vegetables, onions, garlic, flowers, Asian pears.
More info: 631-722-2241
NORTH SEA FARMS / KING’S FARM STAND
Where: 1060 Noyac Rd., Southampton
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
For sale: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, baked goods, free-range chickens, eggs, turkeys.
More info: 631-283-0735
NORTHVILLE FARMS
Where: 5333 Sound Ave., Riverhead
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
For sale: Fruits, vegetables, flowers and baked goods.
More info: 631-722-3229
OLISH FARMS COUNTRY MARKET
Where: 75 Eastport Manor Rd., Eastport
Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
For sale: Vegetables, fruit, pies, flowers, and gift shop.
More info: 631-325-0539, olishfarms.com
ORGANICS TODAY FARM
Where: 169 Washington St., East Islip
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily until Nov. 24.
For sale: Fruit, vegetables, herbs, jellies, jams, honey and pumpkins.
More info: 631-480-6497, organicstodayfarms.com
OYSTERPONDS FARM
Where: 24850 Main Rd., Orient
Hours: Mon.-Sat.; closed Sun.; June-Oct.
For sale: Blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, tomatoes and figs.
More info: 631-323-2463, oysterpondsfarm.com
PAT & DON'S PUMPKIN PATCH
Where: Corner of Long Island Avenue and Sills Road, Yaphank
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. thru Thanksgiving.
For sale: Fruit, vegetables, plants, flowers, baskets, honey, pies, cheesecake and roasted peppers.
More info: 631-924-7444, pumpkinpatchfarmstand.com
PATTY'S BERRIES AND BUNCHES
Where: 410 Sound Ave., Mattituck
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June-Oct.
For sale: Flowers, vegetables, U-pick berries and ice cream.
More info: 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org
PIKE FARMS
Where: 82 Sagg Main St., Sagaponack
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June-Oct.
For sale: Vegetables, fruit, melons, herbs, baked goods, flowers, honey, corn, pumpkins.
More info: 631-537-5854, pikefarms.com
REEVE FARM STAND
Where: 4138 Sound Ave., Riverhead
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
For sale: Produce, honey, baked pies, bread, plants, planters, corn, pumpkins, apples and apple cider donuts.
More info: 631-727-1095
RICHTERS ORCHARD
Where: Pulaski Road, Northport
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Aug.-May.
For sale: Apples, peaches, pears, cider.
More info: 631-261-1980
ROTTKAMP'S FOX HOLLOW FARM
Where: 2287 Sound Ave., Calverton
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fri.-Tue., closed Wed.; starting mid-Sept. also closed Thur.
For sale: Produce. U-pick strawberries (June), pumpkins (Sept.-Oct.). Sunflower maze starts late-June thru mid-Aug. weather permitting, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
More info: 631-727-1786
ROUND SWAMP FARM
Where: 184 Three Mile Harbor Rd., East Hampton
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun.
For sale: Vegetables, fruit, jellies, jams, seafood, baked goods and prepared foods.
More info: 631-324-4438, roundswampfarm.com
ROUND SWAMP FARM, MARKET AND BAKE SHOP
Where: 97 School St., Bridgehampton
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun., closed Tue.
For sale: Produce, baked goods, fish, prepared foods. (Also: 71 S. Elmwood Ave., Montauk, 631-668-8488; Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tues.-Sat.)
More info: 631-296-8078, roundswampfarm.com
SANG LEE FARMS
Where: 25180 County Rd. 48, Peconic
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 21-Labor Day.
For sale: Organic farm and kitchen; vegetables, tomatoes, herbs, CSA.
More info: 631-734-7001, sangleefarms.com
SCHMITT'S FARMSTAND ON SOUND
Where: 3355 Sound Ave., Riverhead
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., until Oct.
For sale: Flowers, vegetables, fruit, potted plants, jams, horseradish.
More info: 631-983-6565, schmittsfarmstandonsound.com
SCHMITT'S FARM COUNTRY FRESH
Where: Main Road, Laurel
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May-Oct.
For sale: Produce, flowers, pies, bread, honey, jams, jellies.
More info: 631-298-1991, schmittsfarmcountryfresh.com
SCHNEIDER'S FARM STAND
Where: 316 Old Country Rd., Melville
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
For sale: Flowers and vegetable plants, vegetables, produce, fruit, pumpkins.
More info: 631-673-5844, schneidersfarmmelville.com
SEP'S FARM
Where: 7395 Main Rd., East Marion
Hours: As posted late April-mid-June-Aug., Wed-Mon.; closed Tue.
For sale: Local produce, homemade jams, pies and prepared foods.
More info: 631-477-1583, sepsfarm.com
SEVEN PONDS ORCHARD
Where: 65 Seven Ponds Rd., Water Mill
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. starting end of June.
For sale: U-pick berries, vegetables, flowers, pies. U-pick apples, pumpkins; roasted corn.
More info: 631-726-8015
SOUND SHORE FARMS & MARKET
Where: 5629 Sound Ave., Jamesport
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily to Oct. 31, weather permitting.
For sale: Vegetables, fruit, honey, jams, bread, pies. U-pick strawberries.
More info: 631-722-4740, bayviewfarmmarket.com
SYLVESTER MANOR FARMSTAND
Where: 21 Manwaring Rd. at the Windmill Field, Shelter Island
Hours: Open weekends starting May 9. Open 6 days a week (July-Aug.).
For sale: Fresh produce, farm-raised pork, eggs, local crafts, baked goods.
More info: 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org
THERA FARMS
Where: 1705 Brentwood Road, Brentwood
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily May-Oct.
For sale: Fruit, plums, figs, vegetables, flowers, herbs. U-pick strawberries, tomatoes.
More info: 631-478-5229
WATERDRINKER FAMILY FARM AND GARDEN
Where: Corner of Wading River Road and South Street, Manorville
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
For sale: Annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, flowers, sunflowers and more.
More info: 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com
WESNOFSKE'S FARMSTAND
Where: 36450 County Road 48, Peconic
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sun. (Spring-Summer); 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (Fall).
For sale: Potatoes, vegetables, tomatoes, flowers, produce, watermelons, cantaloupe, corn and more.
More info: 631-875-2855, facebook.com/wesnofske.farm
WHITE POST FARMS
Where: 250 Old Country Rd., Melville
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
For sale: Fruit, vegetables, flowers, baked goods.
More info: 631-351-9373, whitepostfarms.com
WICKHAM'S FRUIT FARM
Where: 28700 Rte. 25, Cutchogue
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., closed Sun.
For sale: Fruit and vegetables, baked goods, jams, honey; U-pick (June-Oct.) berries, peaches, apples, pumpkins.
More info: 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com
WINDY ACRES FARM
Where: 3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
For sale: Flowers, fruit, vegetables, jams. Roasted corn on weekends. Seasonal U-pick strawberries, raspberries, apples, peaches, nectarines, pumpkins.
More info: 631-727-4554, nwsdy.li/windyacresfarm
WOODSIDE ORCHARDS (JAMESPORT)
Where: 116 Manor Lane, Jamesport
Hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily.
For sale: U-pick apples 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sept.-Nov. weekends and holidays); honey, jams, baked goods, hard cider.
More info: 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com
Also: 729 Main Rd., Aquebogue. Hours 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Thur.-Tue. closed Wed. May-Dec.; 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Jan.-April. Hard cider and cider doughnuts. U-pick apples, (Sept.-Oct.).
WOWAK FARMS
Where: 2805 Main Rd., Laurel
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
For sale: Asparagus (May). Corn, melons, green beans and more.
YELLOW FARM MARKET
Where: 1072 Head of Pond Road, Water Mill
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily late-June to Labor Day.
For sale: Peaches, seedless grapes, berries, fruit, watermelon, vegetables, heirloom tomatoes, herbs, onions, pies, cut flowers and more.