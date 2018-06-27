The battle of the bartenders is on.

Representatives from the city of Kingsport, Tennessee, made the long trip to Freeport to fight for bragging rights to the “best Long Island iced tea” in a showdown Wednesday afternoon.

In May, Kingsport’s tourism board claimed that the Long Island iced tea was not invented here on Long Island but in Long Island, Tennessee, during Prohibition. The city says bootlegger, Charles Bishop, came up with the concoction 50 years before Robert Butt, a bartender at the Oak Beach Inn, claims to have come up with the same drink.

After hearing Kingsport’s claim, a group of Freeport bartenders declared “war” on the city, and challenged the Southerners to a duel.

The city of Kingsport accepted the challenge.

In a promotional video released Monday, an actor playing the legendary bootlegger’s son, Ransom Bishop, announced that bartenders were heading “up North to defend our honor.”

“By now you’ve probably heard that we ruffled a few of those New Yorkers’ feathers when we laid claim to what is ours — the Long Island iced tea that my Daddy was first making in the 1920s. They still think that that little old drink of theirs beats ours,” the actor says in the video. “Ain’t that a kick?”

The first of two contests will be held at Hudsons on the Mile at 4 p.m.. A bartender from each region will serve its version of the cocktail to five patrons for a blind taste test. The winners will receive a championship belt and bragging rights while the losers will clean the bars.