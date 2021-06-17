Now in its 11th year, the Long Island Ice Cream Tour kicks off this Saturday with a lineup guaranteed to bring on brain freeze and a sugar rush.

Last year was the first that the tour grew so stuffed, it split in two, covering western and eastern Long Island on different dates. And even in the midst of a pandemic, it was a resounding success. "Despite the challenges of COVID and social distancing, 2020 was a banner year for LIICT," said LIICT co-founder Jeff Noreman. "We had nearly 100 people joining us on each day. And, we find, the majority of the participants come back year after year."

This year, the first tour takes participants to seven parlors in Nassau and western Suffolk, such as Hildebrandt’s in Williston Park, Marvel Frozen Dairy in Lido Beach and, new this year, Henry’s Confectionery in Glen Cove. The itinerary also includes Herrell's in Huntington, on its very last day of business.

The second tour, which takes place on July 18 (National Ice Cream Day) will cover eight parlors, including Snowflake in Riverhead, Ice Cream Cottage in Mastic and, for the first time, Old Fashioned Ice Cream in West Babylon.

Noreman, of Old Bethpage, and Derek Steen, a friend from Buffalo, conceived of the ice cream tour in 2011. That first year there were a dozen participants and eight stops.

The tours begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until late afternoon. Everyone drives their own cars. Noreman has made arrangements with each of the shops so that participants can enjoy specials and discounts.

All participants must register online. The price for one tour is $27.50; attend both tours for $38.80. If you register by midnight on Thursday, June 16 (for the June tour) or July 15 (for the July tour) you will also receive a Long Island Ice Cream Tour T-shirt in mint green. If you miss the deadline — or if you decide the day of that you would like to join — payment will be accepted at the first stop, but you will still need to wear a mint-green shirt so that you can be identified as part of the group.

Registration and more details are at liict.org.